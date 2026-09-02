PRODWAYS: Large order for a dozen MovingLight ceramic printers in the United States

September 2, 2026 at 6 p.m.

Prodways Group announces that it has signed an order for a dozen MovingLight ceramic 3D printers with an industrial player in the aeronautics sector in the United States. This order, worth a few million euros, represents one of the largest single orders recorded by the Group in recent years. Deliveries will take place throughout 2027.

The customer, already equipped with Prodways ceramic printers, will thus bring its installed base to more than 15 printers. This new deployment will support its increase in industrial capacity for the manufacture of components for aeronautical applications. Prodways' ceramic printers are used to produce elements integrated into the manufacturing process of serial parts, in a demanding production environment requiring performance, repeatability and consistent quality.

The order announced today relates only to printers. The provision of ancillary services will be the subject of additional orders.

This announcement confirms the relevance of Prodways' MovingLight technology for the most advanced industrial ceramic applications. After several years of joint development with leading players in the aerospace industry, Prodways is seeing a gradual increase in the use of its ceramic solutions, with the transition of certain applications from the qualification and development phases to series production.

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as a European player. The Group is present across the entire 3D printing value chain (printers, materials, parts & services) with an industrial solution with high technological added value. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite materials (SYSTEMS division). The Group also manufactures and markets 3D printed parts, prototypes and small series in 3D printed, plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division).

Prodways Group is listed on Euronext GROWTH in Paris (FR0012613610 - ALPWG).

More information about https://www.prodways-group.com

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Prodways Group

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Hugo Soussan

Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86 / h.soussan@prodways.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Shareholder relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr

PRESS CONTACTS

Manon Clairet

Financial press relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100020-cp_prodways_commande-printers-ceramique_en.pdf