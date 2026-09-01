Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTC Pink: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding its property option agreement (the "Agreement"), effective February 27, 2026, with Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"), pursuant to which the Company may earn a 100% interest in the Joutel North-West gold property and the Gagne gold-copper property (together, the "Properties"), subject to a...

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