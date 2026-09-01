Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U) (the "Company" or "Planet Ventures"), is pleased to announce that the Company closed its previously announced rights offering (the "Rights Offering") which expired on August 27, 2026. At closing, the Company issued 152,244,604 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") to rights holders at a price of $0. 01 per Share for total gross proceeds of approximately...

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