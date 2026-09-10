DRONE VOLT announces the creation of the DRONE VOLT POWER LINE CENTER, a technical and operational center-the only one of its kind in the world-dedicated to operations on ultra-high-voltage power grids

Villepinte, September 10, 2026

DRONE VOLT, a manufacturer of professional civilian drones and an expert in onboard solutions, announces the launch of the "DRONE VOLT POWERLINE CENTER," its new technical and operational center dedicated to drones and ultra-high-voltage power grids, located at the heart of the UTAC site in Mortefontaine (60), just 30 minutes from Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport.

The DRONE VOLT POWERLINE CENTER will thus enable, all under one roof:

Continue the technological development of DRONE VOLT's product offerings;

Conduct tests and demonstrations;

Train and certify drone pilots;

Prepare for field operations.

A Unique Powerline Test Bench

Set up over the summer, the new Powerline test bed features a 50-meter power line and can accommodate one to four conductors at adjustable heights of up to 13.80 meters. The facility also allows for the simulation of steep gradients, with conductor inclinations exceeding 15°.

This infrastructure makes it possible to replicate a wide range of real-world scenarios and to conduct tests, training exercises, and demonstrations: flying near or in contact with power lines, installing DLR (Dynamic Line Rating) sensors, using probes, transporting and positioning equipment, and even unrolling cables using a drone.

Training and Certifying Powerline Drone Pilots

The DRONE VOLT POWERLINE CENTER also provides training, practice, and certification for specialized powerline drone pilots before they work on active electrical infrastructure.

This initiative aims to enhance safety, ensure procedural proficiency, and standardize drone operations on power grids, while developing specialized expertise for operations near or in contact with power lines.

Thanks to its proximity to Paris-Charles de Gaulle, the center is designed to welcome drone pilots, network operators, and French and international partners.

A Powerline DaaS offering unmatched anywhere in the world

The DRONE VOLT POWERLINE CENTER also serves as a new tool to support the development of DRONE VOLT EXPERT's Drone as a Service (DaaS) Powerline offering.

By combining the LineDrone with a dedicated testing infrastructure, specialized remote pilots, and operational deployment capabilities, DRONE VOLT is thus implementing an integrated Powerline offering that is unparalleled worldwide, designed for power grid operators in France and internationally.

As a reminder, the LineDrone is a true aerial logistics platform that enables direct intervention on power lines to perform various operations: sensor installation, probe measurements, and the transport and positioning of equipment. The LineDrone now makes it possible to conduct operations on networks up to 315 kV, with the next step being interventions on lines reaching up to 735 kV.

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, stated: "With the DRONE VOLT POWERLINE CENTER, we are taking a new step forward in the development of our Powerline expertise. We now bring together technology, testing, training, qualification, and operational preparation all under one roof. Combined with the LineDrone and our Drone-as-a-Service offering, this center enables us to provide an integrated capability that we believe is unmatched anywhere in the world. Our ambition is to make it an international benchmark for drone operations on high- and extra-high-voltage power grids, as well as to accelerate the deployment of our Powerline offering both in France and internationally."

Next press release: half-year results, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

All DRONE VOLT press releases are available at www.dronevolt.com / Investors

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About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, the Benelux countries, Canada, Denmark, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers "turnkey" business solutions that include various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT serves government agencies and industrial clients such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies…

DRONE VOLT has been designated an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Stock: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR001400SVN0 - Eligible for: PEA, PEA-PME

Warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN Code: FR0014007XXX

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com

Contacts:

DRONE VOLT Investor Relations

Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88 finance@dronevolt.com Media Relations FINANCE ACTUS finance & communication

Manon Clairet - Tel.: +33 1 53 67 36 73 dronevolt@actus.fr Media Relations for General Public and Trade: AYA Communication

Antonin Violette - Tel: +33 6 47 48 63 25 aviolette@aya-communication.fr

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