Netcracker Will Demonstrate its AI-Driven Solutions and Participate in an Executive Panel Discussion on How Telcos Can Create the Business Case for AI Transformation

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will highlight its AI leadership, product and solution innovation and customer successes at Telecom TV's AI-Native Telco Forum in Düsseldorf, Germany on September 8-9.

Netcracker is an Associate Partner and Demo Partner of the event, where it will showcase how its Agentic AI Solution and AI-Native Operations Platform are transforming the customer experience. By combining autonomous, multi-agent intelligence with an AI-first user experience, Netcracker helps service providers deliver proactive, personalized care while monetizing AI-driven experiences and turning customer interactions into business value.

In addition, Netcracker will participate in an important executive panel discussion exploring how organizations can move AI from ambition to action, overcoming organizational barriers and building business cases that will receive buy-in from the C-suite and board while delivering measurable positive outcomes.

AI Leadership and Accountability

Tuesday, September 8 2 p.m. CEST

Speakers:

Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcracker Technology

Abir Hossain, Vice President, Technology Operations Development, Elisa

Karim Kotobi, Senior Manager, Digital Product and Transformation, Vodafone

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, helps service providers around the world transform and grow in the digital economy. For more than three decades, our innovative AI-native digital platforms, value-focused services and unmatched delivery track record have enabled customers to modernize operations, improve customer experience and accelerate growth. With leadership in key areas including AI-driven operations, monetization, customer engagement, automation, 5G and industry-specific solutions, Netcracker helps service providers accelerate their telco to techco evolution and achieve sustainable business value. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260902086403/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com