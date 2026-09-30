DRONE VOLT takes a major step forward with Sol.One

Villepinte, September 30, 2026

DRONE VOLT, a French manufacturer of professional drones and a leading technology player in aerial robotics, announces the completion of a €2.5 million cross-investment with Sol.One, thereby solidifying the strategic partnership announced on September 2 (see press release).

Sol.One finalized its investment in DRONE VOLT by subscribing to a reserved offering of 7,906,388 new shares[1] at a price of 0.3162 euros per share, while DRONE VOLT simultaneously invested 2.5 million euros in Sol.One.

This transaction marks an unprecedented milestone in DRONE VOLT's development, adding a new dimension to the strategic partnership centered on the Saboteur drone.

As a reminder, as part of the agreement announced on September 2, Sol.One has also committed to ordering propulsion systems and components from DRONE VOLT for a minimum of 10 million euros per year for five consecutive years, representing a cumulative minimum firm commitment of 50 million euros. Beyond this commitment, DRONE VOLT and Sol.One have initiated an initial commercial development effort that could lead to a significant initial sale of the Saboteur drone.

Marc Courcelle, CEO of DRONE VOLT, stated: "The finalization of this cross-investment marks a major turning point for DRONE VOLT. Our partnership with Sol.One has now moved beyond the stage of industrial cooperation and entered a phase of concrete commercial development centered on the Saboteur drone."

DRONE VOLT is entering a new phase of its development, combining a long-term industrial partnership with significant new commercial opportunities.

Next press release: Wednesday, October 14, revenue for the thirdquarter of 2026.

All DRONE VOLT press releases are available at www.dronevolt.com / Investors

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About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, the Benelux countries, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers "turnkey" business solutions that include various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT serves government agencies and industrial clients such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies…

DRONE VOLT has been designated an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Stock: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR0013088XXX - Eligible for: PEA, PEA-PME

Warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN Code: FR0014007XXX

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com



Contacts:

Investor Relations

DRONE VOLT

Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88

finance@dronevolt.com Media Relations FINANCE

ACTUS Finance & Communications

Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73

dronevolt@actus.fr Media Relations - CONSUMER AND BUSINESS AYA communication

Antonin Violette - Phone: +33 6 47 48 63 25

aviolette@aya-communication.fr

[1] For example, a shareholder holding 1% of the Company's outstanding share capital prior to the transaction would hold 0.914% of the Company's outstanding share capital and voting rights after the issuance.

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100581-aldrv_sol.one_suite_eng.pdf