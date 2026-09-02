Sensata's R290 Pressure Temperature (P+T) sensor enables automotive OEMs to adopt propane as a refrigerant in EV thermal management systems while addressing safety, leakage and regulatory challenges.

Supports the transition to low-GWP and PFAS-free refrigerants with accurate, reliable pressure and temperature sensing.

Offers flexible integration with Analog and LIN output options, backed by Sensata's application expertise, validation experience and regional manufacturing capabilities.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), today announced the launch of its R290 Pressure Temperature (P+T) Sensor, designed to support automotive manufacturers adopting R290 (Propane) refrigerant in electrified vehicle thermal management systems. As OEMs evaluate low-GWP and PFAS-free refrigerant strategies, R290 is gaining interest for its efficiency and environmental benefits while introducing new requirements for accurate sensing, leakage control and safe system operation.

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Sensata's R290 Pressure Temperature Sensor helps automotive OEMs adopt low-GWP refrigerants by enabling safe, precise and reliable control of next-generation EV thermal systems.

The shift to R290 is driven by its efficiency, system cost benefits and low environmental impact, but its flammability and strict leakage requirements create new design considerations for OEMs developing next-generation EV thermal management systems. Accurate pressure and temperature sensing is critical to monitoring refrigerant conditions, supporting HVAC and heat pump control, and helping OEMs meet evolving leakage, safety and regulatory requirements.

Sensata's R290 P+T Sensor is designed to help OEMs adopt R290 refrigerant technologies through accurate and reliable pressure and temperature measurement. The sensor delivers the accuracy, response time and robust performance needed to support safe, efficient operation of electrified vehicle thermal management systems.

"Our customers are navigating a fundamental shift in refrigerant technologies as they work to meet evolving environmental and performance requirements," said Markus Schwabe, Executive Vice President and President, Automotive, Sensata Technologies. "Sensata's R290 P+T sensor supports that transition by providing the accurate, reliable sensing needed to help OEMs adopt R290 refrigerant technologies with confidence."

The sensor integrates pressure and temperature measurement in a single solution optimized for R290 applications, improving system control and diagnostics in increasingly complex EV thermal architectures. Its leakage-optimized design helps minimize refrigerant loss over the vehicle lifetime, supporting OEM targets and reducing environmental impact.

Key features and benefits include:

Designed for R290 refrigerant systems , supporting low-GWP and PFAS-free refrigerant adoption.

, supporting low-GWP and PFAS-free refrigerant adoption. Leakage-optimized design , helping reduce refrigerant loss and support safe system operation.

, helping reduce refrigerant loss and support safe system operation. High-accuracy pressure and temperature sensing , enabling precise thermal system control and performance.

, enabling precise thermal system control and performance. Robust construction, supporting reliable operation in demanding automotive environments.

The R290 P+T Sensor is designed for automotive air conditioning and thermal management systems, including battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and other electrified platforms using R290 refrigerant.

As OEMs evaluate next-generation refrigerant strategies, accurate pressure and temperature sensing will play a critical role in supporting safe operation, leakage management and thermal system performance in R290-based applications.

Learn more about Sensata's R290 P+T Sensor on sensata.com

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a safer, cleaner, more efficient and electrified world. Through its broad portfolio of mission-critical sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 16,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, industrial, aerospace, defense and commercial equipment markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram

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