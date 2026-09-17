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WKN: 883297 | ISIN: US6404911066 | Ticker-Symbol: NG2
Stuttgart
17.09.26 | 11:33
10,845 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NEOGEN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEOGEN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,75511,20511:59
10,84011,16011:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24,500+1,49 %
BLOSSOMHILL THERAPEUTICS INC26,4000,00 %
CERIBELL INC21,100-1,63 %
ILLUMINA INC200,50+0,44 %
NEOGEN CORPORATION10,8450,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.