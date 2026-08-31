

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on August 28, 2026, as various clinical trials reported initial data and companies reached certain regulatory milestones.



RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT)



RenovoRx is a life sciences company advancing targeted oncology therapies and various drug delivery methods. The company's stock rose over 12% to a new 52-week high of $1.68 on Friday.



The company recently reported pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data for the RenovoCath drug delivery system designed for dosing in specific parts of the vascular system. The Phase 3 TIGeR-PaC trial yielded positive results in drug retention and administration directed to tumor sites.



Completion of the trial is expected in early 2027. Topline data from the study is anticipated for the first half of 2027 as well.



BlossomHill Therapeutics Inc. (BLSM)



Blossom Hill Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small-molecule medicines for the treatment of rare cancers. The company saw shares climb to a 52-week high of $20.61 on Friday.



The company began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on August 7, 2026. Earning about $150 million in an initial public offering (IPO).



Earlier this month, BlossomHill received a Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for BH-30643 in advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as a Phase 1/2 study for the drug completes enrolment. BH-30643 is the company's lead drug candidate, and showed effective inhibition of cancer cells with EGFR mutations in preclinical studies.



AtriCure Inc. (ATRC)



AtriCure provides various technologies to treat Atrial fibrillation or Afib, which is an irregular heart rhythm originating in the upper heart chambers known as atria. Shares climbed to a 52-week high of $49.98 in Friday's trade.



Among the company's products is the Isolator Synergy surgical ablation system, used to repair faulty atrial walls that cause Afib. The system was the first medical device for treating persistent Afib that received FDA approval. Other treatments include AtriClip, that acts as a left atrial appendage (LAA) exclusion system, the minimally-invasive Hybrid AF therapy, and the cryoICE cryoSPHERE and cryoXT probes for temporary ablation to block peripheral nerve signalling.



For the second quarter of this year, the company reported a revenue of $153.6 million, reflecting a 12.8% growth. Revenue for the full year of 2026 are estimated between $602 million and $610 million, considerably higher than the $534 million recorded last year.



Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI)



Biofrontera is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a portfolio of dermatological therapeutics, primarily utilizing photodynamic therapies (PDT). On Friday, shares reached a 52-week high of $1.61 following a rise of over 6% in the intraday trade.



For the second quarter of 2026, Biofrontera saw a product revenue growth of 32.9%, contributing to a lower loss of $0.6 million, compared to $5.3 million in the previous year.



The company markets AMELUZ, an FDA- approved topical gel, usually prescribed alongside the BF-RhodoLED lamp to treat the precancerous skin condition, acitinic keratoses (AK).



Revvity Inc. (RVTY)



Revvity provides health science solutions by using AI with automated technology for genomic analyses, diagnostics and omics services, and other solutions to assist medical professionals. The company's shares hit a 52-week high of $130.07 on Friday.



The company reported a second quarterly revenue of $730 million, reflecting a pro forma growth of 4%. Accordingly, full year revenue guidance was raised to $2.83 billion-$2.86 billion for a potential pro forma growth of 4% to 5%.



The company recently announced the launch of its SuperFlex prenatal testing services and expanded coverage for its preeclampsia diagnostics. The T-SPOT.TB test for tuberculosis is also being advanced on an automated platform for clinical labs.



This Day in History:



On this day in 1878, George Whipple was born. The English pathologist contributed several early treatises on the nature of anemia, pancreatitis, and liver cirrhosis. His research on long-term forms of anemia, including pernicious anemia, directly lead to its treatment by supplementation of vitamin B12. He was jointly awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology and Medicine in 1934.



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