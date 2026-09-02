Almonty Industries (WKN: A414Q8 | ISIN: CA0203987072 | Ticker Symbol (FRA/USA): ALI/ALM) is in a completely different position today than it was just a few months ago. What was primarily viewed for years as an ambitious development project is now evolving into a strategic raw materials platform featuring production, long-term secured sales volumes, and an exceptionally strong capital base. The timing could hardly be more exciting, as tungsten has long been more than just a metal for tools and industrial applications. Modern defense systems, semiconductors, high-performance electronics, and numerous high-tech applications require secure supply chains. CEO Lewis Black has taken on the challenges and is poised to secure the West's critical needs. With the Sangdong mine in South Korea, ongoing production in Portugal, and additional growth projects in North America and Europe, Almonty is positioning itself as one of the most important Western-oriented suppliers of strategic metals such as tungsten and molybdenum. At the same time, the company's financial structure is undergoing a fundamental transformation. The cash flow from operations and the oversubscribed convertible senior notes offering are enabling management to advance several strategic projects simultaneously. Rarely has there been a more promising setup!

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