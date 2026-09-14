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WKN: A2PPYL | ISIN: SE0015671995 | Ticker-Symbol: 8QV
Tradegate
14.09.26 | 09:51
6,400 Euro
-3,69 % -0,245
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEMNET GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEMNET GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4456,46010:31
6,4456,46010:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 08:00 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hemnet Group AB: Net sales and listing volumes for August 2026

Hemnet Group AB (publ) ("Hemnet") is today releasing preliminary August figures, marking the fifth of its scheduled monthly updates for 2026. These updates, announced in the 2025 Year-end Report, aim to provide greater transparency as the company partly transitions to its new 'Sell first, pay later' model, which has a significant impact on year-on-year comparisons.

In August, net sales amounted to SEK 81.8 million (107.4), a decline of 24% compared to the same period last year, while Average Revenue per Paid Listing (ARPL) grew by 7%. Published listings amounted to 14.6k in the month, down by 15% year-on-year. Paid listings amounted to 11.4k. ARPL growth amounted to 7%, temporarily impacted by a time-limited and targeted campaign in Stockholm at the end of August to stimulate selling activity ahead of the autumn season. Adjusted for the campaign effect, ARPL growth was 10%.

The new 'Sell first, pay later' model was launched on 30 March. The model introduces an accounting effect where revenue for listings utilising the 'Sell first, pay later' option is recognised upon a sale rather than at the time of publication. Consequently, this represents a timing shift of revenue to subsequent months and quarters, which also affects August results.

'Sell first, pay later' listings are included in published listings at the time of publication. As these listings are marked sold, they are subsequently included in paid listings. Published listings now also include Under the Radar listings (Underhandsannonser), which were launched in July as part of Hemnet's strategic partnerships with real estate broker chains and brand owners.

Jonas Gustafsson, CEO of Hemnet, comments:
"Compared to the positive trend in July, development in August was somewhat more subdued. In addition to calendar effects affecting the individual month, we see a development where buyers are active, but new listings are held back by cautious sellers. Our focus remains on securing more properties for Hemnet at an earlier stage. With 'Sell first, pay later', which is chosen by approximately 40% of our customers, we create peace of mind and lower the barrier to listing on Hemnet. At the same time, 'Under the Radar' creates early interest in the property. We see that these strategic initiatives are very well received in the market, and we now continue our work on further initiatives to ensure an even more transparent and efficient Hemnet."


August 2026August 2025ChangeJanuary - August 2026January - August 2025Change
Net sales, total (SEK m)81.8107.4-23.8%791.21 028.6-23.1%
Net sales, Property sellers (SEK m)63.488.1-28.0%653.5887.1-26.3%
Net sales, B2B* (SEK m)18.419.3-4.7%137.7141.5-2.7%
ARPL paid (SEK)9,0828,4747.2%9,0468,11711.4%
Published listings (thousands)14.617.2-15.2%94.7118.0-19.8%
Paid listings (thousands)11.417.2-33.6%76.5118.0-35.1%

* B2B consists of the following customer categories: Real estate agents, Real estate developers, and Advertisers.

Financial calendar
In accordance with our updated financial calendar for 2026, the nearest upcoming dates for market updates are as follows:

22 October 2026Interim Report Q3 2026
13 November 2026Net sales October 2026
14 December 2026Net sales November 2026


Note: The figures in this press release are preliminary and unaudited. Full financial information for the third quarter will be presented in the interim report for the third quarter on 22 October 2026.

*****************************************

For more information, please contact:
Press enquiries
Staffan Tell, Head of PR
M: +46 733 67 66 85
E: staffan.tell@hemnet.se

IR enquiries
Ludvig Segelmark, Head of IR
M: +46 70 250 14 40
E: ludvig.segelmark@hemnet.se

About Hemnet
Hemnet operates the leading property platform in Sweden. The company emerged as an industry initiative in 1998 and has since transformed into a "win-win" value proposition for the housing market. By offering a unique combination of relevant products, insights and inspiration, Hemnet has built lasting relationships with buyers, sellers, and agents for more than 25 years. Hemnet shares a mutual passion for homes with its stakeholders and is driven by being an independent go-to-place for people to turn to for the various housing needs that arise through life. This is mirrored in the company's vision to be the key to your property journey, supplying products and services to improve efficiency, transparency and mobility on the housing market. Hemnet is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ("HEM").

Follow us: hemnetgroup.com / Facebook / LinkedIn / Instagram

Image Attachments
Jonas Gustafsson CEO Hemnet

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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