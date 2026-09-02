Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp-Powered Loyalty Programs Earn Two Gold Awards at Loyalty360 Awards

Leading CPG brand's loyalty programs recognized for excellence in B2B customer loyalty and innovative loyalty program design

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a value-added SaaS company and leader in shopper marketing promotions, loyalty programs, and purchase validation technology, announced two loyalty programs powered by Snipp Loyalty solutions for a?leading global pet care brand?were awarded?Gold honors in two categories at the 2026 Loyalty360 Awards , one of the industry's most respected recognition programs celebrating excellence in customer loyalty.

After being named finalists earlier this year, the programs ultimately earned?Gold Awards in both categories:

B2B Customer Loyalty (Gold)?for?a loyalty program designed to drive long-term engagement, advocacy, and purchasing among professional breeders, trainers, kennels, and other pet care professionals.

Loyalty Program Design (Gold)?recognizing a comprehensive loyalty strategy spanning both professional and consumer audiences, creating a full-funnel loyalty ecosystem that drives engagement across the entire customer journey.

Presented annually by?Loyalty360, a leading association for customer loyalty professionals, the awards recognize and celebrate brands that demonstrate innovation, measurable results, and excellence in building stronger customer relationships. More information on the Loyalty360 Awards is available at https://loyaltyexpo.loyalty360.org/awards .

The award-winning programs were designed to deliver personalized loyalty experiences for both professional and consumer audiences by rewarding purchases, engagement, and brand interaction. Together, they demonstrate how a strategically designed loyalty ecosystem can drive meaningful engagement across multiple customer segments while generating valuable first-party data and strengthening long-term brand affinity.

Both programs are powered by Snipp's enterprise loyalty platform, which combines AI-powered receipt processing and purchase validation, rewards management, basket-level analytics, and?Snipp CORRAL, the Company's advanced AI-driven anti-fraud solution. These capabilities enable brands to capture verified purchase data across channels, gain deeper insights into customer behavior through receipt and basket analysis, personalize member experiences, and protect program integrity through sophisticated fraud detection and prevention.

"We are incredibly proud to see these programs recognized with two Gold Awards from Loyalty360,"?said?Atul Sabharwal, CEO of Snipp Interactive.?"These awards validate the strength of our platform and the success our clients are achieving by combining engaging loyalty experiences with intelligent technology. Our AI-powered receipt processing, advanced fraud prevention through Snipp CORRAL, and data-driven personalization enable brands to deliver seamless member experiences while capturing verified purchase data and actionable shopper insights. We're honored to support leading global brands in building loyalty programs that create meaningful customer relationships and deliver measurable business outcomes."

The recognition further reinforces Snipp's position as a trusted partner for enterprise loyalty programs, helping many of the world's leading brands create rewarding customer experiences powered by data, technology, and measurable outcomes.

More information about our platform can be found at? https://www.snipp.com/

About Snipp



Snipp Interactive Inc.?(TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF) is a leading AI-powered technology provider in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp helps brands drive actions, prove performance, and unlock insights across consumer and channel marketing strategies by connecting promotions, sweepstakes, offers, rebates, rewards, loyalty, and media programs directly to verified purchases.

Snipp's modular platform enables Fortune 500 brands, agencies, and partners to run both short-term and always-on programs at scale, transforming engagement into proven outcomes and owned first-party intelligence that powers meaningful, measurable growth. Snipp's AI-powered receipt and transaction validation capabilities have become an industry standard, enabling?accurate, retailer-agnostic measurement.?

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com and its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Snipp Interactive Inc.

Malcolm Davidson

Chief Financial Officer (Interim)

investors@snipp.com

1-888-99-SNIPP

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This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as changes in demand for and prices for the products of the company or the materials required to produce those products, labour relations problems, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

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SOURCE: Snipp Interactive Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/snipp-powered-loyalty-programs-earn-two-gold-awards-at-loyalty36-1215737