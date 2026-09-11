NICOX SA: Nicox Announces NCX 470 NDA in China Accepted for Review

Press Release

Nicox Announces NCX 470 NDA in China Accepted for Review

Acceptance of the NCX 470 dossier initiates the review process

Regulatory decision expected within 12-18 months from the August submission

Q&A on Ocumension available on Nicox's website September 11, 2026 - release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that its exclusive licensee in China, Ocumension Therapeutics, has received confirmation from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) that the NCX 470 (also referred to as OT-301 by Ocumension) New Drug Application (NDA) in China has been accepted for review. This acceptance initiates the review of the NDA by the NMPA. Nicox had previously announced the submission of the NCX 470 NDA in China as a treatment to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.







"The acceptance for review of the NCX 470 NDA in China initiates the examination process and is another key step towards its commercialisation in this territory. We look forward to continuing to work with the Ocumension team as they prepare for a future launch." said Gavin Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Nicox.



Ocumension's Press release is here.



Ocumension has paid Nicox license fees of €18 million for the rights to develop and commercialise NCX 470 in the Chinese, Korean and Southeast Asian markets, contributed 50% of the Denali clinical trial costs and is one of Nicox's principal shareholders. Nicox will receive tiered royalties on sales of NCX 470 made by Ocumension ranging from 6% to 12%. Ocumension already has an ophthalmology sales force in place throughout China and is therefore well-positioned for a rapid launch of NCX 470.



There is no fixed period for approval of a pharmaceutical product in China, however the review process typically takes 12 to 18 months following submission. The decision on NCX 470 in China is expected after the decision by the U.S. FDA, who have assigned the PDUFA date1 for 30 April 2027.



Key Upcoming NCX 470 Milestones Japan Phase 3 clinical trials results: trials ongoing

trials ongoing NDA approval in the U.S.: PDUFA date 30 April 2027

PDUFA date 30 April 2027 U.S. Launch: expected in H2 2027, subject to NDA approval

expected in H2 2027, subject to NDA approval NDA decision in China: Submission made in August 2026, accepted for review on 10 September 2026

About NCX 470

NCX 470 is a novel nitric oxide (NO)-donating bimatoprost eye drop that leverages the potent intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering effects of NO and prostaglandin analogs (PGAs). NCX 470 incorporates Nicox's proprietary NO-donating research platform and bimatoprost in a single molecule. NCX 470 is designed to release bimatoprost and NO into the eye to lower IOP by two different pathways in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. NO is a well-known small, naturally occurring signalling molecule that plays a key role in the regulation of IOP through activation of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC). NO brings additional IOP-lowering efficacy by enhancing aqueous humor drainage from the eye via a different mechanism of action to that of PGAs.



NCX 470 has completed two Phase 3 clinical trials designed to fulfil the regulatory requirements for safety and efficacy to support NDA submissions in the U.S. and China, Mont Blanc and Denali. Both trials were positive and met the efficacy endpoints necessary for submission of a New Drug Application in the United States and China. NDAs for NCX 470 have been submitted in the U.S. and China. NCX 470 is an investigational product and has not yet been approved by the FDA.



About Nicox