DJ MHM CORPORATE - 2026 Half-Year Results and Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report

MHM Corporate MHM CORPORATE - 2026 Half-Year Results and Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report 02-Oct-2026 / 06:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MHM CORPORATE - First-half 2026 results Paris, France - October 1st 2026, 18:00 - MHM CORPORATE ("MHM") announces (i) its 2026 half-year results, approved by the Board of Directors on 30 September 2026, and (ii) the publication of its half-year financial report as at 30 June 2026. Key figures In euros 30/06/2026 30/06/2025 Revenue - - External charges 126,997 333,801 Operating result (387,774) (352,268) Net result (416,547) (303,175) Total assets 370,860 339,768

The net result for the first half of 2026 is a loss of EUR 416,547, compared with a loss of EUR 320,007 in the unaudited half-year balance sheet published on 1 September 2026. This difference of EUR 96,540 results from adjustments made after that publication, relating to the recognition and full provisioning of litigation inherited from previous financial years.

Excluding these litigation- and provision-related items, the half-year reflects a marked reduction in operating costs: external charges amounted to EUR 126,997, against EUR 333,801 a year earlier.

Turning the Page

The capital increase, completed on 25 September 2026, enables the Company to leave the past behind: it now has the cash required to settle, in the short term, outstanding invoices and the agreements negotiated with creditors, as well as to repay the convertible bond and other short-term financing.

Following these transactions, the Company has cash resources covering more than twelve months of operations.

Outlook

MHM CORPORATE thus enters a new phase: Short-term liabilities have been settled, the remaining debt has been converted into ORA, maturing on 31 December 2029. The Company is reviewing a range of opportunities, combining the development of new activities with equity stakes and investments.

The Company is no longer tied to its historical activities in the hotel and real estate sectors, its corporate purpose having been broadened accordingly. It will inform the market as soon as concrete developments can be announced.

Half-year financial report

The half-year financial report 2026 is available on the Company's website, Investors section.

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About MHM Corporate MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP MHM CORPORATE is eligible for the PEA-PME.

For more information, please visit mhm-corporate.com (Investor Relations section).

MHM Corporate Contacts contact@MHM-corporate.com

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: MHM CORPORATE - 2026 Half-Year Results and Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: MHM Corporate 27, avenue de l'Opéra 75001 Paris France E-mail: contact@mhm-corporate.com Internet: https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ ISIN: FR001400IE67 Euronext Ticker: MHM AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 2409280 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2409280 02-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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October 02, 2026 00:33 ET (04:33 GMT)