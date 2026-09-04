DRONE VOLT announces the completion of a EUR 2.35 million capital increase intended to support its growth trajectory

Not to be published, distributed, or disseminated, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Australia, or Japan. This press release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction.

Capital increase totaling €2.35 million gross, through the issuance of a total of 6,724,178 new shares, accompanied by stock subscription warrants

Settlement and delivery scheduled for September 8, 2026

The funds raised will finance and reinforce the Company's positive momentum in high-margin activities, help strengthen its R&D activities, and provide it with the necessary resources to carry out targeted acquisitions, if appropriate.

Villepinte, September4, 2026

DRONE VOLT (the "Company"), a French manufacturer of professional drones and a leading technology player in the field of aerial robotics, announces a capital increase through the issuance of new shares, each accompanied by a stock option, with the preemptive subscription rights of the Company's existing shareholders waived in favor of the categories of investors defined by the General Meeting, for a total gross amount of 2.35 million euros (the "Offering"). This capital increase was subscribed to by a limited number of investors.

DRONE VOLT is thus seizing the opportunity to strengthen its financial structure and support the growth of its business model, which is now primarily focused on high-margin activities. These activities experienced solid growth in the first half of the current fiscal year (+24%), with a notable acceleration in the Services segment, which now accounts for nearly 40% of half-year revenue. This strong performance demonstrates the industry's recognition of the high-value-added services provided by DRONE VOLT, particularly in the monitoring of power lines and critical infrastructure.

DRONE VOLT has just announced a record order for the Sol.One for a total minimum amount of 50 million euros over 5 years, this transaction will enable the company to strengthen its financial structure to fund its operating cycle, consolidate its growth trajectory, and expand its R&D activities to enhance its expertise, while providing it with the necessary flexibility to pursue targeted acquisition opportunities as they arise.

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, stated: "DRONE VOLT has been experiencing sustained business activity for several months, both in terms of revenue growth (+19% in the firsthalfof theyear) and the momentum of its commercial operations, notably with the record order from Sol.One that we have just announced. In this context, we are pleased to strengthen our financial foundation in order to confidently fund our operating needs and our growth trajectory, which will continue to be driven by our high-value-added services. Our sales momentum is expected to remain strong in the coming months, and I would like to thank our partners for their trust."

TERMS OF THE OFFER

Type of Offering and Number of Securities : The offering, with a total gross amount of 2,353,462.30 euros (including the underwriting premium), took the form of an offering without preferential subscription rights of the Company's existing shareholders in favor of investors falling within the categories defined by the 17th resolution of the ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of June 30, 2026, covering 6,724,178 shares (the "New Shares") accompanied by 6,724,178 subscription warrants (the "Subscription Warrants" and, together with the New Shares, the "ABSA").

Offer Price: The issue price of an ABSA is 0.35 euro (including the issue premium), which represents a discount of 16.9% to the volume-weighted average price of the Company's shares on Euronext Growth Paris during the ten trading days preceding the setting of this issue price, i.e., from August 21 to September 3, 2026 (the "10-day VWAP", equal to 0.4212 euro). The issue price of an ABSA, including the theoretical value of the attached subscription warrant (as described below), combined with the exercise price of the subscription warrants, reflects a discount of 29.8% relative to the 10-day VWAP, in accordance with the maximum discount authorized by the General Meeting pursuant to its eleventh resolution.

Legal Framework of the Offering : In accordance with the authorization granted by the ordinary and extraordinary general meeting held on June 30, 2026, pursuant to its 17th resolution, the Board of Directors, meeting on August 27, 2026, decided in principle to proceed with an issuance of new shares, to which subscription warrants are attached, without preferential subscription rights. The Board of Directors has subdelegated to the Company's Chief Executive Officer the authority to launch the offering and to define its specific terms and conditions.

Characteristics of the subscription warrants : Each ABSA consists of 6,724,178 new shares accompanied by 6,724,178 subscription warrants. Each subscription warrant entitles its holder to subscribe for 1 new Drone Volt share, at a ratio of 1 (one) subscription warrant for 1 (one) new Drone Volt share, at an exercise price of 0.35 euro per share. The subscription warrants may be exercised for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance. The theoretical value of each subscription warrant, assuming a volatility of 8.837% and based on a closing price of 0.406 at pricing, is 0.109 euro according to the Black-Scholes model.

Settlement and Listing : ABSA's settlement date is scheduled for September 8, 2026. The new shares and warrants will be detached immediately upon issuance. The new shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Euronext Growth on September 8, 2026.

New shares underlying the warrants : The new shares that may be issued upon exercise of the warrants will be common shares subject to all provisions of the Articles of Incorporation and treated as equivalent to existing shares as of their date of issuance. They will be entitled to current dividends and will be admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris market under the same ticker symbol as the Company's shares already listed under the same ISIN code: FR001400SVN0 - ALDRV.

Impact of the Private Placement on the Company's Shareholder Structure

Following the issuance of the New Shares, the Company's total share capital will amount to 8,426,475.80 euros, consisting of 84,264,758 common shares. Upon completion of the issuance of the New Shares and the exercise of all subscription warrants, the number of shares will increase by 13,448,356 new shares, bringing the total number of shares to 90,988,936 shares for a share capital of 9,098,893.60 euros.

6,724,178 common shares (8.7% of the Company's current total share capital) would therefore be issued as part of the Offering (prior to the exercise of the warrants), or 13,448,356 common shares (17.3% of the Company's current total share capital) after the exercise of all warrants.

By way of illustration, a shareholder holding 1% of the Company's outstanding share capital prior to the Offer and who did not participate in the Offer would hold 0.92% of the Company's outstanding share capital and e voting rights after the issuance of the ABSA, and 0.85% of the Company's outstanding share capital and voting rights if all stock options were exercised.

To the Company's knowledge, immediately prior to the closing of the Offer, the distribution of the Company's share capital was as follows:

Undiluted Basis Diluted basis(1) Number of shares

Number of voting rights % of capital % of voting rights(2) % of capital % of voting rights(2) Shareholders 77,515,309 77,700,875 99.97% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Treasury stock(3) 25,271 0 0.01% 0% 0.00% 0.00% Total 77,540,580 77,770,875 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00%

Prior to the exercise of the stock options. The diluted basis takes into account (i) the 15,290,115 new shares that may result from the exercise of 15,290,115 stock options issued in July 2025, (ii) the 1,490,951 new shares that may result from the exercise of 74,217,567 BS26 stock warrants, (iii) the 523,000 bonus shares that may be granted to employees by September 23, 2026, (iv) 18,072,290 new shares that may result from the exercise of 18,072,290 stock options issued in October 2025, (v) the 8,360,867 new shares that may result from the exercise of 8,360,867 stock options issued in April 2026, (vi) the 7,050,000 new shares that may result from the exercise of 7,050,000 stock options issued in July 2026 Theoretical voting rights (i.e., taking into account treasury shares without voting rights). Shares held by the Company under the liquidity agreement.

To the Company's knowledge, upon completion of the Offering (prior to the exercise of the warrants), the breakdown of the Company's share capital will be as follows:

Undiluted basis Diluted basis(1) Number of shares

Number of voting rights % of the capital % of voting rights(2) % of the capital % of voting rights(2) New shareholders 6,724,178 6,724,178 7.98% 7.96% 4.98% 4.97% Existing shareholders 77,515,309 77,700,875 91.99% 92.04% 95.02% 95.03% Treasury shares(4) 25,271 0 0.01% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Total 84,264,758 84,425,053 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00%

After the exercise of the stock options. The diluted basis takes into account (i) the 15,290,115 new shares that may result from the exercise of 15,290,115 stock options issued in July 2025, (ii) the 1,490,951 new shares that may result from the exercise of 74,217,567 BS26 stock warrants, (iii) the 523,000 bonus shares that may be granted to employees by September 23, 2026, (iv) 18,072,290 new shares that may result from the exercise of 18,072,290 stock options issued in October 2025, (v) the 8,360,867 new shares that may result from the exercise of 8,360,867 stock options issued in April 2026, (vi) the 7,050,000 new shares that may result from the exercise of 7,050,000 stock options issued in July 2026 Theoretical voting rights (i.e., taking into account treasury shares without voting rights). Shares held by the Company under the liquidity agreement.

To the Company's knowledge, upon completion of the Offering (after the exercise of the warrants), the breakdown of the Company's share capital will be as follows

Undiluted basis Diluted Basis(1) Number of shares

Number of voting rights % of capital % of voting rights(2) % of capital % of voting rights(2) New shareholders 13,448,356 13,448,356 14.78% 14.75% 9.49% 9.47% Existing shareholders 77,515,309 77,700,875 85.19% 85.25% 90.51% 90.53% Treasury shares(4) 25,271 0 0.01% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Total 90,988,936 91,149,231 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00%

After the exercise of the stock options. The diluted basis takes into account (i) the 15,290,115 new shares that may result from the exercise of 15,290,115 stock options issued in July 2025, (ii) the 1,490,951 new shares that may result from the exercise of 74,217,567 BS26 stock warrants, (iii) the 523,000 bonus shares that may be granted to employees by September 23, 2026, (iv) 18,072,290 new shares that may result from the exercise of 18,072,290 stock options issued in October 2025, (v) the 8,360,867 new shares that may result from the exercise of 8,360,867 stock options issued in April 2026, (vi) the 7,050,000 new shares that may result from the exercise of 7,050,000 stock options issued in July 2026 Theoretical voting rights (i.e., taking into account treasury shares without voting rights). Shares held by the Company under the liquidity agreement.

Listing of the New Shares and Warrants

The new shares and warrants are expected to be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth on September 8, 2026. The new shares and all new shares resulting from the exercise of the subscription warrants will be subject to the Company's articles of incorporation and will be treated as existing shares following the Offering. They will be entitled to dividends and will be listed under the same ticker symbol as the Company's existing shares, under the same ISIN code FR001400SVN0.

Standstill and Lock-Up Agreements

In connection with the Offer, the Company has entered into a standstill agreement for a period of 90 calendar days from the settlement date of the Offer, subject to certain customary exceptions. The Company's directors, its Chief Executive Officer, and certain executives have signed a lock-up agreement effective as of the date of execution of said agreement and extending for a period of 30 calendar days from the date of issuance of the ABSA shares, covering the entirety of their holdings, subject to certain customary exceptions.

Financial Intermediaries

Maxim Group LLC acted as the exclusive placement agent in connection with the Offer.

Risk Factors

The public's attention is drawn to the risk factors relating to the Company and its operations, as set forth in the 2025 Annual Financial Report, available free of charge on its website at https://www.dronevolt.com/fr/investissement-drone-volt/. The materialization of all or any of these risks could have an adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations, development, or prospects.

Investors are also advised to consider the following risks specific to the Offering: (i) the market price of the Company's shares may fluctuate and fall below the subscription price of the shares issued in connection with the Offering, (ii) the volatility and liquidity of the Company's shares may vary significantly, (iii) sales of the Company's shares may take place on the marke ly and have a negative impact on the market price of the Company's shares, (iv) the Company's shareholders who did not participate in the Offering may suffer potentially significant dilution resulting from the exercise of warrants and, more generally, from any future capital increase necessitated by the Company's financing needs.

No Prospectus

This offering does not require the publication of a prospectus subject to approval by the Autorité des marchés financiers.

The information described in accordance with AMF Position-Recommendation DOC-2020-06, entitled "Guide to the Preparation of Prospectuses and Information to Be Provided in the Event of a Public Offering or Listing of Securities," is included in this press release.

Next press release: half-year results, Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

All DRONE VOLT press releases are available at www.dronevolt.com / Investors

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To receive the company's newsletter, please email: finance@dronevolt.com

About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT operates in France, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers "turnkey" business solutions that include a range of services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT's clients include public agencies and companies such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international public organizations…

DRONE VOLT has been designated an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Stock: Ticker symbol: ALDRV - ISIN code: FR0013088XXX - Eligible for: PEA, PEA-PME

Warrant: Symbol: BNBS - ISIN Code: FR0014007XXX

More information at www.dronevolt.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

DRONE VOLT

Sylvain Navarro - Tel.: +33 7 88 87 50 88

finance@dronevolt.com Press Relations FINANCE

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Manon Clairet - Tel.: +33 1 53 67 36 73

dronevolt@actus.fr Media Relations - GENERAL PUBLIC AND BUSINESSES AYA communication

Antonin Violette - Tel.: +33 6 47 48 63 25

aviolette@aya-communication.fr

Disclaimer

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, shares or financial securities of Drone Volt in any country.

This press release is a promotional document and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation").

With respect to Member States of the European Economic Area other than France (the "Member States"), no steps have been taken or will be taken to permit a public offering of securities requiring the publication of a prospectus in any of these Member States. Consequently, the securities may not be and will not be offered in any of the Member States (other than France), except pursuant to the exemptions provided for in Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation, or in other cases that do not require Drone Volt to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation and/or the applicable regulations in those Member States.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities in the United States of America. Shares, or any other securities, of Drone Volt may not be offered or sold in the United States of America unless they are registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirement, provided that Drone Volt's shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act. Drone Volt does not intend to register the offering, in whole or in part, in the United States of America, nor does it intend to conduct a public offering in the United States of America.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. The distribution of this press release has not been made and has not been approved by an authorized person within the meaning of Section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Accordingly, this press release is directed exclusively (i) to persons located outside the United Kingdom, (ii) investment professionals as defined in Section 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Regulations 2005, as amended, and (iii) persons falling within Sections 49(2)(a) through (d) (high-net-worth companies, unregistered associations, etc.) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Regulations 2005 (the persons referred to in paragraphs (i), (ii), and (iii) being collectively referred to as "eligible persons"). Drone Volt's securities are intended exclusively for eligible persons, and any invitation, offer, or contract relating to the subscription, purchase, or acquisition of Drone Volt securities may be directed only to eligible persons or entered into with them. Any person other than an eligible person must refrain from using or relying on this press release and the information contained therein. This press release does not constitute a prospectus approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) or any other UK regulatory authority within the meaning of Section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

This press release contains statements regarding Drone Volt's objectives as well as forward-looking statements. This information does not constitute historical data and should not be interpreted as guarantees that the facts and figures mentioned will materialize. This information is based on data, assumptions, and estimates that Drone Volt considers reasonable. Drone Volt operates in a competitive and constantly evolving environment. It is therefore unable to anticipate all risks, uncertainties, or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on the business, or the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or a combination of risks could result in results that differ materially from those mentioned in any forward-looking information. This information is provided as of the date of this press release. Drone Volt assumes no obligation to update this information or the assumptions on which it is based, unless required by applicable law or regulation.

The distribution of this press release may be subject to specific regulations in certain countries. Consequently, individuals physically present in those countries where the press release is distributed, published, or disseminated must familiarize themselves with and comply with such laws and regulations.

The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, or any other country. This press release may not be published, transmitted, or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, or Japan.

Finally, this press release may be written in French and English. In the event of any discrepancy between the two texts, the French version shall prevail.

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