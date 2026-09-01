

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on August 31, 2026, driven by achieving new regulatory milestones or an upcoming acquisition.



RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT)



RenovoRx is a life sciences company advancing targeted oncology therapies and various drug delivery methods.



The company's stock rose over 15% to a new 52-week high of $1.97 on Monday.



The company recently reported pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data for the RenovoCath drug delivery system, which is designed for dosing in specific parts of the vascular system. The Phase 3 TIGeR-PaC trial yielded positive results in drug retention and administration directed to tumor sites.



Completion of the trial is expected in early 2027. Topline data from the study is anticipated for the first half of 2027 as well.



Evolus Inc. (EOLS)



Evolus operates as a performance beauty company, manufacturing aesthetic injectables to consumers provided via a digital platform.



On Monday, shares touched a 52-week high of $9.15 after rising over 2% in the intraday trade.



For the second quarter of this year, the company reported a revenue growth of 21% for a total of $84.1 million. GAAP loss amounted to $4.5 million, compared to $10.2 million from a year ago. Full year earnings for 2026 are expected to lie in the range of $330 million to $370 million, reflecting a potential 11% to 13% increase over revenues in 2025.



The company markets Jeuveau, a neurotoxin dedicated entirely to aesthetics; Evolysse, an injectable combination of hyaluronic acid gels; Profhilo, an injectable for skin quality licensed by Evolus in Europe.



Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)



Crinetics Pharmaceuticals functions as a pharmaceutical company focused on addressing endocrine disorders or endocrine-related tumors using G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) with small molecule therapeutics.



The company saw a new 52-week high of $85.01 per share during the intraday trade on Monday.



The company reported entering an agreement in July 2026 to facilitate its acquisition by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) for a total equity value of $10 billion. The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter of 2026. In the second quarter of this year, Crinetics reported a revenue of $25.1 million, compared to $1 million in the previous year. This was primarily driven by product revenue from PALSONIFY, amounting to $24 million.



Crinetics received FDA approval for PALSONIFY in the treatment of acromegaly on September 25, 2026. Additionally, the company is developing Atumelnant in treating adrenal hyperplasia and ACTH-dependent Cushing's syndrome, and CRN09682 for neuroendocrine tumors expressing SST2 genes.



Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE)



Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologic therapies for inflammatory and immune diseases like atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), and eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).



Shares rose to a 52-week high of $135.08 on Monday.



The company entered into a definitive agreement in June 2026 to be acquired by AbbVie (ABBV) for a total equity value of approximately $10.9 billion. Net loss reached $85.9 million in the second quarter of this year, while in the same period of 2025, the loss totaled $66.1 million.



Zumilokibart is the company's most advanced drug program, and is currently being developed for the treatment of AD. The drug showed positive results in the Phase 2 APEX trial, and a Phase 3 trial is planned for initiation later this year. The drug is also set to begin evaluation in the Phase 2a ELEVATE trial for EoE in the second half of 2026, and the Phase 2b ASPIRE trial for asthma in the first half of 2027.



This Day In History:



On this day in 1842, the pioneering medical doctor Mary Putnam Jacobi was born. Putnam was the first woman in the world to be awarded a degree in Pharmacy, and spearheaded research into infectious diseases and public health. She helped dispel myths surrounding menstruation that discouraged women's participation in public life using scientific arguments. She later founded the Association for the Advancement of the Medical Education of Women in 1874. Putnam dedicated her life to meticulous medical research and taught her methods at leading colleges of the time, even recording her slow death from a brain tumor in her final scientific publication. She once wrote - 'Unknown things want science to make them known.'



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