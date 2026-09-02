Kambi Group Plc: A new Kambi: Powerful Network. Proven Edge.

Brand refresh reflects Kambi's ambition to shape the next generation of sports betting through AI, network intelligence and more dynamic betting experiences

Kambi today unveils a new brand identity and strategic promise: Powerful Network. Proven Edge.

More than a visual refresh, the updated brand reflects Kambi's vision for the future of sports betting and the role it will play in shaping it.

The industry is entering a period of major change. Advances in AI are transforming what can be priced, traded and delivered, while player expectations continue to evolve towards experiences that are more personal, more engaging and more responsive.

Kambi believes the operators best placed to succeed in this environment will be those able to turn technology, data and intelligence into a genuine competitive advantage.

It is within this evolving landscape where Kambi provides a unique edge.

Today, Kambi's network spans more than 70 partners across more than 100 regulated markets, processing approximately €17bn in turnover each year. Every interaction strengthens the network, which in turn improves pricing, sharpens risk management and accelerates innovation across the products and services Kambi delivers.

It is a model that creates a virtuous circle: every operator contributes to the strength of the network, and every operator benefits from it.

This advantage is already proven to deliver results.

For example, during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, demand for personalised and same-game betting experiences continued to grow with Bet Builder accounting for 22% of all live bets compared to 3% in 2022, reflecting a broader shift in how players are engaging with sport.

Today, operators can access Kambi's network advantage through two core products:

Turnkey Sportsbook - Kambi's proven end-to-end sportsbook solution, combining technology, trading, risk management, front-end and managed services across online and retail channels.

Odds Feed+ - Kambi's premium odds feed, delivering high-quality pre-match and live odds, extensive player prop and micro markets through a single API integration designed to complement an operator's existing sportsbook.

Looking ahead, Kambi sees AI as one of the most significant opportunities in the industry's history.

Combining the scale of its network with proprietary trading technology, Kambi is already well advanced in building the capability to price, trade and manage a near limitless universe of betting opportunities efficiently and at scale. The next stage is a sportsbook experience that becomes more dynamic, more relevant and more intuitive, helping operators better serve the needs of every player.

The refreshed brand has been designed to reflect both the company Kambi is today and the future it is building towards. It also marks the union of capabilities from across the Kambi Group, with Kambi's sportsbook technology, Tzeract's AI trading platform, Shape Games' front-end technology and Abios' esports business now operating under a single Kambi brand.

Werner Becher, CEO of Kambi, said: "Kambi is driving sports betting into a new era. AI is changing what's possible, player expectations are evolving and operators need partners that can help them adapt and stay ahead. We've spent years building the technology, expertise and capabilities needed for that future. Today, we're bringing that story together under one Kambi brand. Powerful Network. Proven Edge. captures what makes Kambi different. Our network gives us unique insight. Our technology turns that insight into innovation. And our expertise helps operators create better experiences for their players. Together, those strengths give our partners an edge today while helping them prepare for what comes next."

Gerard Starkey, SVP Marketing & Communications at Kambi, added: "This brand refresh isn't just about how Kambi looks. It's about how we articulate the value we create for our partners and the advantage we help them build. Powerful Network. Proven Edge. reflects the belief that the future of sports betting will increasingly be shaped by connected intelligence, where vast data, new technologies, and human expertise work together to create better outcomes for operators and players alike. Over recent years, Kambi has combined the power of AI, data and expertise to deliver significant advances across trading, product and performance. Our new strategic positioning gives us a clearer and more compelling way to tell that story and demonstrate what sets Kambi apart."

The refreshed brand launches today across Kambi's global channels, including its newly launched website, and will make its first major industry appearances at SBC Summit Lisbon and G2E Las Vegas later this month.

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Frithiof

SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability

Mattias.Frithiof@kambi.com

Mobile: +46 73-599 45 77

For media enquiries, please contact:

pressoffice@kambi.com

Andy Roocroft

Head of PR & Communications

Andy.Roocroft@kambi.com

About Kambi

Kambi is a leading provider of cutting-edge sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming companies, operating one of the world's most powerful sports betting networks and delivering high-performance solutions through its Turnkey Sportsbook and Odds Feed+ products. Focused on regulated markets, Kambi harnesses the vast data its network generates to drive its proprietary AI-powered pricing, trading and technology capabilities, giving partners a proven competitive edge while empowering operators with the flexibility to create differentiated, compliant and revenue-driving sportsbook offerings. Kambi's global network of more than 70 partners includes Bally's Corporation, BetPlay, Hard Rock Digital, LiveScore Group, Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation and Rush Street Interactive, supporting their success across some of the world's most competitive regulated markets.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.

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