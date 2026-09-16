NICOX SA: Data on Nicox's NCX 470 to be presented at AAOpt Annual Meeting 2026

Press Release

Data on Nicox's NCX 470 to be presented at AAOpt Annual Meeting 2026

September 16, 2026 - release at 7:30 am

Sophia Antipolis, France







Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that key scientific data on NCX 470 will be presented at the upcoming American Academy of Optometry (AAOpt) Annual Meeting 2026 (September 30 - October 3, 2026, Anaheim, CA, U.S.). Nicox will also be participating in several key ophthalmology, financial and industry conferences in the second half of 2026.







"NCX 470 is an investigational new drug for the reduction of intraocular pressure which has recently completed a multi-region Phase 3 clinical program. AAOpt provides an important opportunity to share the data from these trials directly with the optometrist community, which plays a central role in the diagnosis and ongoing management of glaucoma. This forum enables us to engage directly with optometrists and place the clinical findings for NCX 470 in the context of glaucoma management in everyday practice." said Siobhan Garbutt, VP and Head of Clinical Development of Nicox.







Data from Nicox's clinical trials, Denali, Whistler and Mont Blanc has already been presented at a number of key ophthalmology conferences. All publications can be found on our website.



AAOpt 2026 Annual Meeting - September 30 to October 3, 2026, Anaheim, CA, U.S.



Presentation Details







Title: The Denali Trial U.S. Subgroup: A Randomized Trial Comparing NCX 470 0.1% and Latanoprost 0.005% for Open-Angle Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension

Type: Paper Presentation

Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026 at 08:15 am (local time)

Presenter: Nora Cothran, OD, Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry







Title: Aqueous Humor Dynamics of NCX 470 Ophthalmic Solution (Nitric Oxide-Donating Bimatoprost): A Double-Masked, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 3b Clinical Trial



Type: Poster Presentation - Board #162

Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026 at 4:30 pm (local time)

Presenter: Siobhan Garbutt, PhD



H2 Conference Attendance







American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) - October 9-12, 2026 - New Orleans, Louisiana - United-States

Investor Access - October 6-7, 2026 - Paris, France



Members of the Nicox team will be available for one-on-one meetings at these events. If you wish to set up a meeting, please contact us at communications@nicox.com.





About NCX 470

NCX 470 is a novel nitric oxide (NO)-donating bimatoprost eye drop that leverages the potent intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering effects of NO and prostaglandin analogs (PGAs). NCX 470 incorporates Nicox's proprietary NO-donating research platform and bimatoprost in a single molecule. NCX 470 is designed to release bimatoprost and NO into the eye to lower IOP by two different pathways in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. NO is a well-known small, naturally occurring signalling molecule that plays a key role in the regulation of IOP through activation of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC). NO brings additional IOP-lowering efficacy by enhancing aqueous humor drainage from the eye via a different mechanism of action to that of PGAs.



NCX 470 has completed two Phase 3 clinical trials designed to fulfil the regulatory requirements for safety and efficacy to support NDA submissions in the U.S. and China, Mont Blanc and Denali. Both trials were positive and met the efficacy endpoints necessary for submission of a New Drug Application in the United States and China. NDAs for NCX 470 have been submitted in the U.S. and China. NCX 470 is an investigational product and has not yet been approved by the FDA.

About Nicox