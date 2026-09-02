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WKN: A2PPYL | ISIN: SE0015671995 | Ticker-Symbol: 8QV
Tradegate
01.09.26 | 13:41
8,165 Euro
+0,12 % +0,010
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEMNET GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEMNET GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9457,96511:47
7,9457,96511:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2026 09:35 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hemnet Group AB: Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting in Hemnet Group AB (publ)

Today, on Wednesday 2 September 2026, Hemnet Group AB (publ) ("Hemnet" or the "Company") held an Extraordinary General Meeting in Stockholm. The General Meeting resolved upon, inter alia, the following:

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the shareholders Vor Capital LLP, Sprints Capital Management Ltd and Mäklarsamfundet Bransch i Sverige AB (the "Larger Shareholders"), that the number of board members shall be seven with no deputy board members and elected Henrik Lönnevi, Catharina Lager Sundberg and Stefan Öberg as new board members for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Anders Nilsson, Tracey Fellows, Maria Hedengren and Nick McKittrick resigned as board members in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting.

In accordance with the proposal from the Larger Shareholders, the Company's Board of Directors will thereby consist of Henrik Lönnevi (newly elected), Anders Edmark, Sandra Gadd, Håkan Hellström, Fredrik Strömsten, Catharina Lager Sundberg (newly elected) and Stefan Öberg (newly elected) for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The General Meeting further resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Larger Shareholders, to elect Henrik Lönnevi as the new Chair of the Board of Directors.

Complete proposals regarding the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting as set out above are available at the Company's website, www.hemnetgroup.com.

*****************************************

For more information please contact:
Press enquiries
Staffan Tell, Head of PR
M: +46 733 67 66 85
E: staffan.tell@hemnet.se

Jessica Sjöberg, Chief Communications Officer
M: +46 730 68 99 33
E: jessica.sjoberg@hemnet.se

IR enquiries
Ludvig Segelmark, Head of IR
M: +46 70 250 14 40
E: ludvig.segelmark@hemnet.se

About Hemnet
Hemnet operates the leading property platform in Sweden. The company emerged as an industry initiative in 1998 and has since transformed into a "win-win" value proposition for the housing market. By offering a unique combination of relevant products, insights and inspiration, Hemnet has built lasting relationships with buyers, sellers, and agents for more than 25 years. Hemnet shares a mutual passion for homes with its stakeholders and is driven by being an independent go-to-place for people to turn to for the various housing needs that arise through life. This is mirrored in the company's vision to be the key to your property journey, supplying products and services to improve efficiency, transparency and mobility on the housing market. Hemnet is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ("HEM").

Follow us: hemnetgroup.com / Facebook / LinkedIn / Instagram

Image Attachments
Fasadbild Sergelgatan Hemnet

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.