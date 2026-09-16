DRONE VOLT announces its results for the first half of 2026

Villepinte, September 16, 2026

First-half revenue of €4.8 million, driven by growth in high-margin activities (+20%);

Further increase in the gross margin, which reached 50% of revenue;

Improvement in operating income and net income;

Financial structure and cash position remain solid;

Strong sales momentum expected in the second half of the fiscal year, following the record order from Sol.One (a minimum of €50 m over 5 years).

DRONE VOLT, a French manufacturer of professional drones and a leading technology player in aerial robotics, announces its results for the first half of 2026.

Audited figures in thousands of euros - IFRS standards H1 2025 H1 2026 Revenue 4,188 4,8341 Gross Margin 1,770 2,4221 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation, amortization, and provisions) (3,317) (4,223) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) (1,547) (1,801) Depreciation, amortization, and provisions, and other operating income and expenses (1,417) (1,948) Recurring operating income (2,964) (3,749) Other operating income and expenses (4,173) (733) Operating income (7,137) (4,482) Cost of debt (277) (67) Other financial income and expenses (390) (7) Income tax expense (134) (3) Net income (7,938) (4,559)

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, stated: "Over the course of this first half-year, we demonstrated our ability to accelerate growth in high-margin business segments, driven by the ramp-up of several major contracts and sustained sales momentum, which is enabling us to expand our customer base. Our gross margin, which reflects our unique expertise and the successful execution of our projects, has continued to grow, and overall we have managed to control our costs amid a high volume of business and significantly improve our net income. Our financial structure is stronger than ever, and we have considerably strengthened our business prospects, notably with the signing of the memorandum of understanding with Tonner Drones and the record order from Sol.One."

Continued strong momentum in high-margin businesses

DRONE VOLT reported revenue of 4.8 million euros for the first half of 2026, up 15% compared to the first half of 2025. This growth was driven by the significant increase in revenue from DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY (+20%), which encompasses the Group's high-margin businesses, notably strong performance in Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS), the ramp-up of activities related to power line inspection, and continued robust sales of in-house-developed drones.

Gross profit grew by 37% over the half-year, reaching 2.4 million euros. The gross margin rate continued its upward trajectory (10% in the first half of 2024, 42% in the first half of 2025) and reached 50% in the first half of 2026, demonstrating DRONE VOLT's ability to increase the market value of its high-value-added services.

Half-Year Financial Results Reflecting Increased Business Activity

Against a backdrop of strong business activity, DRONE VOLT reported an increase in operating expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization, and provisions, which reached €4.2 million (vs. €3.3 million in the first half of 2025). Specifically, personnel expenses increased by €0.3 million year-over-year, driven by the hiring of new employees to meet growth and favorable prospects, while external expenses rose by €0.6 million, reflecting in particular the efforts made to increase the visibility of the solutions offered by the Group.

Taking into account depreciation, amortization, and provisions (€1.9 million), recurring operating income came in at -€3.7 million (compared to -€3.0 million in the first half of 2025). Other operating income and expenses totaled -€0.7 million (compared to -€4.2 million in the first half of 2025, which included an extraordinary accounting charge related to the liquidation of the subsidiary Aerialtronics).

After accounting for the cost of debt (-€0.1 million), net income for the half-year came in at -€4.6 million (-€8.0 million in the first half of 2025).

Financial Structure Remains Solid

DRONE VOLT continues to have a solid level of equity (€20 million vs. €21.5 million at the end of 2025 and €12 million as of June 30, 2025).

The Group's net debt² remains well under control (€0.9 million as of June 30, 2026 vs. €0.1 million at the end of 2025).

For the record, DRONE VOLT has raised nearly €6.2 million (including €3.85 million in the first half of the year and the remainder after the half-year closing) since the start of the fiscal year to support its growth trajectory, strengthen its R&D activities, and enable it to make targeted acquisitions if necessary.

Business Trajectory Remains Strong in the Short and Medium Term

DRONE VOLT expects to maintain strong business momentum in the second half of the fiscal year, driven in particular by the ramp-up of activities related to power lines and the continuation of the major contract with Phoenix Tower International.

The Group also expresses renewed confidence in its medium-term outlook, based in particular on the memorandum of understanding signed with Tonner Drones, which will enable it to market Azur Drones' flagship "Drone in a Box" system worldwide, with the exception of Europe, as well as the order received from Sol.One, totaling at least 50 million euros over five years.

Finally, DRONE VOLT notes that the process to list its shares on the NASDAQ, the leading U.S. market for technology companies, is still ongoing.

1 In its press release dated July 16, 2026, DRONE VOLT had initially announced revenue of €4,977,000 and a gross margin of €2,185,000.

2 Financial debt (including 0.5 million euros in lease liabilities under IFRS 16) - cash

Next press release: Wednesday, October 14, revenue for the third quarter of 2026.

All DRONE VOLT press releases are available at www.dronevolt.com / Investors To receive all press releases free of charge, sign up on Actusnews

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About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, the Benelux countries, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers "turnkey" business solutions that include various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT serves government agencies and industrial clients such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies…

DRONE VOLT has been designated an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Stock: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR0013088XXX - Eligible for: PEA, PEA-PME Warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN Code: FR0014007XXX

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com

Contacts:

DRONE VOLT Investor Relations

Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88 finance@dronevolt.com

Media Relations FINANCE ACTUS finance & communication

Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73 dronevolt@actus.fr

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