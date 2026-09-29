Hemnet Group AB: Hemnet strengthens its leadership position by introducing free entry-level formats to gather all publicly available listings while restructuring its organization for greater speed

Hemnet Group AB (publ) ("Hemnet" or the "Company") today enters its next strategic phase by announcing two new free entry-level listing formats in order to gather the complete publicly available market inventory into a single, user-centered search experience. The Company is also simplifying its paid package structure and updating its compensation model for real estate agent firms. In parallel, Hemnet is streamlining its operations to build a faster, leaner and more agile organization, expected to yield annualized cost savings of approximately SEK 80-85 million.

With the rollout of its "Sell First, Pay Later" and "Under the radar" initiatives, Hemnet began lowering entry barriers to capture listings earlier in the sales cycle. Today's initiative to gather all public listings is the next decisive step to improve the search experience for consumers and increase transparency on the Swedish housing market. Launching in the latter part of October, the two new free entry-level listing formats comprise agent-published listings, fully controlled directly by real estate agents, and automatically aggregated listings sourced from agency websites, presented with basic information only.

In this expanded ecosystem of free and paid listings, standing out becomes even more critical. Hemnet's paid packages remain the primary driver for sellers seeking maximum exposure, higher bidding activity, and the best possible sales outcome. To deliver even greater value to property sellers, Hemnet is simplifying and strengthening its package structure, moving from four to three paid tiers: Bas, Premium, and Max. Hemnet Plus will be phased out, while Hemnet Bas receives a substantial upgrade, incorporating all visibility and features previously included in the Plus package at an unchanged price.

In line with the changes in its product portfolio, Hemnet is also updating and simplifying its compensation model for real estate agent firms as of November 1, 2026. Going forward, agent recommendations for all paid marketing packages will generate a clear and transparent compensation per sold package, with a cap introduced to ensure a balanced and sustainable level per listing.



Organizational restructuring for long-term growth

To unlock further growth potential and support this new strategic phase, Hemnet is executing an organizational restructuring to create a leaner and more agile operating model. By streamlining operations and modernizing workflows, the Company will be better positioned to accelerate product innovation and improve customer experience. The restructuring will have the following estimated impact:

Financial impact: Organizational changes are estimated to deliver annualized operational cost savings of approximately SEK 80-85 million compared to the Q2 2026 expense run-rate, with full effect expected during H1 2027.

Organizational changes are estimated to deliver annualized operational cost savings of approximately SEK 80-85 million compared to the Q2 2026 expense run-rate, with full effect expected during H1 2027. Organizational impact: The number of employees will be reduced from 184 (at the end of Q2 2026) to approximately 115 employees. Taking into account natural attrition and the phase-out of consultants, approximately 50 employees are expected to be directly affected. The changes are subject to customary trade union negotiations.

The number of employees will be reduced from 184 (at the end of Q2 2026) to approximately 115 employees. Taking into account natural attrition and the phase-out of consultants, approximately 50 employees are expected to be directly affected. The changes are subject to customary trade union negotiations. Restructuring charges: One-time restructuring charges of approximately SEK 30-35 million will be recognized in the fourth quarter of 2026 as an item affecting comparability (IAC).

Hemnet's CEO Jonas Gustafsson comments:

"Today's announcements mark a new chapter for Hemnet. By combining our audience leadership with supply leadership, we are strengthening our platform's network effects to create an unrivaled experience for buyers, sellers, and real estate agents. To fully unlock this potential and execute with the agility and speed expected of a modern, leading tech company, we have also decided to streamline our organization. It is a very tough decision, as it will mean parting ways with valued colleagues, but it is a responsible step to ensure we have the agility and focus required to continuously invest in customer value and build an even stronger Hemnet for the future."

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In connection with today's announcement, Hemnet will hold a webcast and teleconference today on September 29 at 15:00 CET. CEO Jonas Gustafsson and CFO Peter Messner will present the new strategic initiatives, followed by a Q&A session. The presentation will be held in English.

The presentation can be viewed live via the link below.

https://events.inderes.com/hemnet/investor-presentation-2026

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/hemnet/investor-presentation-2026/dial-in

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For more information, please contact:

Press enquiries

Staffan Tell, Head of PR

M: +46 733 67 66 85

E: staffan.tell@hemnet.se



Jessica Sjöberg, Chief Communications Officer

M: +46 730 68 99 33

E: jessica.sjoberg@hemnet.se



IR enquiries

Ludvig Segelmark, Head of IR

M: +46 70 250 14 40

E: ludvig.segelmark@hemnet.se

About Hemnet

Hemnet operates the leading property platform in Sweden. The Company emerged as an industry initiative in 1998 and has since transformed into a "win-win" value proposition for the housing market. By offering a unique combination of relevant products, insights and inspiration, Hemnet has built lasting relationships with buyers, sellers, and agents for more than 25 years. Hemnet shares a mutual passion for homes with its stakeholders and is driven by being an independent go-to-place for people to turn to for the various housing needs that arise through life. This is mirrored in the Company's vision to be the key to your property journey, supplying products and services to improve efficiency, transparency and mobility on the housing market. Hemnet is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ("HEM").

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This information is information that Hemnet Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-29 08:00 CEST.

Image Attachments

Jonas Gustafsson CEO Hemnet