

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Wednesday, American International Group, Inc. (AIG) announced that Peter Zaffino will step down as Executive Chair and a member of the Board of Directors, effective September 15.



Zaffino will become Senior Advisor, supporting the executive leadership transition. John Rice, AIG's Lead Independent Director, will become Chair of the Board, effective September 15, 2026.



Rice has been serving as AIG's Lead Independent Director since January 2023.



On the NYSE, the shares were trading 0.46 percent higher at $76.23.



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