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MY

WKN: A3EJFQ | ISIN: FR001400IE67 | Ticker-Symbol: 6GD0
Stuttgart
02.10.26 | 08:03
0,010 Euro
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0,0100,01208:25
Dow Jones News
02.10.2026 07:09 Uhr
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MHM CORPORATE - 2026 Half-Year Results and Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report

DJ MHM CORPORATE - 2026 Half-Year Results and Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report 

MHM Corporate 
MHM CORPORATE - 2026 Half-Year Results and Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report 
02-Oct-2026 / 06:33 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MHM CORPORATE - First-half 2026 results 
Paris, France - October 1st 2026, 18:00 - MHM CORPORATE ("MHM") announces (i) its 2026 half-year results, approved by 
the Board of Directors on 30 September 2026, and (ii) the publication of its half-year financial report as at 30 June 
2026. 
Key figures 
 
In euros         30/06/2026    30/06/2025 
 
Revenue         -         - 
 
External charges     126,997      333,801 
 
Operating result     (387,774)     (352,268) 
 
Net result        (416,547)     (303,175) 
 
Total assets       370,860      339,768

The net result for the first half of 2026 is a loss of EUR 416,547, compared with a loss of EUR 320,007 in the unaudited half-year balance sheet published on 1 September 2026. This difference of EUR 96,540 results from adjustments made after that publication, relating to the recognition and full provisioning of litigation inherited from previous financial years.

Excluding these litigation- and provision-related items, the half-year reflects a marked reduction in operating costs: external charges amounted to EUR 126,997, against EUR 333,801 a year earlier.

Turning the Page

The capital increase, completed on 25 September 2026, enables the Company to leave the past behind: it now has the cash required to settle, in the short term, outstanding invoices and the agreements negotiated with creditors, as well as to repay the convertible bond and other short-term financing.

Following these transactions, the Company has cash resources covering more than twelve months of operations.

Outlook

MHM CORPORATE thus enters a new phase: Short-term liabilities have been settled, the remaining debt has been converted into ORA, maturing on 31 December 2029. The Company is reviewing a range of opportunities, combining the development of new activities with equity stakes and investments.

The Company is no longer tied to its historical activities in the hotel and real estate sectors, its corporate purpose having been broadened accordingly. It will inform the market as soon as concrete developments can be announced.

Half-year financial report

The half-year financial report 2026 is available on the Company's website, Investors section.

* * *

About MHM Corporate MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP MHM CORPORATE is eligible for the PEA-PME.

For more information, please visit mhm-corporate.com (Investor Relations section).

MHM Corporate Contacts contact@MHM-corporate.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: MHM CORPORATE - 2026 Half-Year Results and Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     MHM Corporate 
         27, avenue de l'Opéra 
         75001 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@mhm-corporate.com 
Internet:    https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ 
ISIN:      FR001400IE67 
Euronext Ticker: MHM 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   2409280 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2409280 02-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2409280&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2026 00:33 ET (04:33 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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