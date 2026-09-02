DRONE VOLT announces an order from Sol.One totaling at least 50 million euros over 5 years, accompanied by a reciprocal investment agreement

Villepinte, September 2, 2026

DRONE VOLT, a manufacturer of professional civilian drones and an expert in onboard solutions, announces the signing of a cooperation and investment agreement with Sol.One (Sol1 BV), a Belgian company partnering in the development of the Saboteur UAV drone system.

This strategic partnership includes the following key elements:

A firm order of at least 50 million euros spread over the next five years ;

; The marketing of the Saboteur UAV system in France to designated customers;

Cross-investment and cross-ownership between the two companies.

The purpose of this agreement is to jointly develop Sol.One's Saboteur UAV drone system (civilian and military versions).

As part of this agreement, Sol.One also commits to ordering propulsion systems and components from DRONE VOLT for a minimum of 10 million euros per year for five consecutive years, representing a cumulative firm commitment of at least 50 million euros. DRONE VOLT thereby becomes the exclusive supplier of these components for the Saboteur UAV.

Sol.One also grants DRONE VOLT the exclusive right to market the Saboteur UAV systems to designated customers in France as an independent reseller.

As part of this agreement, Sol.One will acquire a stake in DRONE VOLT valued at 2.5 million euros, based on the latest stock prices prior to the transaction. Additionally, DRONE VOLT will participate in a 2.5 million euro capital increase by Sol.One in the coming weeks.

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, stated: "We are very pleased to sign this historic agreement with Sol.One, which will enable us to contribute to the development of the cutting-edge Saboteur UAV system and to become a key supplier of its components through the firm order of at least 50 million euros over five years included in the partnership. This agreement once again demonstrates the excellence of DRONE VOLT's expertise, developed over many years, and we would like to thank Sol.One for their trust."

Next press release: half-year results, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

All DRONE VOLT press releases are available at www.dronevolt.com / Investors

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About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, the Benelux countries, Canada, Denmark, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers "turnkey" business solutions that include various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT serves government agencies and industrial clients such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies…

DRONE VOLT has been designated an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris: Stock: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR001400SVN0 - Eligible for: PEA, PEA-PME Warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN Code: FR0014007XXX

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com

Contacts:

DRONE VOLT Investor Relations

Sylvain Navarro - Tel: +33 7 88 87 50 88 finance@dronevolt.com

Media Relations FINANCE: ACTUS finance & communication

Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73 dronevolt@actus.fr

Media Relations for General Public and Professional Audiences:

AYA communication Antonin Violette - T: +33 6 47 48 63 25 aviolette@aya-communication.fr

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99986-drone_volt-communique_accord_solone-vdef-eng.pdf