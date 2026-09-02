Aztec Minerals Corp.: Aztec Drills 83.8 meters of 1.31 g/t AuEq, Including 7.6 meters of 8.34 g/t AuEq ; Extends the Strike Length by 255 Meters to over 1,250 Meters of Oxide Gold-Silver Mineralization at the Tombstone Project, Arizona

Five holes reported - four first-pass step-outs, all mineralized - extend the Contention mineralized system 255 meters to the north-northeast in the North Extension target, with high grade mineralization at both ends and open to the north and to the sides

Drill hole TR26-41 returned 83.8 m averaging 0.90 g/t Au and 22.61 g/t Ag (1.31 g/t AuEq) from 24.4 m, including 7.6 m averaging 6.97 g/t Au and 75.42 g/t Ag (8.34 g/t AuEq) from 42.7 m

TR26-43, the most northerly hole for which assay results have been reported to date, returned 51.8 m averaging 0.70 g/t Au and 25.59 g/t Ag (1.16 g/t AuEq) from 85.3 m, including 19.8 m averaging 1.93 g/t Au and 58.01 g/t Ag (2.99 g/t AuEq), extending the known Contention mineralization approximately 255 m further north from TR25-26 to over 1,250 meters and leaving it open

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT:TSXV)(OTCQB:AZZTF) ("Aztec" or the "Company") announces that drilling has extended the Contention mineralized system to over 1,250 meters of continuously drilled strike length at its Tombstone Property in southeastern Arizona. The Company today reports results from five reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes, TR26-40 to TR26-44, drilled into the North Extension target on patented mining claims consolidated by Aztec over the past year. Four of the holes are first pass step-outs along the Contention mineralized system in the North Extension target, and all five drill holes intersected oxide gold-silver mineralization. Taken with TR26-33 and 39, reported August 5, 2026, the holes extend the Contention mineralization by 255 m long from TR26-39 in the south to TR26-43 in the north, on ground largely not previously drilled by Aztec, with high grade intervals at both ends and no barren hole in between. The Contention system remains open to the north with over 1,250 meters of demonstrated strike length.

TR26-41, near the center of the North Extension target, returned 83.8 m averaging 0.90 g/t Au and 22.61 g/t Ag (1.31 g/t AuEq) from 24.4 m, including 7.6 m averaging 6.97 g/t Au and 75.42 g/t Ag (8.34 g/t AuEq). TR26-43, the most northerly hole reported to date, extends the zone approximately 90 m further north and returned 51.8 m averaging 0.70 g/t Au and 25.59 g/t Ag (1.16 g/t AuEq) from 85.3 m, including 19.8 m averaging 1.93 g/t Au and 58.01 g/t Ag (2.99 g/t AuEq). At the southern end from TR26-39, TR26-44 returned 22.9 m averaging 0.79 g/t Au and 8.25 g/t Ag (0.94 g/t AuEq) from 10.7 m and a deeper 51.8 m averaging 0.55 g/t Au and 5.61 g/t Ag (0.65 g/t AuEq) from 77.7 m. TR26-40, collared between TR26-39 and TR26-41, demonstrated continuity of mineralization along the zone, and TR26-42 tested the eastern side of the zone with intercepts including 39.6m averaging 0.16 g/t Au and 9.66 g/t Ag (0.34 g/t AuEq).

Ninety-three RC holes have been completed in the 2025-2026 program as at the date of this release, forty in 2025 and fifty-three in 2026. Assay results are pending for the nine most recent holes, TR26-45 to TR26-53, all of which have been completed and two of which, TR26-52 and TR26-53, are collared north of TR26-43 along the trend of the zone. Those results are expected in the coming weeks, and drilling is expected to continue through at least September 2026. Results from the holes reported in this release, together with results from holes TR26-45 through TR26-50, are currently expected to be included in the Company's previously announced maiden mineral resource estimate for the Tombstone Project.

Aztec Minerals CEO Simon Dyakowski commented: "Eighteen months ago this ground was not ours and had not been drilled. Today it is 255 meters of new mineralization inside a system we can now trace continuously for over 1,250 meters, and all of it goes into the maiden resource estimate we expect to publish in Q4. Five holes reported, four of them first-pass step-outs, and all five mineralized, with high grade at both ends and nothing barren in between. TR26-41 and TR26-43 sit 126 meters apart and each carries a high-grade core, which tells us the grade of the Contention system is not confined to one part of the system. The system is open to the north and to the sides, we have nine completed holes with assays pending including two collared beyond TR26-43, and we expect to keep extending it through the balance of the program."

Highlights from the RC drilling reported for the Tombstone Property include:

Hole TR26-41 intersected 83.8 m averaging 0.90 g/t Au and 22.61 g/t Ag (1.31 g/t AuEq) from 24.4 m, including 7.6 m averaging 6.97 g/t Au and 75.42 g/t Ag (8.34 g/t AuEq) from 42.7 m, 9.1 m averaging 0.73 g/t Au and 51.72 g/t Ag (1.67 g/t AuEq) from 54.9 m, 3.0 m averaging 2.87 g/t Au and 53.20 g/t Ag (3.84 g/t AuEq) from 71.6 m, and 3.0 m averaging 0.16 g/t Au and 78.15 g/t Ag (1.58 g/t AuEq) from 82.3 m. The interval carries two historic workings from 35.7 to 37.2 m and 80.8 to 82.3 m reported as no sample. A separate zone at surface returned 4.6 m averaging 0.26 g/t Au and 12.13 g/t Ag (0.48 g/t AuEq), including 3.0 m averaging 0.36 g/t Au and 15.85 g/t Ag (0.65 g/t AuEq) from surface.

Hole TR26-44, at the southern end of the drillholes and 29 m south from TR26-39, is mineralized in five zones over a 146.3 m envelope from 10.7 m to 157.0 m, totaling 112.8 m of composited mineralization. The zones include 22.9 m averaging 0.79 g/t Au and 8.25 g/t Ag (0.94 g/t AuEq) from 10.7 m, including 3.0 m averaging 3.91 g/t Au and 12.65 g/t Ag (4.14 g/t AuEq) from 18.3 m, and 51.8 m averaging 0.55 g/t Au and 5.61 g/t Ag (0.65 g/t AuEq) from 77.7 m, including 6.1 m averaging 3.60 g/t Au and 5.98 g/t Ag (3.71 g/t AuEq) from 86.9 m. A historic working from 24.4 to 27.4 m is reported as no sample.

Hole TR26-43, the most northerly hole for which assay results have been reported to date, was collared 126 m northeast of TR26-41 and 65 m northeast of TR26-42, extending the mineralized zone approximately 90 m north of TR26-41. It intersected 51.8 m averaging 0.70 g/t Au and 25.59 g/t Ag (1.16 g/t AuEq) from 85.3 m, including 19.8 m averaging 1.93 g/t Au and 58.01 g/t Ag (2.99 g/t AuEq) from 109.7 m. The interval carries a historic working from 123.4 to 126.5 m reported as no sample, and the hole recovered no sample from 71.6 to 77.7 m. A zone from surface returned 18.3 m averaging 0.15 g/t Au and 3.82 g/t Ag (0.22 g/t AuEq), and two deeper zones were intersected between 158.5 m and 202.7 m (see Table 1A). The zone remains open to the north.

Hole TR26-40, collared between TR26-39 and TR26-41, intersected 59.4 m averaging 0.18 g/t Au and 12.38 g/t Ag (0.40 g/t AuEq) from 33.5 m, including 4.6 m averaging 0.72 g/t Au and 18.73 g/t Ag (1.06 g/t AuEq) from 54.9 m and 3.0 m averaging 0.37 g/t Au and 34.35 g/t Ag (1.00 g/t AuEq) from 67.1 m. A zone from surface returned 7.6 m averaging 0.11 g/t Au and 4.54 g/t Ag (0.19 g/t AuEq), and a second shallow zone was intersected from 15.2 m (see Table 1A). The hole demonstrates continuity of mineralization between TR26-39 and TR26-41.

Hole TR26-42, collared 73 m east and 26 m north of TR26-41, intersected 39.6 m averaging 0.16 g/t Au and 9.66 g/t Ag (0.34 g/t AuEq) from 33.5 m, including 3.0 m averaging 1.29 g/t Au and 43.65 g/t Ag (2.08 g/t AuEq) from 35.1 m, together with two narrower zones (see Table 1A). The hole helps extend the eastern margin of the Contention mineralization.

Every hole reported in this release intersected oxide gold-silver mineralization. Mineralization along the Contention system is closely associated with the historic underground workings, which are intersected in TR26-41, TR26-43 and TR26-44 and are reported as no sample rather than as zero grade where they fall inside a mineralized interval (see Table 1A).

Figure 1. Tombstone Contention Zone Longitudinal Section, looking west, showing continuous mineralization over 1,250 meters of strike length. The 255 meters of new ground reported in this release is highlighted at the north end of the section.

Figure 2. Plan map showing drill hole collars with Au Eq. (g/t) values from the 2025-2026 drill campaign at the Tombstone Property, southeastern Arizona. Holes reported in this release (TR26-40 to TR26-44) are shown in red; completed holes with assay results pending are shown in green. Previously reported holes are shown in orange and 2020-2024 drill holes in white.

View drill sections here:

Link to section view hole TR26-40

Link to section view hole TR26-41

Link to section view hole TR26-42

Link to section view hole TR26-43

Link to section view hole TR26-44

Table 1A: Drill Results Currently Reported

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Comments TR26-40 0.0 7.6 7.6 0.11 4.54 0.19 and 15.2 19.8 4.6 0.09 1.83 0.13 and 33.5 93.0 59.4 0.18 12.38 0.40 Including 54.9 59.4 4.6 0.72 18.73 1.06 Including 61.0 65.5 4.6 0.14 26.23 0.61 Including 67.1 70.1 3.0 0.37 34.35 1.00 Including 83.8 86.9 3.0 0.16 24.50 0.61 TR26-41 0.0 4.6 4.6 0.26 12.13 0.48 Including 0.0 3.0 3.0 0.36 15.85 0.65 and 24.4 108.2 83.8 0.90 22.61 1.31 Working @ 35.7-37.2 m,80.8-82.3 m, no sample Including 42.7 50.3 7.6 6.97 75.42 8.34 Including 54.9 64.0 9.1 0.73 51.72 1.67 Including 71.6 74.7 3.0 2.87 53.20 3.84 Including 82.3 85.3 3.0 0.16 78.15 1.58 TR26-42 13.7 16.8 3.0 0.09 2.05 0.13 and 33.5 73.2 39.6 0.16 9.66 0.34 Including 35.1 38.1 3.0 1.29 43.65 2.08 and 120.4 129.5 9.1 0.09 2.03 0.12 TR26-43 0.0 18.3 18.3 0.15 3.82 0.22 Hole note: no recovery 71.6-77.7 m and 85.3 137.2 51.8 0.70 25.59 1.16 Working @ 123.4-126.5 m, no sample Including 109.7 129.5 19.8 1.93 58.01 2.99 Working @ 123.4-126.5 m, no sample and 158.5 161.5 3.0 0.04 5.80 0.14 and 193.5 202.7 9.1 0.35 5.30 0.45 TR26-44 10.7 33.5 22.9 0.79 8.25 0.94 Working @ 24.4-27.4 m, no sample Including 18.3 21.3 3.0 3.91 12.65 4.14 and 39.6 45.7 6.1 0.07 5.03 0.16 and 54.9 67.1 12.2 0.37 7.93 0.52 Including 54.9 57.9 3.0 1.20 3.05 1.26 and 77.7 129.5 51.8 0.55 5.61 0.65 Including 86.9 93.0 6.1 3.60 5.98 3.71 and 137.2 157.0 19.8 0.13 3.72 0.20

Note 1: Gold and Silver equivalents are calculated using the recovery percentages from third party metallurgical testing of RC drill pulps completed January 21, 2026 (81.5% for Au and 75.9% for Ag) and the average prices from January 1, 2026 to May 1, 2026 (US$4,817/oz Au, US$81.36/oz Ag), a price ratio of 59.2:1. Adjusted for the difference in metal recoveries, a 55:1 silver:gold ratio was used for the holes reported in this release. AuEq has been reported at 70:1 for November 2025 to February 2026, 90:1 in 2025 prior to November, 80:1 in 2023 and 2024, and a 70:1 silver:gold ratio in 2021.

2025-2026 Drill Program

The ninety-three RC drill holes completed to date in the current 2025-26 program are primarily part of a "fan grid pattern" being drilled in the Contention zone. Most of the RC drill holes are oriented to test for extensions on the western, eastern borders, the southern and northern extensions, and underneath the north-trending main Contention target zone which hosts the historic underground and open pit Contention mine. Several RC drill holes tested targets in the Westside and Hard Up areas on projected anticline, dike and fissure vein intersections under mineralized outcrops and historic shafts. The drill program has continued to identify to depth and horizontally pervasively oxidized and hematite-rich, silicified hydrothermal breccias composed of quartz feldspar porphyry dike and Bisbee Group clastic sedimentary fragments, typical of the material mined historically at the Contention Mine.

Additional mineralization types continued to be outlined by the current drilling including: manganese replacements in limestone beds and skarns, quartz veinlets, oxidized sulfide relicts as disseminations, silicification of altered hornfels, quartz feldspar porphyries and hydrothermal breccias.

The primary objectives of the 2025-26 drilling program were to: Expand the known mineralization horizontally to the west, north and south, and down dip beyond the holes drilled by Aztec in 2020-24 at the Contention Pit with step outs to enlarge the shallow, broad, bulk tonnage gold-silver mineralization discovered there; test by core drilling the initial deep CRD targets and also, to explore with first pass drilling new targets identified in the Westside area. The drilling results showed that the Contention area mineralization is still open in all directions, including at depth, and the mineralized volume is expanding.

Table 1B: Tombstone 2026 Reported Results

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) (1) Comments TR26-01 51.7 72.9 21.3 0.038 11.76 0.208 Working 71.4 - 73.0 m no sample 86.6 110.9 24.3 0.039 13.37 0.230 Last 4 samples in working, no recovery TR26-02 0.0 19.8 19.8 0.136 12.62 0.316 54.7 60.8 6.1 0.088 13.67 0.284 91.2 100.3 9.1 0.094 5.65 0.175 130.7 147.4 16.7 0.076 2.76 0.115 TR26-03 147.4 161.1 13.7 0.069 3.73 0.122 167.2 177.8 10.6 0.103 7.21 0.206 193.0 205.2 12.2 0.149 8.7 0.273 TR26-04 53.2 63.8 10.6 0.057 8.17 0.173 147.4 161.1 13.7 0.040 4.16 0.1 168.7 188.5 19.8 0.220 13.75 0.416 TR26-05 16.7 36.5 19.8 0.223 8.78 0.358 60.8 73.0 12.2 0.117 3.85 0.172 80.6 130.7 50.2 0.112 4.90 0.182 136.8 158.1 21.3 0.117 11.44 0.280 165.7 174.8 9.1 0.086 4.65 0.152 182.4 217.4 35.0 0.119 5.95 0.204 231.0 255.3 24.3 0.091 3.6 0.142 TD in minz TR26-06 31.9 47.1 15.2 0.124 4.06 0.182 62.3 69.9 7.6 0.223 11.66 0.390 88.2 120.1 31.9 0.159 3.86 0.214 130.7 158.1 27.4 0.057 29.22 0.474 202.2 261.5 59.3 0.104 4.96 0.175 TD in minz TR26-07 50.2 162.6 112.4 0.479 12.64 0.659 Working 59.3 to 62.3 m 173.2 185.4 12.2 0.127 8.11 0.243 221.9 238.6 16.7 0.049 7.49 0.156 TD in minz TR26-08 121.6 129.2 7.6 0.576 8.4 0.696 TR26-09 35.0 45.6 10.6 0.069 9.06 0.199 53.2 59.3 6.1 0.181 13.1 0.367 158.1 164.1 6.1 0.041 7.37 0.147 TR26-10 PC 112.5 118.6 6.1 0.162 9.15 0.293 TR26-11 100.3 200.6 100.3 0.173 11.46 0.337 TR26-12 100.3 149.0 48.6 0.172 18.04 0.430 TR26-13 18.2 27.4 9.1 0.056 8.27 0.174 63.8 68.8 4.6 0.132 3.33 0.180 85.1 91.2 6.1 0.039 5.00 0.110 194.5 200.6 6.1 0.062 4.275 0.123 TR26-14 0.0 10.6 10.6 0.195 13.00 0.381 39.5 147.4 107.9 0.618 24.80 0.972 176.3 225.0 48.6 0.091 8.11 0.206 234.1 243.2 9.1 0.121 10.67 0.267 TD in minz TR26-15 92.7 139.8 47.1 0.214 13.26 0.456 156.6 200.6 42.6 0.096 3.42 0.157 TD in minz TR26-16 57.9 147.8 89.8 0.223 10.96 0.423 164.6 179.8 15.2 0.069 5.68 0.157 195.0 198.1 3.1 0.077 5.7 0.181 TD in minz TR26-17 62.5 67.1 4.6 0.613 2.13 0.651 82.3 204.2 121.9 0.294 11.3 0.499 TD in minz, workings @ 111.2-114.3 m, 118.9-121.9 m Including 85.3 97.5 12.2 1.017 14.54 1.281 TR26-18 0.0 53.2 53.2 0.775 31.94 1.356 Including 25.8 44.1 18.2 1.909 79.07 3.346 79.0 100.3 21.3 0.132 4.41 0.212 111.0 164.2 53.2 0.084 6.246 0.198 TR26-19 13.7 80.6 66.9 1.050 23.21 1.472 Including 30.4 57.8 27.4 2.309 43.23 3.095 88.2 107.9 19.8 0.162 6.68 0.283 114.0 135.3 21.3 0.395 12.37 0.620 142.9 167.2 24.3 0.092 7.14 0.221 174.8 199.1 24.3 0.105 10.0 0.286 TD in minz TR26-20 51.8 73.1 21.3 0.08 9.04 0.24 Independence Mine Including 51.8 56.4 4.6 0.24 23.37 0.67 and 94.5 100.6 6.1 0.03 7.98 0.18 TR26-21 18.3 36.6 18.3 0.05 19.03 0.39 Independence Mine Including 19.8 24.4 4.6 0.06 58.60 1.13 TR26-22 0.0 4.6 4.6 0.09 4.23 0.17 Independence Mine and 44.2 48.8 4.6 0.08 4.67 0.16 TR26-23 16.8 39.7 22.9 0.13 13.04 0.37 Hard Up and 59.4 64.0 4.6 0.04 3.73 0.10 and 147.8 150.8 3.0 0.12 1.70 0.15 TR26-24 12.2 19.8 7.6 0.06 15.46 0.34 Hard Up and 114.3 121.9 7.6 0.07 6.12 0.18 and 242.3 257.5 15.2 0.04 7.86 0.18 and 275.8 278.8 3.0 0.16 1.85 0.19 TR26-25 No results with values of interest TR26-26 13.7 18.3 4.6 0.16 18.2 0.49 East side Grand Central Pit and 125.0 135.6 10.6 0.34 19.36 0.70 TR26-27 No results with values of interest TR26-28 155.4 190.5 35.1 0.04 5.33 0.13 East side Grand Central Pit and 199.6 219.4 19.8 0.20 20.28 0.57 Including 208.8 219.4 10.7 0.34 33.50 0.95 and 239.3 242.3 3.0 0.05 4.10 0.13 TR26-29 131.1 160.1 29.0 0.10 8.84 0.26 Eastern side of the Little Joe area Including 144.8 149.4 4.6 0.44 28.10 0.95 and 175.3 179.9 4.6 0.14 8.60 0.30 TR26-30 0.0 198.1 198.1 0.86 24.52 1.30 Working @ 112.8-114.3 m, no sample; 1.5 m excluded from interval Including 6.1 161.5 155.4 1.08 30.23 1.63 Including 24.4 41.2 16.8 1.51 58.04 2.56 Including 56.4 100.6 44.2 1.50 60.51 2.60 Including 121.9 128.0 6.1 9.54 35.03 10.18 TR26-31 21.3 32.0 10.7 0.39 2.73 0.44 and 65.5 129.5 64.0 0.42 13.54 0.67 Including 82.3 103.6 21.3 1.07 28.42 1.59 and 141.7 147.8 6.1 0.06 5.95 0.17 and 161.5 169.2 7.6 0.07 4.12 0.14 and 176.8 185.9 9.1 0.06 2.77 0.11 TR26-32 No results with values of interest TR26-33 0.0 7.6 7.6 0.19 11.76 0.41 North Extension Area and 24.4 30.5 6.1 0.10 1.18 0.12 and 39.6 42.7 3.0 0.04 4.55 0.12 and 70.1 77.7 7.6 0.30 8.88 0.46 and 85.3 99.1 13.7 1.50 23.56 1.93 Working @ 94.5-97.5 m Including 88.4 96.0 7.6 2.64 40.72 3.38 TR26-34 1.5 7.6 6.1 0.09 5.35 0.19 and 44.2 70.1 25.9 0.19 11.95 0.41 Including 59.4 68.6 9.1 0.49 20.05 0.85 and 82.3 86.9 4.6 0.04 5.67 0.14 Working @ 85.3-89.9 m and 102.1 112.8 10.7 0.07 10.50 0.26 and 135.6 146.3 10.7 0.08 5.37 0.17 TR26-35 62.5 77.7 15.2 0.07 6.57 0.19 and 83.8 106.7 22.9 0.12 10.61 0.31 Including 97.5 100.6 3.0 0.18 35.40 0.82 and 158.5 182.9 24.4 0.10 7.51 0.23 TR26-36 45.7 54.9 9.1 0.04 3.70 0.11 and 91.4 123.4 32.0 0.13 12.50 0.36 Including 102.1 106.7 4.6 0.55 26.37 1.03 and 134.1 138.7 4.6 0.03 11.33 0.24 TR26-37 16.8 22.9 6.1 0.13 3.43 0.19 Working @ 30.5-36.6 m, no sample and 45.7 125.0 79.2 0.26 8.88 0.42 Including 85.3 88.4 3.0 0.86 22.70 1.27 Including 100.6 106.7 6.1 0.59 15.58 0.88 and 131.1 137.2 6.1 0.05 6.35 0.17 and 146.3 153.9 7.6 0.09 3.10 0.14 and 161.5 164.6 3.0 0.04 6.45 0.16 and 192.0 205.7 13.7 0.13 5.68 0.23 TR26-38 0.0 97.5 97.5 1.06 16.08 1.36 Including 68.6 86.9 18.3 4.60 52.49 5.55 Including 79.2 85.3 6.1 12.17 69.08 13.43 and 105.2 211.8 106.7 0.10 4.16 0.17 TR26-39 10.7 99.1 88.4 1.42 14.58 1.69 North Extension Area Including 27.4 33.5 6.1 1.55 4.53 1.63 Including 64.0 76.2 12.2 6.38 33.93 7.00 Including 65.5 71.6 6.1 12.23 56.28 13.25 and 134.1 137.2 3.0 0.07 6.90 0.19 and 146.3 176.8 30.5 0.18 5.63 0.28 Including 169.2 173.7 4.6 0.56 11.97 0.78 Core TC25-01 256.0 268.2 12.2 0.01 4.70 0.10 South AMT target TC25-02 341.7 344.7 3.0 0.03 10.60 0.23 South AMT target TC25-03 183.5 193.6 10.1 0.16 12.72 0.39 North CRD target and 202.7 207.3 4.6 0.08 5.57 0.18 and 213.4 225.6 12.2 0.04 14.20 0.30 and 379.5 384.1 4.6 0.06 5.5 0.16 CRD - 0.44 Pb, 0.28 Zn and 545.6 550.2 4.6 0.64 2.65 0.69 T-8 CRD target horizon-0.21 Pb, 0.02 Zn TC25-04 303.3 309.4 6.1 0.04 3.93 0.11 South AMT target and 317.0 323.1 6.1 0.03 4.53 0.12 and 336.8 368.8 32.0 0.08 9.96 0.26 0.15 Pb, 0.12 Zn Including 338.3 341.3 3.0 0.53 35.50 1.18 0.58 Pb, 0.24 Zn and 393.2 399.3 6.1 0.09 8.25 0.24 and 495.3 498.3 3.0 0.13 8.55 0.29

Table 2 - 2026 Drillhole Coordinates

Drill Hole UTM East UTM North Azimuth Inclination Total Depth (m) TR26-40 588923 3508227 103 -50 121.9 TR26-41 588923 3508255 102 -47 152.4 TR26-42 588996 3508281 102 -64 152.4 TR26-43 589012 3508344 106 -50 207.3 TR26-44 588899 3508115 100 -60 176.8

The continued, successful drilling of the Contention pit area was supported by Aztec's 3D geologic and underground workings model that was constructed to assist in targeting potential expansion of the Contention system. The overall Contention system has yet to be defined and marks the confluence of other mineralized zones including the Westside Anticline.

Drill samples are collected every 1.52 m from RC chips and every 1.5 m from sawing the core drill holes. The samples are analyzed by two certified labs, Bureau Veritas for gold with a 30-gram sample size using the method FA430 followed by multi-element MA300 or by Skyline Labs for gold with a 30-gram sample size using the method FA-1 followed by multi-element TE-3. Both labs are independent of the Company and of the Qualified Person. Over limits, when present, are analyzed by MA370/MEA-2 or FA530/FA-3. Composited intervals are reported at a 0.10 g/t AuEq cutoff with a maximum of three consecutive below-cutoff samples of internal dilution and a minimum of two samples, identical to the methodology used for the August 5, 2026 release, so that intervals are directly comparable. Where a historic underground working or void falls inside a reported interval, the unsampled length is reported as "no sample (historic working or void)" it is included in the reported interval length and excluded from the grade average, and is not assigned a zero grade. The Company uses quality assurance-quality control as a standard part of its sampling-assaying-assessments in conjunction with its exploration sampling programs. Samples and their collection are controlled by an industry standard conforming QAQC program including all drill holes containing certified blanks, standards, and duplicates. The samples are being regularly shipped to and received by the Bureau Veritas Minerals laboratory in Hermosillo, Mexico or Skyline Labs in Tucson, AZ for geochemical analysis. The QAQC for the drilling programs has been evaluated and found to have good results. All reported intersection lengths are apparent widths of mineralization, not true widths, which can range at the property from 30% to 100% of apparent widths.

Tombstone Project Overview

Aztec Minerals holds an 85.0% interest in the Tombstone Property Joint Venture, which includes most of the original patented mining claims in the main district as well as some recently acquired properties.

The main target of the current drilling is to continue testing the shallow, bulk tonnage, potentially heap leachable, mesothermal gold-silver oxide mineralization adjacent and below the previously mined Contention pit by step-out drilling. Future drilling is expected to focus on follow-up on the current program's results. It is anticipated that possible targeting could include strike and dip extensions of the shallow oxide mineralization, and move along those trends deeper into the sulfide zone as historically there was significant production to 300 m depth*2.

The Tombstone project is located 100 kilometers (km) southeast of Tucson, Arizona and covers much of the historic Tombstone silver district. Tombstone is renowned for its high grade, oxidized, silver-gold mesothermal stringer lode veins, hydrothermal breccias and manto CRD orebodies that were mined in the late 1800's and early 1900's. The historic silver production in the Tombstone district from 1878 to 1939 was estimated at 32 million ounces and 250,000 ounces of gold*2.

The district geology consists of a mix of shallow-level, oxidized Au-Ag and base metal deposits related to CRD and skarns hosted in folded and thrusted sediments, intrusive dikes, and lode veins, and as well the under explored, sulfide versions located below the water table.

Host rocks to the mineralization are primarily the clastic sediments of the lowest portion of the Cretaceous Bisbee Formation. Between 50 and 300 meters (m) in depth, the Bisbee is underlain by approximately two kms thick of the same Paleozoic carbonate formations that host the Hermosa-Taylor zinc-lead-silver deposit of South32 located 60 km southwest of Tombstone.

Aztec believes that the historic silver mines at Tombstone could be related to a much larger mesothermal system with CRD mineralization below the old mines. Since 2017, Aztec has completed geological mapping, geochemical sampling and geophysical surveying to identify the most prospective areas for Au-Ag mineralization around and below the Contention open pit, and CRD zinc-lead-copper-silver-gold mineralization below the entire district. Aztec management views the district as highly prospective for the discovery of mesothermal and CRD mineralization.

Summary Tombstone Project Highlights

Well located property on patented (87) and unpatented (73) claims (833.25 hectares/2,058.1 acres), covers much of the historic Tombstone silver mining district, great infrastructure, local town, road access, full services, water, power

Historic silver district *2 produced 32 million ounces of silver and 250,000 ounces of gold from 1878-1939, in high grade, oxidized, silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper vein, breccia and CRD deposits, and small open pit heap leach production in late 1980's

Drilling by Aztec in 2020-26 has demonstrated that the Contention Pit target has significant, shallow, oxidized Au-Ag bulk tonnage mineralization which is open in all directions

Multiple other prospective targets in Cretaceous and Paleozoic rocks related to major NW and NNE trending structures hosting porphyritic intrusions crosscutting a possible caldera ring structure

* Aztec has not verified these historic results and is not relying on them. Aztec has in its possession the historic drill logs, maps and reports but does not have any information on the quality assurance or quality control measures taken in connection with these historical exploration results.

Noted References:

1 - "Zonge International, AMT Survey, Tombstone Project, Cochise County, AZ, Data Acquisition and Processing Report, Prepared for Aztec Minerals, 18 May 2020, Zonge Job #20013"

2 - Greeley, Michael N., A Brief History and Review of Ore Grades and Production in the Tombstone Mining District with Emphasis on the Contention Mine Area, June 1984

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Allen David Heyl, B.Sc., CPG - AIPG No.11277, VP Exploration of Aztec, a Qualified Person under NI43-101. Mr. Heyl supervises the Tombstone exploration programs. Mr. Heyl has verified the data, which included a review of the sampling, analytical and test methods underlying the data, information and opinions disclosed herein.

"Simon Dyakowski"

Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer

Aztec Minerals Corp.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on two emerging discoveries in North America. The Cervantes project is an emerging porphyry gold-copper discovery in Sonora, Mexico. The Tombstone project is an emerging gold-silver discovery with high grade CRD silver-lead-zinc potential in southern Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Simon Dyakowski, President & CEO, Director

Tel: (604) 685-9770

Fax: (604) 685-9744

Email: info@aztecminerals.com

Website: www.aztecminerals.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work, statements relating to advancing the Tombstone Project, drill and sampling results including additional potential work and results therefrom, the Company's plans for its Tombstone Project, potential for further expansion of the mineralization at the Tombstone Project, expected results and outcomes, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of gold, silver and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Aztec Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/aztec-drills-83.8-meters-of-1.31-g%2ft-aueq-0.90-g%2ft-au-and-22.61-g%2ft-ag-inc-1215674