Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Launches Self-Service Receipt Processing Demo, Showcasing the Future of AI-Powered Purchase Intelligence

New interactive experience demonstrates how AI-powered platform transforms receipts into verified purchase intelligence, delivering SKU-level validation, basket insights, competitive intelligence, and fraud detection in seconds.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a value-added SaaS company and leader in shopper marketing promotions, loyalty programs, and purchase validation technology, announced the launch of its new? AI-Powered Interactive Receipt Processing Demo . For the first time, brands and marketers can experience Snipp's industry-leading receipt processing and validation technology directly through a self-service demo with no sales call, integration or setup required. The new demo reflects Snipp's commitment to making enterprise technology more accessible, allowing brands to interact with and evaluate its AI-powered receipt processing capabilities.

Available at? https://www.snipp.com/receipt-validation-demo , the experience allows marketers to upload a receipt or invoice or select a sample receipt if they don't have one handy, and see how Snipp's AI-powered technology extracts, validates, enriches, and transforms purchase data into verified purchase intelligence and actionable business insights within seconds. The experience displays OCR extraction, basket-level product data, validation results, and fraud signals in an easy-to-understand interface. Users can access the experience from desktop or mobile with no sign-up required and can email themselves a copy of their results.

More than a product showcase, the experience provides a real-time demonstration of the advanced artificial intelligence, computer vision, optical character recognition (OCR), and machine learning technologies that power Snipp's receipt processing platform. Snipp's platform has validated more than?1 billion transactions?across promotions, loyalty programs, rebates, digital offers, and shopper marketing campaigns.

"We created this interactive demo so marketers can experience firsthand how AI transforms receipt processing into actionable purchase intelligence," said Atul Sabharwal, CEO of Snipp Interactive.? "In just a few seconds, they can see how our platform extracts data, validates purchases, identifies basket composition, uncovers competitive insights, and protects against fraud. It's a simple but powerful demonstration of the technology that powers thousands of campaigns for leading brands around the world. This demo reflects the significant investments we've made in AI, computer vision, machine learning, and automation to build one of the industry's most advanced receipt processing platforms. It's another example of how Snipp continues to innovate at the intersection of AI, commerce, and customer engagement."

Unlike traditional OCR solutions that simply extract receipt text, Snipp's AI-powered platform interprets receipts in context, identifying products, validating campaign eligibility, and generating structured purchase intelligence that brands can immediately use.

The interactive experience showcases how Snipp's technology delivers:

AI-powered OCR?that extracts receipt and invoice data in seconds with exceptional speed and accuracy

SKU-level product recognition and validation?to confirm qualifying purchases with precision

Basket-level intelligence?that identifies every product purchased, enabling brands to understand complete shopping behavior, cross-purchase patterns, and category dynamics

Competitive purchase insights?that reveal competing brands and products purchased alongside qualifying items, helping marketers better understand share of basket and shopper preferences

Intelligent campaign validation?using configurable business rules to automatically determine promotion eligibility

AI-powered fraud detection?that identifies duplicate, manipulated, and suspicious submissions before rewards are issued. The demo showcases select fraud detection capabilities, while the full production platform includes additional, more advanced fraud controls that are intentionally not exposed in the demo to protect system security and integrity

Retailer-agnostic receipt processing?across thousands of retailers, receipt formats, and global markets

Structured purchase data?ready for analytics, personalization, attribution, loyalty, promotions, rebates, and shopper marketing campaigns

Whether powering promotions, loyalty programs, rebates, or digital offers, Snipp's AI-powered receipt processing platform helps brands verify purchases, reduce fraud, capture richer first-party purchase data, generate basket and competitive insights, and connect marketing investments directly to verified sales.

For brands, this means more than faster receipt processing. It means access to richer purchase intelligence that enables smarter marketing decisions. By capturing SKU-level purchases, full basket composition, competitive products, retailer information, purchase timing, and verified first-party transaction data, Snipp helps marketers measure campaign effectiveness, identify cross-sell opportunities, understand competitive dynamics, optimize promotions, and build stronger customer relationships.

As brands place greater emphasis on first-party data and measurable ROI, technologies that can accurately connect marketing activity to verified purchases are becoming essential. Snipp's AI-powered receipt validation platform delivers exactly that, providing brands with trusted transaction data without requiring retailer POS integrations while reducing operational overhead through intelligent automation.

The Interactive Receipt Processing Demo is available now at https://www.snipp.com/receipt-validation-demo and offers brands a fast, self-guided way to explore Snipp's AI-powered receipt processing and validation capabilities before speaking with a Snipp solutions expert.

About Snipp

Snipp Interactive Inc.?(TSX-V:SPN)(OTCPK:SNIPF) is a leading AI-powered value added SaaS company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp helps brands drive actions, prove performance, and unlock insights across consumer and channel marketing strategies by connecting promotions, sweepstakes, offers, rebates, rewards, loyalty, and media programs directly to verified purchases.

Snipp's modular platform enables Fortune 500 brands, agencies, and partners to run both short-term and always-on programs at scale, transforming engagement into proven outcomes and owned first-party intelligence that powers meaningful, measurable growth. Snipp's AI-powered receipt and transaction validation capabilities have become an industry standard, enabling?accurate, retailer-agnostic measurement.?

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com and its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Snipp Interactive Inc.

Malcolm Davidson

Chief Financial Officer (Interim)

investors@snipp.com

1-888-99-SNIPP

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as changes in demand for and prices for the products of the company or the materials required to produce those products, labour relations problems, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright Snipp Interactive Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE: Snipp Interactive Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/snipp-interactive-launches-self-service-receipt-processing-demo-1217996