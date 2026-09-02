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WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Stuttgart
02.09.26 | 16:18
18,695 Euro
+2,47 % +0,450
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USA 500
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KEYCORP Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,72518,83516:34
18,69018,88016:35
ACCESS Newswire
02.09.2026 15:38 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

KeyBank Foundation Supports Intergenerational Family Stability Initiative With a $300,000 Grant to PEACE, Inc

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / The KeyBank Foundation is committing $300,000 to People's Equal Action and Community Effort (PEACE) Inc. to strengthen family stability in Syracuse through the new Department of Community Programs initiative.

Expanding Pathways to Stability and Opportunity

Funds from the grant will be used by PEACE, Inc. to develop, pilot, and implement the Department of Community Programs, an innovative whole-family, intergenerational service model designed to strengthen family stability, economic security, and community resilience for low-income families in Syracuse. Along with a focus on tackling underlying barriers that impact family stability and economic well-being, the initiative aims to ensure that more low-income families are prepared to benefit from the unprecedented economic opportunities reshaping Central New York.

"For decades, PEACE, Inc. has been a beacon of hope in Syracuse, helping people navigate challenges and create new opportunities for themselves and their loved ones. As our region continues to grow, it's critical that everyone has access to the resources and support needed to share in that prosperity," said Stephen Fournier, KeyBank Central New York Market President. "We're proud to support this effort to ensure more individuals and families have a pathway to greater stability, self-sufficiency, and lasting success."

Connecting Services to Better Support Families

PEACE, Inc.'s mission is to help people in the community realize their potential for becoming self-sufficient by providing programs that equip low-income individuals and families with the skills and self-confidence to move forward in their lives. Some of these programs include Free Tax Preparation, Family Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Onondaga County, AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparent, the Frank DeFrancisco Eastwood Community Center, Senior Nutrition, and Senior Support Services. The new Department of Community Programs initiative will connect these programs to break down internal silos and increase efficiencies within the services offered to support community members with a more holistic approach.

"We at PEACE, Inc. are extremely grateful for KeyBank's generous support of our whole-family, intergenerational work focusing on strengthening family stability, economic security, and community resilience for low-income families in Syracuse," said Carolyn D. Brown, PEACE Inc. Executive Director. "Collaborating with KeyBank will allow us to prepare families and individuals to benefit from the positive changes in our local economy."

"PEACE, Inc. has earned the trust of Syracuse families by showing up for them year after year, in moments both challenging and hopeful. Their ability to connect people with the support they need while recognizing the dignity and potential in every individual is what makes their work so meaningful," said Tamika Otis, KeyBank Central New York Corporate Responsibility and Community Relations Officer. "We're proud to invest in an approach that will help even more families create brighter futures for themselves and future generations."

Shaping the Future of Central New York

This latest investment builds on KeyBank's broader history of community-driven philanthropy, economic mobility initiatives, and inclusive banking investments. Since 2017, KeyBank has invested more than $821.8 million in Syracuse and Central New York, supporting affordable housing, small business and home lending, and transformational philanthropic initiatives.

Learn more about how KeyBank helps clients, teammates, and communities thrive by making meaningful investments in the places it's proud to call home.

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-foundation-supports-intergenerational-family-stability-initi-1215800

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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