Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Introduces New ChatGPT Plugin and Claude Connector for AI-Powered Promotions and Loyalty

Brings Promotions and Loyalty to the World's Leading AI Assistants. Helping brands connect shoppers with promotions, offers, rebates and loyalty experiences through AI-powered discovery.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSXV:SPN), a leader in AI-powered shopper marketing and loyalty technology, today announced the launch of its new $nipp ChatGPT Plugin and the $nipp Connector for Claude. These new AI integrations enable brands to make promotions, rebates, and loyalty programs discoverable through AI-powered conversations, opening a powerful new consumer engagement channel at the moment of purchase intent. As consumers increasingly turn to AI to search, discover products, and make buying decisions, Snipp is extending its proven promotions and loyalty infrastructure into conversational AI, enabling brands to surface accurate, timely, and contextually relevant incentives while providing seamless enrollment directly within the AI experience.

These connectors were approved by OpenAI and Claude as part of their verification processes around connectors that can enhance their native intelligence.

The launch builds on more than two decades of infrastructure Snipp has developed to help brands connect marketing directly to verified purchases. The company pioneered industry-leading receipt processing technology for purchase validation, receipt intelligence, basket and SKU-level data capture, and fraud prevention across hundreds of retailers and points of sale worldwide. Originally designed to power promotions, rebates, and loyalty programs, this same infrastructure now enables brands to make relevant incentives discoverable through AI experiences, bringing trusted shopper experiences into an emerging consumer engagement channel.

"We built Snipp on two simple ideas: brands should be able to connect with consumers wherever they choose to shop, search, or interact, and every marketing interaction should connect to a verified purchase that delivers measurable business outcomes," said Atul Sabharwal, CEO of Snipp Interactive. "AI is rapidly becoming the front door to commerce, with consumers increasingly turning to AI to discover products, compare options, and find the best value. With $nipp, we're extending our proven promotions and loyalty infrastructure into this emerging engagement channel, launching with both ChatGPT and Claude, enabling brands to surface relevant offers, rebates, rewards, and loyalty experiences exactly when shoppers are making purchase decisions. We aim to be the 'intelligence within the intelligence' when it comes to building valued and loyal connections within an AI surface for our brands"

A Unified Infrastructure for Promotions, Offers and Loyalty

Alongside the ChatGPT plugin and Claude connector, Snipp is also launching the industry's first Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for shopper and loyalty marketing, an open standard that lets AI applications and agents securely connect to Snipp's enterprise infrastructure.

The $nipp ChatGPT Plugin and Claude connector give brands a single connection to Snipp's data intelligence platform, including receipt OCR parsing, SKU-level validation, fraud risk scoring, offer rules engines, reward fulfillment automation, identity resolution, campaign analytics, and compliance audit logging. Snipp has been building the loyalty plumbing that powers enterprise promotions and loyalty programs for more than two decades. Now, brands can plug that same infrastructure directly into agentic AI experiences from day one.

Why This Matters for Brands

As shoppers increasingly turn to AI to research products, compare options, and make purchase decisions, brands need their promotions, rebates, and loyalty programs to be discoverable there. More than 42% of consumers have used an AI tool to shop within the past month, and by 2030, AI-powered shopping assistants could influence $385 billion in U.S. e-commerce sales. Snipp removes the complexity of keeping pace, extending existing promotions and loyalty programs into conversational AI through the same trusted infrastructure brands already use.

The platform provides:

A single integration: Connect once to make promotions, rebates, rewards, and loyalty programs discoverable across AI-powered shopping experiences without building or maintaining separate integrations.

Connect once to make promotions, rebates, rewards, and loyalty programs discoverable across AI-powered shopping experiences without building or maintaining separate integrations. Rapid deployment: Eligible promotions and loyalty programs can be surfaced through ChatGPT and Claude with minimal implementation, enabling brands to quickly reach shoppers through this emerging channel.

Eligible promotions and loyalty programs can be surfaced through ChatGPT and Claude with minimal implementation, enabling brands to quickly reach shoppers through this emerging channel. Enterprise-grade infrastructure: Leverage Snipp's proven purchase validation, fraud prevention, offer management, rewards fulfillment, analytics, and compliance capabilities, all backed by more than two decades of shopper marketing expertise.

Leverage Snipp's proven purchase validation, fraud prevention, offer management, rewards fulfillment, analytics, and compliance capabilities, all backed by more than two decades of shopper marketing expertise. No additional platform fees: Reach consumers through AI without new marketplace commissions or additional platform costs.

"Shopper behavior is evolving rapidly, and AI is becoming an increasingly important part of how consumers discover products, compare options, and make purchasing decisions," said Christopher Cubba, CRO of Snipp. "Our goal is to help brands participate in this emerging engagement channel using the same trusted promotions and loyalty infrastructure they rely on today, without adding complexity or operational overhead."

Brands continue to manage their promotions and loyalty programs through the Snipp platform, while Snipp handles AI discoverability, purchase validation, enrollment, and real-time synchronization behind the scenes. The result is a seamless extension of existing shopper marketing programs into a new consumer engagement channel, helping brands reach shoppers earlier in the purchase journey while maintaining the measurement, verification, and ROI that enterprise marketers expect.

Why This Matters for Consumers

Consumers are increasingly turning to AI to research products, compare options, and find the best value before making a purchase. At the same time, discovering and participating in promotions, rebates, rewards, and loyalty programs remains more complicated than it should be. While 86% of shoppers say rewards influence where and how they shop, participation often falls short because the experience is fragmented. Nearly one-third of consumers cite lengthy or complicated enrollment as the biggest barrier to participation, while 28% abandon programs because they require yet another app.

The Snipp ChatGPT plugin and $nipp Claude connector simplify that experience by enabling shoppers to:

Discover relevant promotions, rebates, rewards, and loyalty programs through natural conversations within the AI interface,

through natural conversations within the AI interface, Receive personalized, purchase-relevant incentives based on their shopping needs and intent.

based on their shopping needs and intent. Enroll seamlessly in participating programs without navigating multiple websites or downloading additional apps.

"Consumers don't think in terms of promotions, rebates, or loyalty programs. They simply want to know how to get the best value on the products they're already planning to buy," said Deepthi Andi, EVP of Product at Snipp. "By bringing promotions, rebates, rewards, and loyalty experiences into natural AI conversations, we're removing friction from the discovery process and making it dramatically easier for shoppers to find and access relevant incentives exactly when they need them."

Vision and Roadmap for Agentic Shopper and Loyalty Marketing

Snipp's evolution with AI is driving a new generation of autonomous, intelligence-driven shopper marketing, grounded in verified purchase data, store-level and SKU-level precision, and real-time offer logic that already operates at enterprise scale. Through ChatGPT and Claude, Snipp is extending these capabilities directly to shoppers, enabling them to discover promotions, rebates, rewards, and loyalty programs, submit receipts for validation, and enroll in programs through conversations.

Snipp's continued investment in AI is accelerating its vision for agentic shopper marketing by transforming verified purchase data into a real-time decision engine that recommends, configures, and validates with minimal manual intervention. The company's roadmap will expand these capabilities across additional AI platforms, creating an intelligent agentic layer that can surface relevant promotions and loyalty opportunities while helping brands build, optimize, and test offer strategies using Snipp's store-level and SKU-level intelligence. By combining its MCP server with predictive analytics, Snipp envisions a future where promotions and loyalty programs continuously learn, optimize, and scale while marketers remain firmly in control. The company's product roadmap will further expand the capabilities of its ChatGPT plugin in partnership with technology provider Alpic

"Snipp is building exactly the kind of intelligent, purchase-verified shopper marketing infrastructure the market has been waiting for - an autonomous platform that removes friction for shoppers, delivers measurable ROI for brands, and positions the company at the center of the agentic commerce transformation," said Derrick Horner, CEO of H1 Ventures and strategic advisor to Snipp.

Availability of the $nipp ChatGPT Plugin and Claude Connector

ChatGPT users can install $nipp from the ChatGPT plugin directory https://chatgpt.com/plugins, while Claude users can add the $nipp Connector directly from Claude's Connectors directory https://claude.ai/directory/snipp. Both experiences are powered by Snipp's unified promotions and loyalty platform, providing consistent discovery, purchase validation, and enrollment across AI assistants.

Snipp Interactive Inc.?(TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF) is a leading AI-powered value added SaaS company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp helps brands drive actions, prove performance, and unlock insights across consumer and channel marketing strategies by connecting promotions, sweepstakes, offers, rebates, rewards, loyalty, and media programs directly to verified purchases.

Snipp's modular platform enables Fortune 500 brands, agencies, and partners to run both short-term and always-on programs at scale, transforming engagement into proven outcomes and owned first-party intelligence that powers meaningful, measurable growth. Snipp's AI-powered receipt and transaction validation capabilities have become an industry standard, enabling?accurate, retailer-agnostic measurement.?

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC PINK marketplace under the symbol SNIPF. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com and its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Snipp Interactive Inc.

Malcolm Davidson

Chief Financial Officer (Interim)

investors@snipp.com

1-888-99-SNIPP

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as changes in demand for and prices for the products of the company or the materials required to produce those products, labour relations problems, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright Snipp Interactive Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE: Snipp Interactive Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/snipp-interactive-introduces-new-chatgpt-plugin-and-claude-conne-1220336