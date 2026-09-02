Aztec Minerals Corp.: Aztec Drills 83.8 meters of 1.31 g/t AuEq, Including 7.6 meters of 8.34 g/t AuEq ; Extends the Strike Length by 255 Meters to over 1,250 Meters of Oxide Gold-Silver Mineralization at the Tombstone Project, Arizona

Five holes reported - four first-pass step-outs, all mineralized - extend the Contention mineralized system 255 meters to the north-northeast in the North Extension target, with high grade mineralization at both ends and open to the north and to the sides
Drill hole TR26-41 returned 83.8 m averaging 0.90 g/t Au and 22.61 g/t Ag (1.31 g/t AuEq) from 24.4 m, including 7.6 m averaging 6.97 g/t Au and 75.42 g/t Ag (8.34 g/t AuEq) from 42.7 m
TR26-43, the most northerly hole for which assay results have been reported to date, returned 51.8 m averaging 0.70 g/t Au and 25.59 g/t Ag (1.16 g/t AuEq) from 85.3 m, including 19.8 m averaging 1.93 g/t Au and 58.01 g/t Ag (2.99 g/t AuEq), extending the known Contention mineralization approximately 255 m further north from TR25-26 to over 1,250 meters and leaving it open
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT:TSXV)(OTCQB:AZZTF) ("Aztec" or the "Company") announces that drilling has extended the Contention mineralized system to over 1,250 meters of continuously drilled strike length at its Tombstone Property in southeastern Arizona. The Company today reports results from five reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes, TR26-40 to TR26-44, drilled into the North Extension target on patented mining claims consolidated by Aztec over the past year. Four of the holes are first pass step-outs along the Contention mineralized system in the North Extension target, and all five drill holes intersected oxide gold-silver mineralization. Taken with TR26-33 and 39, reported August 5, 2026, the holes extend the Contention mineralization by 255 m long from TR26-39 in the south to TR26-43 in the north, on ground largely not previously drilled by Aztec, with high grade intervals at both ends and no barren hole in between. The Contention system remains open to the north with over 1,250 meters of demonstrated strike length.
TR26-41, near the center of the North Extension target, returned 83.8 m averaging 0.90 g/t Au and 22.61 g/t Ag (1.31 g/t AuEq) from 24.4 m, including 7.6 m averaging 6.97 g/t Au and 75.42 g/t Ag (8.34 g/t AuEq). TR26-43, the most northerly hole reported to date, extends the zone approximately 90 m further north and returned 51.8 m averaging 0.70 g/t Au and 25.59 g/t Ag (1.16 g/t AuEq) from 85.3 m, including 19.8 m averaging 1.93 g/t Au and 58.01 g/t Ag (2.99 g/t AuEq). At the southern end from TR26-39, TR26-44 returned 22.9 m averaging 0.79 g/t Au and 8.25 g/t Ag (0.94 g/t AuEq) from 10.7 m and a deeper 51.8 m averaging 0.55 g/t Au and 5.61 g/t Ag (0.65 g/t AuEq) from 77.7 m. TR26-40, collared between TR26-39 and TR26-41, demonstrated continuity of mineralization along the zone, and TR26-42 tested the eastern side of the zone with intercepts including 39.6m averaging 0.16 g/t Au and 9.66 g/t Ag (0.34 g/t AuEq).
Ninety-three RC holes have been completed in the 2025-2026 program as at the date of this release, forty in 2025 and fifty-three in 2026. Assay results are pending for the nine most recent holes, TR26-45 to TR26-53, all of which have been completed and two of which, TR26-52 and TR26-53, are collared north of TR26-43 along the trend of the zone. Those results are expected in the coming weeks, and drilling is expected to continue through at least September 2026. Results from the holes reported in this release, together with results from holes TR26-45 through TR26-50, are currently expected to be included in the Company's previously announced maiden mineral resource estimate for the Tombstone Project.
Aztec Minerals CEO Simon Dyakowski commented: "Eighteen months ago this ground was not ours and had not been drilled. Today it is 255 meters of new mineralization inside a system we can now trace continuously for over 1,250 meters, and all of it goes into the maiden resource estimate we expect to publish in Q4. Five holes reported, four of them first-pass step-outs, and all five mineralized, with high grade at both ends and nothing barren in between. TR26-41 and TR26-43 sit 126 meters apart and each carries a high-grade core, which tells us the grade of the Contention system is not confined to one part of the system. The system is open to the north and to the sides, we have nine completed holes with assays pending including two collared beyond TR26-43, and we expect to keep extending it through the balance of the program."
Highlights from the RC drilling reported for the Tombstone Property include:
Hole TR26-41 intersected 83.8 m averaging 0.90 g/t Au and 22.61 g/t Ag (1.31 g/t AuEq) from 24.4 m, including 7.6 m averaging 6.97 g/t Au and 75.42 g/t Ag (8.34 g/t AuEq) from 42.7 m, 9.1 m averaging 0.73 g/t Au and 51.72 g/t Ag (1.67 g/t AuEq) from 54.9 m, 3.0 m averaging 2.87 g/t Au and 53.20 g/t Ag (3.84 g/t AuEq) from 71.6 m, and 3.0 m averaging 0.16 g/t Au and 78.15 g/t Ag (1.58 g/t AuEq) from 82.3 m. The interval carries two historic workings from 35.7 to 37.2 m and 80.8 to 82.3 m reported as no sample. A separate zone at surface returned 4.6 m averaging 0.26 g/t Au and 12.13 g/t Ag (0.48 g/t AuEq), including 3.0 m averaging 0.36 g/t Au and 15.85 g/t Ag (0.65 g/t AuEq) from surface.
Hole TR26-44, at the southern end of the drillholes and 29 m south from TR26-39, is mineralized in five zones over a 146.3 m envelope from 10.7 m to 157.0 m, totaling 112.8 m of composited mineralization. The zones include 22.9 m averaging 0.79 g/t Au and 8.25 g/t Ag (0.94 g/t AuEq) from 10.7 m, including 3.0 m averaging 3.91 g/t Au and 12.65 g/t Ag (4.14 g/t AuEq) from 18.3 m, and 51.8 m averaging 0.55 g/t Au and 5.61 g/t Ag (0.65 g/t AuEq) from 77.7 m, including 6.1 m averaging 3.60 g/t Au and 5.98 g/t Ag (3.71 g/t AuEq) from 86.9 m. A historic working from 24.4 to 27.4 m is reported as no sample.
Hole TR26-43, the most northerly hole for which assay results have been reported to date, was collared 126 m northeast of TR26-41 and 65 m northeast of TR26-42, extending the mineralized zone approximately 90 m north of TR26-41. It intersected 51.8 m averaging 0.70 g/t Au and 25.59 g/t Ag (1.16 g/t AuEq) from 85.3 m, including 19.8 m averaging 1.93 g/t Au and 58.01 g/t Ag (2.99 g/t AuEq) from 109.7 m. The interval carries a historic working from 123.4 to 126.5 m reported as no sample, and the hole recovered no sample from 71.6 to 77.7 m. A zone from surface returned 18.3 m averaging 0.15 g/t Au and 3.82 g/t Ag (0.22 g/t AuEq), and two deeper zones were intersected between 158.5 m and 202.7 m (see Table 1A). The zone remains open to the north.
Hole TR26-40, collared between TR26-39 and TR26-41, intersected 59.4 m averaging 0.18 g/t Au and 12.38 g/t Ag (0.40 g/t AuEq) from 33.5 m, including 4.6 m averaging 0.72 g/t Au and 18.73 g/t Ag (1.06 g/t AuEq) from 54.9 m and 3.0 m averaging 0.37 g/t Au and 34.35 g/t Ag (1.00 g/t AuEq) from 67.1 m. A zone from surface returned 7.6 m averaging 0.11 g/t Au and 4.54 g/t Ag (0.19 g/t AuEq), and a second shallow zone was intersected from 15.2 m (see Table 1A). The hole demonstrates continuity of mineralization between TR26-39 and TR26-41.
Hole TR26-42, collared 73 m east and 26 m north of TR26-41, intersected 39.6 m averaging 0.16 g/t Au and 9.66 g/t Ag (0.34 g/t AuEq) from 33.5 m, including 3.0 m averaging 1.29 g/t Au and 43.65 g/t Ag (2.08 g/t AuEq) from 35.1 m, together with two narrower zones (see Table 1A). The hole helps extend the eastern margin of the Contention mineralization.
Every hole reported in this release intersected oxide gold-silver mineralization. Mineralization along the Contention system is closely associated with the historic underground workings, which are intersected in TR26-41, TR26-43 and TR26-44 and are reported as no sample rather than as zero grade where they fall inside a mineralized interval (see Table 1A).
Figure 1. Tombstone Contention Zone Longitudinal Section, looking west, showing continuous mineralization over 1,250 meters of strike length. The 255 meters of new ground reported in this release is highlighted at the north end of the section.
Figure 2. Plan map showing drill hole collars with Au Eq. (g/t) values from the 2025-2026 drill campaign at the Tombstone Property, southeastern Arizona. Holes reported in this release (TR26-40 to TR26-44) are shown in red; completed holes with assay results pending are shown in green. Previously reported holes are shown in orange and 2020-2024 drill holes in white.
View drill sections here:
Link to section view hole TR26-40
Link to section view hole TR26-41
Link to section view hole TR26-42
Link to section view hole TR26-43
Link to section view hole TR26-44
Table 1A: Drill Results Currently Reported
Drill Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
AuEq (g/t)
Comments
TR26-40
0.0
7.6
7.6
0.11
4.54
0.19
and
15.2
19.8
4.6
0.09
1.83
0.13
and
33.5
93.0
59.4
0.18
12.38
0.40
Including
54.9
59.4
4.6
0.72
18.73
1.06
Including
61.0
65.5
4.6
0.14
26.23
0.61
Including
67.1
70.1
3.0
0.37
34.35
1.00
Including
83.8
86.9
3.0
0.16
24.50
0.61
TR26-41
0.0
4.6
4.6
0.26
12.13
0.48
Including
0.0
3.0
3.0
0.36
15.85
0.65
and
24.4
108.2
83.8
0.90
22.61
1.31
Working @ 35.7-37.2 m,80.8-82.3 m, no sample
Including
42.7
50.3
7.6
6.97
75.42
8.34
Including
54.9
64.0
9.1
0.73
51.72
1.67
Including
71.6
74.7
3.0
2.87
53.20
3.84
Including
82.3
85.3
3.0
0.16
78.15
1.58
TR26-42
13.7
16.8
3.0
0.09
2.05
0.13
and
33.5
73.2
39.6
0.16
9.66
0.34
Including
35.1
38.1
3.0
1.29
43.65
2.08
and
120.4
129.5
9.1
0.09
2.03
0.12
TR26-43
0.0
18.3
18.3
0.15
3.82
0.22
Hole note: no recovery 71.6-77.7 m
and
85.3
137.2
51.8
0.70
25.59
1.16
Working @ 123.4-126.5 m, no sample
Including
109.7
129.5
19.8
1.93
58.01
2.99
Working @ 123.4-126.5 m, no sample
and
158.5
161.5
3.0
0.04
5.80
0.14
and
193.5
202.7
9.1
0.35
5.30
0.45
TR26-44
10.7
33.5
22.9
0.79
8.25
0.94
Working @ 24.4-27.4 m, no sample
Including
18.3
21.3
3.0
3.91
12.65
4.14
and
39.6
45.7
6.1
0.07
5.03
0.16
and
54.9
67.1
12.2
0.37
7.93
0.52
Including
54.9
57.9
3.0
1.20
3.05
1.26
and
77.7
129.5
51.8
0.55
5.61
0.65
Including
86.9
93.0
6.1
3.60
5.98
3.71
and
137.2
157.0
19.8
0.13
3.72
0.20
Note 1: Gold and Silver equivalents are calculated using the recovery percentages from third party metallurgical testing of RC drill pulps completed January 21, 2026 (81.5% for Au and 75.9% for Ag) and the average prices from January 1, 2026 to May 1, 2026 (US$4,817/oz Au, US$81.36/oz Ag), a price ratio of 59.2:1. Adjusted for the difference in metal recoveries, a 55:1 silver:gold ratio was used for the holes reported in this release. AuEq has been reported at 70:1 for November 2025 to February 2026, 90:1 in 2025 prior to November, 80:1 in 2023 and 2024, and a 70:1 silver:gold ratio in 2021.
2025-2026 Drill Program
The ninety-three RC drill holes completed to date in the current 2025-26 program are primarily part of a "fan grid pattern" being drilled in the Contention zone. Most of the RC drill holes are oriented to test for extensions on the western, eastern borders, the southern and northern extensions, and underneath the north-trending main Contention target zone which hosts the historic underground and open pit Contention mine. Several RC drill holes tested targets in the Westside and Hard Up areas on projected anticline, dike and fissure vein intersections under mineralized outcrops and historic shafts. The drill program has continued to identify to depth and horizontally pervasively oxidized and hematite-rich, silicified hydrothermal breccias composed of quartz feldspar porphyry dike and Bisbee Group clastic sedimentary fragments, typical of the material mined historically at the Contention Mine.
Additional mineralization types continued to be outlined by the current drilling including: manganese replacements in limestone beds and skarns, quartz veinlets, oxidized sulfide relicts as disseminations, silicification of altered hornfels, quartz feldspar porphyries and hydrothermal breccias.
The primary objectives of the 2025-26 drilling program were to: Expand the known mineralization horizontally to the west, north and south, and down dip beyond the holes drilled by Aztec in 2020-24 at the Contention Pit with step outs to enlarge the shallow, broad, bulk tonnage gold-silver mineralization discovered there; test by core drilling the initial deep CRD targets and also, to explore with first pass drilling new targets identified in the Westside area. The drilling results showed that the Contention area mineralization is still open in all directions, including at depth, and the mineralized volume is expanding.
Table 1B: Tombstone 2026 Reported Results
Drill Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
AuEq (g/t) (1)
Comments
TR26-01
51.7
72.9
21.3
0.038
11.76
0.208
Working 71.4 - 73.0 m no sample
86.6
110.9
24.3
0.039
13.37
0.230
Last 4 samples in working, no recovery
TR26-02
0.0
19.8
19.8
0.136
12.62
0.316
54.7
60.8
6.1
0.088
13.67
0.284
91.2
100.3
9.1
0.094
5.65
0.175
130.7
147.4
16.7
0.076
2.76
0.115
TR26-03
147.4
161.1
13.7
0.069
3.73
0.122
167.2
177.8
10.6
0.103
7.21
0.206
193.0
205.2
12.2
0.149
8.7
0.273
TR26-04
53.2
63.8
10.6
0.057
8.17
0.173
147.4
161.1
13.7
0.040
4.16
0.1
168.7
188.5
19.8
0.220
13.75
0.416
TR26-05
16.7
36.5
19.8
0.223
8.78
0.358
60.8
73.0
12.2
0.117
3.85
0.172
80.6
130.7
50.2
0.112
4.90
0.182
136.8
158.1
21.3
0.117
11.44
0.280
165.7
174.8
9.1
0.086
4.65
0.152
182.4
217.4
35.0
0.119
5.95
0.204
231.0
255.3
24.3
0.091
3.6
0.142
TD in minz
TR26-06
31.9
47.1
15.2
0.124
4.06
0.182
62.3
69.9
7.6
0.223
11.66
0.390
88.2
120.1
31.9
0.159
3.86
0.214
130.7
158.1
27.4
0.057
29.22
0.474
202.2
261.5
59.3
0.104
4.96
0.175
TD in minz
TR26-07
50.2
162.6
112.4
0.479
12.64
0.659
Working 59.3 to 62.3 m
173.2
185.4
12.2
0.127
8.11
0.243
221.9
238.6
16.7
0.049
7.49
0.156
TD in minz
TR26-08
121.6
129.2
7.6
0.576
8.4
0.696
TR26-09
35.0
45.6
10.6
0.069
9.06
0.199
53.2
59.3
6.1
0.181
13.1
0.367
158.1
164.1
6.1
0.041
7.37
0.147
TR26-10 PC
112.5
118.6
6.1
0.162
9.15
0.293
TR26-11
100.3
200.6
100.3
0.173
11.46
0.337
TR26-12
100.3
149.0
48.6
0.172
18.04
0.430
TR26-13
18.2
27.4
9.1
0.056
8.27
0.174
63.8
68.8
4.6
0.132
3.33
0.180
85.1
91.2
6.1
0.039
5.00
0.110
194.5
200.6
6.1
0.062
4.275
0.123
TR26-14
0.0
10.6
10.6
0.195
13.00
0.381
39.5
147.4
107.9
0.618
24.80
0.972
176.3
225.0
48.6
0.091
8.11
0.206
234.1
243.2
9.1
0.121
10.67
0.267
TD in minz
TR26-15
92.7
139.8
47.1
0.214
13.26
0.456
156.6
200.6
42.6
0.096
3.42
0.157
TD in minz
TR26-16
57.9
147.8
89.8
0.223
10.96
0.423
164.6
179.8
15.2
0.069
5.68
0.157
195.0
198.1
3.1
0.077
5.7
0.181
TD in minz
TR26-17
62.5
67.1
4.6
0.613
2.13
0.651
82.3
204.2
121.9
0.294
11.3
0.499
TD in minz, workings @ 111.2-114.3 m, 118.9-121.9 m
Including
85.3
97.5
12.2
1.017
14.54
1.281
TR26-18
0.0
53.2
53.2
0.775
31.94
1.356
Including
25.8
44.1
18.2
1.909
79.07
3.346
79.0
100.3
21.3
0.132
4.41
0.212
111.0
164.2
53.2
0.084
6.246
0.198
TR26-19
13.7
80.6
66.9
1.050
23.21
1.472
Including
30.4
57.8
27.4
2.309
43.23
3.095
88.2
107.9
19.8
0.162
6.68
0.283
114.0
135.3
21.3
0.395
12.37
0.620
142.9
167.2
24.3
0.092
7.14
0.221
174.8
199.1
24.3
0.105
10.0
0.286
TD in minz
TR26-20
51.8
73.1
21.3
0.08
9.04
0.24
Independence Mine
Including
51.8
56.4
4.6
0.24
23.37
0.67
and
94.5
100.6
6.1
0.03
7.98
0.18
TR26-21
18.3
36.6
18.3
0.05
19.03
0.39
Independence Mine
Including
19.8
24.4
4.6
0.06
58.60
1.13
TR26-22
0.0
4.6
4.6
0.09
4.23
0.17
Independence Mine
and
44.2
48.8
4.6
0.08
4.67
0.16
TR26-23
16.8
39.7
22.9
0.13
13.04
0.37
Hard Up
and
59.4
64.0
4.6
0.04
3.73
0.10
and
147.8
150.8
3.0
0.12
1.70
0.15
TR26-24
12.2
19.8
7.6
0.06
15.46
0.34
Hard Up
and
114.3
121.9
7.6
0.07
6.12
0.18
and
242.3
257.5
15.2
0.04
7.86
0.18
and
275.8
278.8
3.0
0.16
1.85
0.19
TR26-25
No results with values of interest
TR26-26
13.7
18.3
4.6
0.16
18.2
0.49
East side Grand Central Pit
and
125.0
135.6
10.6
0.34
19.36
0.70
TR26-27
No results with values of interest
TR26-28
155.4
190.5
35.1
0.04
5.33
0.13
East side Grand Central Pit
and
199.6
219.4
19.8
0.20
20.28
0.57
Including
208.8
219.4
10.7
0.34
33.50
0.95
and
239.3
242.3
3.0
0.05
4.10
0.13
TR26-29
131.1
160.1
29.0
0.10
8.84
0.26
Eastern side of the Little Joe area
Including
144.8
149.4
4.6
0.44
28.10
0.95
and
175.3
179.9
4.6
0.14
8.60
0.30
TR26-30
0.0
198.1
198.1
0.86
24.52
1.30
Working @ 112.8-114.3 m, no sample; 1.5 m excluded from interval
Including
6.1
161.5
155.4
1.08
30.23
1.63
Including
24.4
41.2
16.8
1.51
58.04
2.56
Including
56.4
100.6
44.2
1.50
60.51
2.60
Including
121.9
128.0
6.1
9.54
35.03
10.18
TR26-31
21.3
32.0
10.7
0.39
2.73
0.44
and
65.5
129.5
64.0
0.42
13.54
0.67
Including
82.3
103.6
21.3
1.07
28.42
1.59
and
141.7
147.8
6.1
0.06
5.95
0.17
and
161.5
169.2
7.6
0.07
4.12
0.14
and
176.8
185.9
9.1
0.06
2.77
0.11
TR26-32
No results with values of interest
TR26-33
0.0
7.6
7.6
0.19
11.76
0.41
North Extension Area
and
24.4
30.5
6.1
0.10
1.18
0.12
and
39.6
42.7
3.0
0.04
4.55
0.12
and
70.1
77.7
7.6
0.30
8.88
0.46
and
85.3
99.1
13.7
1.50
23.56
1.93
Working @ 94.5-97.5 m
Including
88.4
96.0
7.6
2.64
40.72
3.38
TR26-34
1.5
7.6
6.1
0.09
5.35
0.19
and
44.2
70.1
25.9
0.19
11.95
0.41
Including
59.4
68.6
9.1
0.49
20.05
0.85
and
82.3
86.9
4.6
0.04
5.67
0.14
Working @ 85.3-89.9 m
and
102.1
112.8
10.7
0.07
10.50
0.26
and
135.6
146.3
10.7
0.08
5.37
0.17
TR26-35
62.5
77.7
15.2
0.07
6.57
0.19
and
83.8
106.7
22.9
0.12
10.61
0.31
Including
97.5
100.6
3.0
0.18
35.40
0.82
and
158.5
182.9
24.4
0.10
7.51
0.23
TR26-36
45.7
54.9
9.1
0.04
3.70
0.11
and
91.4
123.4
32.0
0.13
12.50
0.36
Including
102.1
106.7
4.6
0.55
26.37
1.03
and
134.1
138.7
4.6
0.03
11.33
0.24
TR26-37
16.8
22.9
6.1
0.13
3.43
0.19
Working @ 30.5-36.6 m, no sample
and
45.7
125.0
79.2
0.26
8.88
0.42
Including
85.3
88.4
3.0
0.86
22.70
1.27
Including
100.6
106.7
6.1
0.59
15.58
0.88
and
131.1
137.2
6.1
0.05
6.35
0.17
and
146.3
153.9
7.6
0.09
3.10
0.14
and
161.5
164.6
3.0
0.04
6.45
0.16
and
192.0
205.7
13.7
0.13
5.68
0.23
TR26-38
0.0
97.5
97.5
1.06
16.08
1.36
Including
68.6
86.9
18.3
4.60
52.49
5.55
Including
79.2
85.3
6.1
12.17
69.08
13.43
and
105.2
211.8
106.7
0.10
4.16
0.17
TR26-39
10.7
99.1
88.4
1.42
14.58
1.69
North Extension Area
Including
27.4
33.5
6.1
1.55
4.53
1.63
Including
64.0
76.2
12.2
6.38
33.93
7.00
Including
65.5
71.6
6.1
12.23
56.28
13.25
and
134.1
137.2
3.0
0.07
6.90
0.19
and
146.3
176.8
30.5
0.18
5.63
0.28
Including
169.2
173.7
4.6
0.56
11.97
0.78
Core
TC25-01
256.0
268.2
12.2
0.01
4.70
0.10
South AMT target
TC25-02
341.7
344.7
3.0
0.03
10.60
0.23
South AMT target
TC25-03
183.5
193.6
10.1
0.16
12.72
0.39
North CRD target
and
202.7
207.3
4.6
0.08
5.57
0.18
and
213.4
225.6
12.2
0.04
14.20
0.30
and
379.5
384.1
4.6
0.06
5.5
0.16
CRD - 0.44 Pb, 0.28 Zn
and
545.6
550.2
4.6
0.64
2.65
0.69
T-8 CRD target horizon-0.21 Pb, 0.02 Zn
TC25-04
303.3
309.4
6.1
0.04
3.93
0.11
South AMT target
and
317.0
323.1
6.1
0.03
4.53
0.12
and
336.8
368.8
32.0
0.08
9.96
0.26
0.15 Pb, 0.12 Zn
Including
338.3
341.3
3.0
0.53
35.50
1.18
0.58 Pb, 0.24 Zn
and
393.2
399.3
6.1
0.09
8.25
0.24
and
495.3
498.3
3.0
0.13
8.55
0.29
Table 2 - 2026 Drillhole Coordinates
Drill Hole
UTM East
UTM North
Azimuth
Inclination
Total Depth (m)
TR26-40
588923
3508227
103
-50
121.9
TR26-41
588923
3508255
102
-47
152.4
TR26-42
588996
3508281
102
-64
152.4
TR26-43
589012
3508344
106
-50
207.3
TR26-44
588899
3508115
100
-60
176.8
The continued, successful drilling of the Contention pit area was supported by Aztec's 3D geologic and underground workings model that was constructed to assist in targeting potential expansion of the Contention system. The overall Contention system has yet to be defined and marks the confluence of other mineralized zones including the Westside Anticline.
Drill samples are collected every 1.52 m from RC chips and every 1.5 m from sawing the core drill holes. The samples are analyzed by two certified labs, Bureau Veritas for gold with a 30-gram sample size using the method FA430 followed by multi-element MA300 or by Skyline Labs for gold with a 30-gram sample size using the method FA-1 followed by multi-element TE-3. Both labs are independent of the Company and of the Qualified Person. Over limits, when present, are analyzed by MA370/MEA-2 or FA530/FA-3. Composited intervals are reported at a 0.10 g/t AuEq cutoff with a maximum of three consecutive below-cutoff samples of internal dilution and a minimum of two samples, identical to the methodology used for the August 5, 2026 release, so that intervals are directly comparable. Where a historic underground working or void falls inside a reported interval, the unsampled length is reported as "no sample (historic working or void)" it is included in the reported interval length and excluded from the grade average, and is not assigned a zero grade. The Company uses quality assurance-quality control as a standard part of its sampling-assaying-assessments in conjunction with its exploration sampling programs. Samples and their collection are controlled by an industry standard conforming QAQC program including all drill holes containing certified blanks, standards, and duplicates. The samples are being regularly shipped to and received by the Bureau Veritas Minerals laboratory in Hermosillo, Mexico or Skyline Labs in Tucson, AZ for geochemical analysis. The QAQC for the drilling programs has been evaluated and found to have good results. All reported intersection lengths are apparent widths of mineralization, not true widths, which can range at the property from 30% to 100% of apparent widths.
Tombstone Project Overview
Aztec Minerals holds an 85.0% interest in the Tombstone Property Joint Venture, which includes most of the original patented mining claims in the main district as well as some recently acquired properties.
The main target of the current drilling is to continue testing the shallow, bulk tonnage, potentially heap leachable, mesothermal gold-silver oxide mineralization adjacent and below the previously mined Contention pit by step-out drilling. Future drilling is expected to focus on follow-up on the current program's results. It is anticipated that possible targeting could include strike and dip extensions of the shallow oxide mineralization, and move along those trends deeper into the sulfide zone as historically there was significant production to 300 m depth*2.
The Tombstone project is located 100 kilometers (km) southeast of Tucson, Arizona and covers much of the historic Tombstone silver district. Tombstone is renowned for its high grade, oxidized, silver-gold mesothermal stringer lode veins, hydrothermal breccias and manto CRD orebodies that were mined in the late 1800's and early 1900's. The historic silver production in the Tombstone district from 1878 to 1939 was estimated at 32 million ounces and 250,000 ounces of gold*2.
The district geology consists of a mix of shallow-level, oxidized Au-Ag and base metal deposits related to CRD and skarns hosted in folded and thrusted sediments, intrusive dikes, and lode veins, and as well the under explored, sulfide versions located below the water table.
Host rocks to the mineralization are primarily the clastic sediments of the lowest portion of the Cretaceous Bisbee Formation. Between 50 and 300 meters (m) in depth, the Bisbee is underlain by approximately two kms thick of the same Paleozoic carbonate formations that host the Hermosa-Taylor zinc-lead-silver deposit of South32 located 60 km southwest of Tombstone.
Aztec believes that the historic silver mines at Tombstone could be related to a much larger mesothermal system with CRD mineralization below the old mines. Since 2017, Aztec has completed geological mapping, geochemical sampling and geophysical surveying to identify the most prospective areas for Au-Ag mineralization around and below the Contention open pit, and CRD zinc-lead-copper-silver-gold mineralization below the entire district. Aztec management views the district as highly prospective for the discovery of mesothermal and CRD mineralization.
Summary Tombstone Project Highlights
Well located property on patented (87) and unpatented (73) claims (833.25 hectares/2,058.1 acres), covers much of the historic Tombstone silver mining district, great infrastructure, local town, road access, full services, water, power
Historic silver district*2 produced 32 million ounces of silver and 250,000 ounces of gold from 1878-1939, in high grade, oxidized, silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper vein, breccia and CRD deposits, and small open pit heap leach production in late 1980's
Drilling by Aztec in 2020-26 has demonstrated that the Contention Pit target has significant, shallow, oxidized Au-Ag bulk tonnage mineralization which is open in all directions
Multiple other prospective targets in Cretaceous and Paleozoic rocks related to major NW and NNE trending structures hosting porphyritic intrusions crosscutting a possible caldera ring structure
* Aztec has not verified these historic results and is not relying on them. Aztec has in its possession the historic drill logs, maps and reports but does not have any information on the quality assurance or quality control measures taken in connection with these historical exploration results.
Noted References:
1 - "Zonge International, AMT Survey, Tombstone Project, Cochise County, AZ, Data Acquisition and Processing Report, Prepared for Aztec Minerals, 18 May 2020, Zonge Job #20013"
2 - Greeley, Michael N., A Brief History and Review of Ore Grades and Production in the Tombstone Mining District with Emphasis on the Contention Mine Area, June 1984
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Allen David Heyl, B.Sc., CPG - AIPG No.11277, VP Exploration of Aztec, a Qualified Person under NI43-101. Mr. Heyl supervises the Tombstone exploration programs. Mr. Heyl has verified the data, which included a review of the sampling, analytical and test methods underlying the data, information and opinions disclosed herein.
"Simon Dyakowski"
Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer
Aztec Minerals Corp.
About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on two emerging discoveries in North America. The Cervantes project is an emerging porphyry gold-copper discovery in Sonora, Mexico. The Tombstone project is an emerging gold-silver discovery with high grade CRD silver-lead-zinc potential in southern Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).
Contact Information - For more information, please contact:
Simon Dyakowski, President & CEO, Director
Tel: (604) 685-9770
Fax: (604) 685-9744
Email: info@aztecminerals.com
Website: www.aztecminerals.com
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work, statements relating to advancing the Tombstone Project, drill and sampling results including additional potential work and results therefrom, the Company's plans for its Tombstone Project, potential for further expansion of the mineralization at the Tombstone Project, expected results and outcomes, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of gold, silver and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.
SOURCE: Aztec Minerals Corp.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/aztec-drills-83.8-meters-of-1.31-g%2ft-aueq-0.90-g%2ft-au-and-22.61-g%2ft-ag-inc-1215674