Kambi Group Plc: Kambi Group plc and Olimpo.bet extend Turnkey Sportsbook partnership in new multi-year agreement

Extension strengthens Kambi's leadership position in Latin America as Olimpo.bet continues to deliver leading sportsbook experiences in Peru's regulated market

Kambi Group plc ("Kambi"), a leading provider of cutting-edge sports betting services, has announced a multi-year extension to its partnership with Olimpo.bet, a leading operator in Peru's regulated sports betting market.

Under the renewed agreement, Olimpo.bet will continue to leverage Kambi's market-leading Turnkey Sportsbook, enabling the operator to deliver a high-performance, fully managed sportsbook offering tailored to local player preferences.

Since launching with Kambi in 2021, Olimpo.bet has established itself as a local hero operator in Peru, combining strong brand recognition and market expertise with Kambi's premium technology to provide leading user experiences for players.

Through its margin-driving pricing and trading capabilities, advanced risk management and powerful differentiation tools, Kambi continues to strengthen its position as the leading sportsbook provider in Latin America, supporting partners with the technology and expertise required to compete and succeed in regulated markets across the region.

Werner Becher, CEO of Kambi Group, said: "Olimpo.bet is a fantastic example of a local hero operator that truly understands its market and players. We are delighted to extend our partnership through this multi-year agreement and to continue powering Olimpo.bet's growth in Peru. This extension further reinforces Kambi's leadership in Latin America and our ability to support partners with premium technology that delivers exceptional user experiences and long-term value."

Manuela Gomez, Commercial Deputy Manager at Olimpo.bet, added: "Our partnership with Kambi has been instrumental in our success since 2021. Their Turnkey Sportsbook has allowed us to deliver a best-in-class experience that resonates with Peruvian players and supports strong engagement. Extending this relationship ensures we can continue to innovate, grow and reinforce our position as a trusted local brand in an evolving market."

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Frithiof

SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability

Mattias.Frithiof@kambi.com

Mobile: +46 73-599 45 77

For media enquiries, please contact:

pressoffice@kambi.com

Andy Roocroft

Head of PR & Communications

Andy.Roocroft@kambi.com

About Kambi

Kambi is a leading provider of cutting-edge sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming companies, operating one of the world's most powerful sports betting networks and delivering high-performance solutions through its Turnkey Sportsbook and Odds Feed+ products. Focused on regulated markets, Kambi harnesses the vast data its network generates to drive its proprietary AI-powered pricing, trading and technology capabilities, giving partners a proven competitive edge while empowering operators with the flexibility to create differentiated, compliant and revenue-driving sportsbook offerings. Kambi's global network of more than 70 partners includes Bally's Corporation, BetPlay, Hard Rock Digital, LiveScore Group, Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation and Rush Street Interactive, supporting their success across some of the world's most competitive regulated markets.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.

Image Attachments

Kambi X Olimpo