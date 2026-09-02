

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on September 1, 2026, as various companies reported financial results and reached certain regulatory milestones.



MiniMed Group Inc. (MMED)



MiniMed operates as a diabetes technology company, developing devices for insulin delivery, continuous glucose monitoring, software applications, and algorithms for hypoglycemic patients.



On Tuesday, the company saw shares rise to a 52-week high of $22.74 after rising over 10% in the intraday trade.



The company reported financial results for the full fiscal year of 2026 on Tuesday, noting a 16.6% growth in worldwide net sales amounting to $843 million, driven by an international sales gain of 18.1%.



Additionally, the company estimates an organic sales growth of 10.5% in the fiscal year of 2027. The commercial launch of the MiniMed Fit insulin patch pump is planned for later this year, with a 7-day period of use.



Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE)



Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company, that employs nanopulse technology for the treatment of various disorders. The company's stock climbed over 3% in intraday trading to a 52-week high of $54.39 on Tuesday.



The company markets the nPulse system, a Nanosecond Pulsed Field-Ablation platform used to eliminate benign lesions of the skin. The nPulse Vybrance percutaneous elsectrode system is also used for soft tissue ablation during surgeries, and has shown success in the removal of thyroid nodules.



The nPulse Cardiac Catheter System is under assessment for the treatment of atrial fibrillation. In the second quarter of this year, Pulse reported total revenues of $0.4 million, as it remains in a controlled commercial launch state.



Solventum Corporation (SOLV)



Solventum provides various services and technologies that assist patients and medical professionals across a variety of specialties. The company reached a 52-week high on Tuesday as shares rose to $94.16 in intraday trading.



The company saw a revenue growth of 2.2% in the second quarter as sales totaled $2.21 billion, and a net income of $92 million was also recorded. Expecting to build on this momentum, the company has raised its full year guidance and projects an organic sales growth of 2.5% to 3.0%.



Additionally, Solventum intends to separate its Health Information Systems business and redirect resources to its core MedTech operations. The company primarily manufactures dressings for catheter sites, vacuum therapy for wound care, various medical wearables, diagnostic devices, and oral care instruments.



Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX)



Royalty Pharma operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties by acquiring stakes in therapies developed by academic institutions, research hospitals and major pharmaceutical companies. Shares climbed to a 52-week high of $62.58 in Tuesday's trade.



For the second quarter, Royalty Pharma reported a 14% growth in royalty receipts, resulting in $768 million for the company. Portfolio receipts also raked in $773 million, reflecting a 6% increase. The company expects full year royalty receipts between $3.4 billion and $3.5 billion, representing an increase of 7% to 10%.



The current portfolio of the company includes over 35 commercial pharmaceutical products, including Tremfya, Voranigo, and Evrysdi. The company recently entered a funding agreement with Zealand Pharma worth $100 million to fund the development of rusfertide for treating polycythemia vera.



Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE)



Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologic therapies for inflammatory and immune diseases like atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), and eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).



Shares rose to a 52-week high of $135.09 on Tuesday.



The company entered into a definitive agreement in June 2026 to be acquired by AbbVie (ABBV) for a total equity value of approximately $10.9 billion. Net loss reached $85.9 million in the second quarter of this year, while in the same period of 2025, the loss totaled $66.1 million.



Zumilokibart is the company's most advanced drug program, and is currently being developed for the treatment of AD. The drug showed positive results in the Phase 2 APEX trial, and a Phase 3 trial is planned for initiation later this year. The drug is also set to begin evaluation in the Phase 2a ELEVATE trial for EoE in the second half of 2026, and the Phase 2b ASPIRE trial for asthma in the first half of 2027.



This Day In History



On this day in 1940, the founder of public health nursing, Lillian D. Wald, passed away. Born in 1867, Wald earned her nursing degree and moved to New York City in her 20s, only to discover the poor state of conditions in the Lower East Side. She began campaigning for funds with her colleague Mary Brewster to improve medical care offered to tenement residents and immigrants, who occupied the area and were often subject to prejudice. Using houses provided by financier Jacob Schiff, Wald established the Henry Street Settlement in 1893 - an organization that still provides social services, community activities and medical care till date. As President of the National Organization for Public Health Nursing, she once stated that - 'Reform can be accomplished only when attitudes are changed.'



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