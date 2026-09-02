WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFA) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $176 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $170 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period fell 1.4% to $911 million from $924 million last year.
Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $176 Mln. vs. $170 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $911 Mln vs. $924 Mln last year.
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