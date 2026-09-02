NICOX SA: Nicox Announces Extension of Cash Runway





Cash position, of €8.4 million 1 as of 31 August 2026, sufficient to fund existing operations beyond Q1 2028

NCX 470 U.S. NDA approval milestone would fund operations into 2029, while subsequent royalties could extend the cash runway substantially further

Discussions on future strategic opportunities continuing September 2, 2026 - release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced an extension of its cash runway and provided a corporate and financial update. The PDUFA date2 for NCX 470 in the United States was announced on 27 August.







"Our current level of cash provides visibility for over 18 months, and our exclusive U.S. partner, Kowa, anticipates a commercial launch of NCX 470, subject to approval, in H2 2027. The expected NDA approval milestone supports us into 2029, with subsequent royalty revenue extending financial visibility well beyond that. With NCX 470 moving through the regulatory review period in two major markets, we are in a financially solid position to support our partners' regulatory and pre-commercialisation activities whilst increasingly focussing our experienced team on evaluating future growth opportunities." said Gavin Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Nicox.







Cash Runway







As of 31 August 2026, Nicox had estimated cash and cash equivalents of €8.4 million1, compared to €4.1 million as of 31 December 2025. The Company has significantly reduced its fixed costs and, based on its current structure and operations, estimates that its cash position is sufficient to fund existing operations beyond Q1 2028. The receipt of the milestone payable upon approval of the NCX 470 in the U.S. (PDUFA date2 30 April 2027) would fund existing operations into 2029, while subsequent royalties expected following U.S. launch in H2 2027 could extend the cash runway substantially further. Additional financing options remain available under the Vester Finance shareholder loan announced in June 2026. The Company remains committed to cost control and optimizing resource allocation to support our strategic objectives. If any of the assumptions around estimated income, debt or costs change, this may impact the estimated cash runway.







In parallel, the Company is pursuing business development discussions and continuing to evaluate several strategic growth opportunities, including potential collaborations or business combinations.







Management Update







Doug Hubatsch, Nicox's EVP, Head of Research and Development and Chief Scientific Officer since December 2021, has assumed the new position of Chief Scientific Advisor, transitioning away from operational management. In this role, he will continue to support NCX 470 through the NDA review period, as well as advise the Company on growth opportunities and scientific strategy.







Siobhan Garbutt, VP and Head of Clinical Development, will assume leadership of the development team and will continue to support Nicox's partners during the NDAs review process while also contributing to the evaluation of future development opportunities for the Company. Siobhan has been with Nicox since July 2022 and has led the NCX 470 clinical activities, as well as playing a major role in writing the NDA. She has close to 20 years of clinical development experience, the majority of it in ophthalmology, and has worked in large pharma, biotech and CRO settings.







We thank Doug for his leadership in driving NCX 470 to NDA submission and we congratulate Siobhan on taking on this expanded role in the Company.







"I would like to take the opportunity to thank Doug Hubatsch, who has led the Development team so strongly through the later stages of the NCX 470 clinical program, and has played a key role in building lasting partnerships with Kowa and Ocumension. Doug has now assumed the role of Chief Scientific Advisor and we are pleased that he will continue to contribute his expertise to Nicox, supporting through the NCX 470 NDA review period and advising on scientific strategy and future growth opportunities. Siobhan Garbutt, VP Clinical Development, who has worked closely with Doug since joining Nicox in 2022, will assume leadership of the development function and will be working closely with the rest of the Nicox team on defining the future," added Gavin Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Nicox.



