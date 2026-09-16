NICOX SA: Data on Nicox's NCX 470 to be presented at AAOpt Annual Meeting 2026

|Press Release
|Data on Nicox's NCX 470 to be presented at AAOpt Annual Meeting 2026
|September 16, 2026 - release at 7:30 am
Sophia Antipolis, France
Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that key scientific data on NCX 470 will be presented at the upcoming American Academy of Optometry (AAOpt) Annual Meeting 2026 (September 30 - October 3, 2026, Anaheim, CA, U.S.). Nicox will also be participating in several key ophthalmology, financial and industry conferences in the second half of 2026.
"NCX 470 is an investigational new drug for the reduction of intraocular pressure which has recently completed a multi-region Phase 3 clinical program. AAOpt provides an important opportunity to share the data from these trials directly with the optometrist community, which plays a central role in the diagnosis and ongoing management of glaucoma. This forum enables us to engage directly with optometrists and place the clinical findings for NCX 470 in the context of glaucoma management in everyday practice." said Siobhan Garbutt, VP and Head of Clinical Development of Nicox.
Data from Nicox's clinical trials, Denali, Whistler and Mont Blanc has already been presented at a number of key ophthalmology conferences. All publications can be found on our website.
AAOpt 2026 Annual Meeting - September 30 to October 3, 2026, Anaheim, CA, U.S.
Presentation Details
Title: The Denali Trial U.S. Subgroup: A Randomized Trial Comparing NCX 470 0.1% and Latanoprost 0.005% for Open-Angle Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension
Type: Paper Presentation
Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026 at 08:15 am (local time)
Presenter: Nora Cothran, OD, Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry
Title: Aqueous Humor Dynamics of NCX 470 Ophthalmic Solution (Nitric Oxide-Donating Bimatoprost): A Double-Masked, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 3b Clinical Trial
Type: Poster Presentation - Board #162
Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026 at 4:30 pm (local time)
Presenter: Siobhan Garbutt, PhD
H2 Conference Attendance
Members of the Nicox team will be available for one-on-one meetings at these events. If you wish to set up a meeting, please contact us at communications@nicox.com.
|About NCX 470
|NCX 470 is a novel nitric oxide (NO)-donating bimatoprost eye drop that leverages the potent intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering effects of NO and prostaglandin analogs (PGAs). NCX 470 incorporates Nicox's proprietary NO-donating research platform and bimatoprost in a single molecule. NCX 470 is designed to release bimatoprost and NO into the eye to lower IOP by two different pathways in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. NO is a well-known small, naturally occurring signalling molecule that plays a key role in the regulation of IOP through activation of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC). NO brings additional IOP-lowering efficacy by enhancing aqueous humor drainage from the eye via a different mechanism of action to that of PGAs.
NCX 470 has completed two Phase 3 clinical trials designed to fulfil the regulatory requirements for safety and efficacy to support NDA submissions in the U.S. and China, Mont Blanc and Denali. Both trials were positive and met the efficacy endpoints necessary for submission of a New Drug Application in the United States and China. NDAs for NCX 470 have been submitted in the U.S. and China. NCX 470 is an investigational product and has not yet been approved by the FDA.
|About Nicox
|Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox's lead late-stage development program is NCX 470 (bimatoprost grenod), a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, licensed to Ocumension Therapeutics for the Chinese, Korean and Southeast Asian markets and to Kowa in the rest of the world. Nicox also has a preclinical research program on NCX 1728, a nitric oxide-donating phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor, with Glaukos. Nicox's first product, VYZULTA in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, is available commercially in the U.S. and over 15 other territories. Nicox generates revenue from ZERVIATE in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Harrow, Inc. in the U.S., and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.
Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker symbol: ALCOX).
For more information www.nicox.com
|Analyst coverage
H.C. Wainwright & Co Yi Chen New York, U.S.
|The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.
|Contacts
|Nicox
Gavin Spencer
Chief Executive Officer
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
communications@nicox.com
|Disclaimer
|The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.
Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox's business are presented in section 3 of the "Rapport Annuel 2024" and in section 4 of the "Rapport semestriel 2025" which are available on Nicox's website (www.nicox.com).
Finally, this press release may be drafted in the French and English languages. If both versions are interpreted differently, the French language version shall prevail.
|Nicox S.A.
Sundesk Sophia Antipolis, Bâtiment C, Emerald Square, Rue Evariste Galois, 06410 Biot, France
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
Attachment
- EN_AAOpt Annual Meeting NCX470 Data presentation_FINAL
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