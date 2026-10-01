Hemnet Group AB: Hemnet strengthens executive team for next strategic phase - appoints Marcus Hartwall as Chief Commercial Officer

Hemnet today announces the appointment of Marcus Hartwall as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Marcus brings extensive international experience from scaling digital marketplaces and leading property portals, joining Hemnet to strengthen agent industry relationships and play a key role in driving the company's next growth phase. He will join the executive management team and report directly to CEO Jonas Gustafsson.

Marcus Hartwall joins Hemnet with extensive commercial leadership experience across digital marketplaces and property portals, most recently as Managing Director at Daft.ie, Ireland's leading property platform, alongside previous executive leadership roles within global e-commerce and digital media platforms.

In his new role as CCO, Marcus will oversee Hemnet's sales and partner organization, driving commercial growth through extended real estate agent partnerships as the company expands its offering with free entry-level listings.

Jonas Gustafsson, CEO of Hemnet, comments:

"We are delighted to welcome Marcus Hartwall to Hemnet and our executive leadership team. Marcus brings a strong track record of scaling digital marketplaces, combined with highly relevant experience from Daft.ie, where he led a significant commercial transformation. His experience in strengthening partner value, increasing adoption of premium products and translating customer value into sustainable commercial growth will be highly valuable as Hemnet enters its next phase."

Marcus Hartwall, incoming Chief Commercial Officer of Hemnet, comments:

"Hemnet's strategic decision to gather the complete market inventory through free entry-level listings marks an incredibly exciting milestone. With nearly three decades of heritage at the very heart of the Swedish property market, the potential for further commercial innovation and growth is immense. I look forward to leading the sales and partner organization and working alongside the broader Hemnet team. Our priority will be to deepen our partnerships with Swedish real estate agents and help them fully leverage the value of our paid products and services in their day-to-day work."

Following this appointment, Marcus Westerlund, currently Chief Sales Officer, will transition into the role of Sales & Partnership Director. In this capacity, Marcus will remain a pivotal part of the organization, shifting his focus to an operational role centered directly on customer engagement, strengthening relationships with real estate agents, and leading key commercial partnerships.

For more information, please contact:

Press enquiries

Staffan Tell, Head of PR

M: +46 733 67 66 85

E: staffan.tell@hemnet.se

IR enquiries

Ludvig Segelmark, Head of IR

M: +46 702 50 14 40

E: ludvig.segelmark@hemnet.se

About Hemnet

Hemnet operates the leading property platform in Sweden. The company emerged as an industry initiative in 1998 and has since transformed into a "win-win" value proposition for the housing market. By offering a unique combination of relevant products, insights and inspiration, Hemnet has built lasting relationships with buyers, sellers, and agents for more than 25 years. Hemnet shares a mutual passion for homes with its stakeholders and is driven by being an independent go-to-place for people to turn to for the various housing needs that arise through life. This is mirrored in the Company's vision to be the key to your property journey, supplying products and services to improve efficiency, transparency and mobility on the housing market. Hemnet is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('HEM').

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Marcus Hartwall