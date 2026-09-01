Ferroglobe PLC: Ferroglobe Comments on European Commission's Initiation of Interim Review of Antidumping Measures on Chinese Silicon Metal Imports

LONDON, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) today confirmed that the European Commission has formally initiated an interim review of antidumping duties currently in force on silicon metal imports from China, covering both dumping and injury, following a request filed by Euroalliages on behalf of the EU silicon metal industry, on July 8, 2026.

The Commission's decision to proceed follows years of industry-supported data submissions documenting the growth of underpriced silicon metal shipments into the EU, which Ferroglobe management has flagged on successive earnings calls as the principal headwind to the European industry. The investigation will examine whether silicon metal imports from China have been sold into the European Union at less than fair value and whether such imports have caused material injury to EU producers. The action further strengthens a growing series of favorable trade-remedy measures across the Company's operating footprint, including the U.S. ITC's final determinations imposing antidumping and countervailing duties on silicon-based imports from Angola, Australia, Laos, and Norway; EU safeguards on ferrosilicon and manganese alloys in effect since November 2025; and enhanced EU steel safeguards effective since July 2026.

"This investigation represents an important step towards restoring fair competition in Europe's critical and strategic silicon metal market," said Marco Levi, Chief Executive Officer of Ferroglobe. "Europe's silicon metal market has been distorted for too long by import volumes that do not reflect fair value, and this investigation is a direct result of the data and evidence our industry association Euroalliages has presented to the Commission. It is also an important step toward supporting a stable, domestically anchored supply of silicon metal for European industry. Separately, we continue to see silicon metal production shifting from China to its proxy Angola, adding further pressure to the European market that will need to be addressed. To sustain a healthy ferrosilicon market in Europe, it is also imperative to stop the substitution of dumped silicon metal for ferrosilicon.

"Combined with the trade protections we already have secured in the United States, this action further validates what we have consistently said: the West does not have a resource problem, it has a processing problem, and that processing capacity needs to be protected. We see this as an important tailwind as we continue our strategy of protecting our core markets while building Ferroglobe's Western critical materials platform."

The official European Union release can be found at:

https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/PDF/?uri=OJ:C_202604547

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. Visit https://investor.ferroglobe.com for more information.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Alex Rotonen, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig

Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs

corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com

Source: Ferroglobe PLC