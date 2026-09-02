Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Completes Acquisition of Dasseti, Deepening Nasdaq eVestment's AI and Private Markets Capabilities

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Dasseti, an AI-powered due diligence and monitoring platform for investment consultants, institutional investors, and asset managers. Dasseti's capabilities will be integrated into Nasdaq eVestment, extending the platform across the full manager research, due diligence, and monitoring lifecycle. First announced on July 23, 2026, the acquisition builds on a relationship that began with an early-stage investment by Nasdaq Ventures in 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Institutional teams operate across an expanding universe of managers, strategies, and asset classes, particularly in private markets, where data is less standardized and reporting requirements are more demanding. Nasdaq eVestment operates at the center of that universe, connecting roughly 4,800 contributing asset managers with more than 1,200 asset owners and intermediaries, powering more than $90 trillion in assets under management across 112,000+ products in 109 countries. Additionally, private markets coverage now includes more than 16,000 managers and 95,000 funds, all accessible via Nasdaq eVestment, global data providers, and customer relationship management platforms.

Dasseti applies AI to the due diligence questionnaires, request for proposals (RFPs), and ongoing monitoring that generate insight on how managers operate. The platform covers 17,000 asset managers and general partners (GPs) representing $34 trillion in assets under management, one of the industry's largest due diligence and monitoring ecosystems. Integrated into Nasdaq eVestment, those capabilities are expected to accelerate response times and improve data quality - giving consultants and institutional investors a complete path from screening through selection and ongoing monitoring in a single environment, while unifying the RFP, due diligence questionnaire (DDQ), and database management experience for asset managers.

"Much of the due diligence and RFP process still happens outside core research platforms, in a patchwork of spreadsheets, PDFs, and email threads," said Oliver Albers, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Capital Access Platforms, Nasdaq. "With Dasseti, we're bringing AI-powered due diligence and monitoring into Nasdaq eVestment, creating a more connected experience that helps institutional investors move from research to decision-making and ongoing oversight with greater efficiency and confidence."

For more information on Nasdaq eVestment: https://www.nasdaq.com/products/evestment

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading technology platform that powers the world's economies. We architect the infrastructure of the world's most modern markets, power the innovation economy, and build trust in the financial system. We empower economic opportunity by designing and deploying advanced technology, data, and intelligence solutions that enable our clients to capture opportunities, navigate risk, and strengthen resilience. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X www.nasdaq.com.

About Nasdaq eVestment

Nasdaq eVestment is a leading institutional intelligence and analytics platform that connects asset managers, asset owners, and investment consultants across public and private markets. As part of Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ), Nasdaq eVestment empowers institutional investment teams to make smarter, faster, and more confident decisions by delivering trusted data, market insights, and purpose-built workflows across the investment lifecycle. With the industry's most comprehensive database of institutional strategies, investors, and professionals, Nasdaq eVestment brings transparency and efficiency to manager research, due diligence, fundraising, and distribution. Our data, analytics, benchmarks, and engagement tools help clients uncover opportunities, evaluate performance, and strengthen relationships across the institutional investment community. To learn more about Nasdaq eVestment, visit www.nasdaq.com/solutions/evestment.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. When used in this press release, words such as "will", "expected" and similar expressions and any other statements that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, statements about the potential benefits of the transaction to Nasdaq, and the capabilities and features of Dasseti's offerings and solutions integrated with Nasdaq eVestment's offerings.

Further information on these and other risks and uncertainties relating to Nasdaq can be found in its reports filed on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings Nasdaq makes with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov. These documents are also available under the Investor Relations section of Nasdaq 's website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/investor-relations. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Maximilian Leitenberger

646.852.0873

Maximilian.Leitenberger@nasdaq.com

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