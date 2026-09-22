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WKN: A2DQ77 | ISIN: FR0012613610 | Ticker-Symbol: 5PD
Stuttgart
22.09.26 | 18:33
0,522 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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0,5240,57418:55
Actusnews Wire
22.09.2026 18:23 Uhr
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PRODWAYS: H1 2026 results: improvement in margins and continued execution of the disposal strategy

September 22, 2026 at 18h

In the first half of 2026, Prodways Group continued to implement its strategy, focused on divesting the Systems division's businesses and improving profitability. The Group reached a first major milestone during the period with the sale of the Software business for €35 million. At the same time, the current EBITDA margin improved significantly across the reported scope.

At the date on which the interim financial statements were approved, the process to sell the Materials business, operated by the subsidiary Deltamed, had progressed sufficiently to meet the criteria for classification as a discontinued operation under IFRS 5. The financial statements published for the first half of 2026 therefore present the Materials and Software businesses as discontinued operations, including in the historical comparative data. The Systems division included in continuing operations now consists solely of the Printers business.

On this new scope, Prodways Group generated revenue of €15.9 million in the first half of 2026, up slightly by 1% compared with the restated first half of 2025. Current EBITDA amounted to €0.6 million, representing a margin of 3.6%, an improvement of nearly 7 points.

H1 2026 consolidated income statement

(in millions of euros)H1 2026H1 2025
restated[1]		H1 2025
published		Change €m
vs. H1 2025 restated		Change %
vs. H1 2025 restated
Revenue15,915,727,9+0,2+1%
Current EBITDA[2]0,6-0,52,7+1,1n.a.
Current EBITDA margin3,6%-3,2%9,5%+6.7 ptsn.a.
Income from ordinary activities2-1,0-1,90,7+1,0n.a.
Other operating income0,0-0,1-0,3+0,1n.a.
Operating income-1,0-2,00,4+1,0n.a.
Financial result-0,2-0,3-0,3+0,1n.a.
Taxes-0,10,2-0,5-0,3n.a.
Net income from discontinued operations16,31,80,0+14,6n.a.
Consolidated net income15,1-0,4-0,4+15,4n.a.

The financial statements presented above were approved by the Company's Board of Directors, which met on September 22, 2026. Since the Company's transfer to Euronext Growth, the interim financial statements are not subject to a review by the Statutory Auditors. The full financial statements are available in the appendix to this press release.

Revenue and income from ordinary activities by division[3]

(in millions of euros)H1 2026H1 2025
restated1		H1 2025
published		Change €m
vs H1 2025 restated		Change %
vs H1 2025 restated
SystemsRevenue1,71,413,6+0,3+19%
Current EBITDA2-0,1-0,52,1+0,3n.a.
Current EBITDA margin (%)-9%-32%16%+24 pts-
Income from ordinary activities2-0,5-0,61,4+0,1n.a.
ProductsRevenue14,214,314,3-0,10%
Current EBITDA21,41,21,2+0,2+21%
Current EBITDA margin (%)10%8%8%+2 pts-
Income from ordinary activities20,1-0,2-0,2+0,3n.a.

Revenue: stable activity in the first half of 2026

In the first half of 2026, Prodways Group generated revenue of €15.9 million, up slightly by 1% compared with the restated first half of 2025. This change reflects growth in the Systems division, which now consists solely of the Printers business, while revenue in the Products division remained stable.

Systems division - printers activity

The Printers business generated revenue of €1.7 million in the first half of 2026, up 19% compared with the first half of 2025. This growth was mainly driven by MovingLight printers for ceramic applications.

Following several years of development work with major aerospace companies, certain applications are gradually moving from qualification and development phases into serial production. This momentum has continued since the end of the period, with an order for around ten MovingLight printers signed with a US aerospace industrial player, for a total value of a few million euros. Deliveries will take place throughout 2027.

Products division

The Products division generated revenue of €14.2 million in the first half of 2026, stable compared with the first half of 2025.

The Digital Manufacturing business improved progressively over the period. In France, the increase in order intake observed over several quarters translated into revenue growth of nearly 10% in the second quarter. This momentum was partly offset by lower activity in Germany. In a weakened competitive environment, Prodways is beginning to benefit from market share gains as a result of its commercial efforts and financial discipline.

In Audiology, following a slight decline in the first quarter, revenue stabilized in the second quarter. Commercial initiatives helped broaden the customer base, although performance continued to be affected by internal execution issues. The consolidation of sites into more suitable premises should help resolve some of these difficulties.

A marked improvement in the current EBITDA margin

Prodways Group generated current EBITDA of €0.6 million in the first half of 2026, compared with -€0.5 million in the restated first half of 2025. The current EBITDA margin therefore reached 3.6%, an improvement of nearly 7 points. This increase reflects improved profitability in both divisions and lower corporate costs.

The Systems division significantly reduced its losses, with current EBITDA of -€0.1 million, compared with -€0.5 million in the restated first half of 2025. The current EBITDA margin improved by 24 points to -9%. This improvement was driven by higher volumes in the Printers business, resulting in much better absorption of fixed costs.

The Products division generated current EBITDA of €1.4 million, up 21% despite stable revenue. The current EBITDA margin reached 10%, compared with 8% in the first half of 2025, reflecting the impact of the measures implemented to improve the profitability of the division's businesses.

Lastly, corporate costs decreased by nearly €0.5 million to -€0.7 million, compared with -€1.2 million in the restated first half of 2025. This change made a significant contribution to the improvement in Group profitability.

Operating income of -€1.0 million

After depreciation, amortization and provisions, income from ordinary activities amounted to -€1.0 million in the first half of 2026, an improvement of nearly €1.0 million compared with the restated first half of 2025. The Products division returned to positive income from ordinary activities of €0.1 million, while the Systems division reduced its loss slightly to -€0.5 million.

As other items of operating income were not material, operating income also amounted to -€1.0 million, compared with -€2.0 million in the restated first half of 2025.

Net income of €15.1 million, driven by the sale of the Software business

The financial result represented an expense of €0.2 million, compared with €0.3 million in the restated first half of 2025. After tax, net income from continuing operations amounted to -€1.3 million.

Net income from discontinued operations amounted to €16.3 million, including a €17.4 million capital gain on the sale of the Software business, completed in May 2026. As a result, consolidated net income amounted to €15.1 million.

A strengthened financial position

Continuing operations generated cash flow from operations of €0.2 million in the first half of 2026, compared with -€0.6 million in the restated first half of 2025. Working capital requirements represented a cash outflow of €0.5 million, broadly stable year on year. As a result, net cash flow generated by operating activities was -€0.3 million.

Capital expenditure remained under control at €1.0 million over the period. In addition, the sale of the Software business generated net cash proceeds of €31.5 million, bringing cash from continuing operations to €34.4 million at June 30, 2026. Excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities, Prodways Group therefore had net cash of €25.1 million at June 30, 2026, compared with net debt of €4.4 million at December 31, 2025.

€20 million returned to shareholders through the public share buyback offer

Following the sale of the Software business, Prodways Group launched a public share buyback offer for a total amount of €20 million, with the aim of returning a significant portion of the disposal proceeds to shareholders. The offer, which ran from July 7 to July 28, 2026 inclusive, provided for the repurchase of up to 18,181,818 shares at a price of €1.10 per share.

As the number of shares tendered exceeded the maximum number sought, Prodways Group repurchased 18,181,818 shares. These shares were subsequently cancelled as part of a capital reduction completed on August 6, 2026.

Prospects for the disposal of the Materials business

Prodways Group is continuing to implement its strategy to divest the Systems division's businesses. The Materials business now generates limited synergies with the Group's other activities, particularly following the refocusing of the Printers business on MovingLight printers for ceramic applications.

At the date on which the interim financial statements were approved, the process to sell the Materials business, operated by the subsidiary Deltamed, had progressed sufficiently to meet the criteria for classification as a discontinued operation under IFRS 5. The assets and liabilities of this business are therefore presented as held for sale in the financial statements at June 30, 2026.

The Group will keep the market informed of the next steps in the disposal process.

Outlook and objectives for 2026

Based on the scope of continuing operations presented in the financial statements, Prodways Group confirms its objective of maintaining stable or slightly higher revenue in 2026 and improving the current EBITDA margin. The first-half performance, marked by 1% revenue growth and an improvement of nearly 7 points in the current EBITDA margin, reinforces the Group's confidence in achieving these objectives.

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed across the entire 3D printing value chain through high-value-added industrial solutions. Prodways Group offers a range of 3D printing systems and premium composite materials (SYSTEMS division). The Group also manufactures and markets on-demand parts, prototypes and small series in plastic and metal using 3D printing (PRODUCTS division). Prodways Group addresses a large number of sectors, particularly in the medical field.

Prodways Group is listed on Euronext Growth (FR0012613610 - ALPWG).

More information about https://www.prodways-group.com

Follow us and live the latest news from Prodways Group on Twitter and LinkedIn!

@Prodways

Prodways Group

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Hugo Soussan

Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86 / h.soussan@prodways.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Shareholder relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / apetrureaux@actus.fr

PRESS CONTACTS

Manon Clairet

Financial press relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr

Appendices

Definition of alternative performance indicators

  • Current EBITDA: Operating income before "net depreciation, amortization and provisions", "other operating income" and "share in the results of associates"

  • Income from ordinary activities: Operating income before "other operating income" and "share of associates' earnings".

  • Net Debt / Net cash: Net debt / Net cash including treasury shares, excluding IFRS 16 lease debt

  • Cash flow from operations: Cash flow generated from operations before changes in working capital requirements and after neutralization of the cost of net financial debt and taxes.

Consolidated financial statements

Classification of Deltamed under IFRS 5

At the date on which the 2026 interim financial statements were approved, the process to sell Deltamed was considered sufficiently advanced to meet the criteria for classification under IFRS 5. DeltaMed is therefore presented as a discontinued operation, with the assets and liabilities being reclassified as "assets and liabilities held for sale". Net income, as well as the cash flows generated by this activity, are presented on separate lines of the income statement and the cash flow statement, with retrospective restatement of comparative data for the 2025 financial year.

Consolidated income statement

(in thousands of euros)H1 2026H1 2025
restated		H1 2025
published
REVENUE15 85515 65327 877
Capitalized production330265265
Change in inventories of finished goods and work in progress84(603)(712)
Other products of the activity69109117
Purchases consumed(8 001)(7 777)(11 265)
Personnel expenses(7 652)(8 020)(13 363)
Taxes(141)(176)(258)
Depreciation, amortization and provisions net of reversals(1 528)(1 441)(1 986)
Other operating expenses, net of income2355(3)
INCOME FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES(961)(1 934)672
Other items of operating income(34)(88)(263)
Share of earnings of associates---
OPERATING INCOME(995)(2 022)409
Financial interest on gross debt(188)(225)(246)
Financial income from cash and cash equivalents--2
Cost of net financial debt (a)(188)(225)(244)
Other financial income (b)57152175
Other financial expenses (c)(43)(240)(257)
Financial income and expenses (d=a+b+c)(174)(313)(326)
Income tax(91)181(456)
After-tax income from continuing operations(1 260)(2 154)(373)
Net income from discontinued operations16 3351 781-
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME15 074(373)(373)
EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT15 049(447)(447)
RESULT ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS257374
Average number of shares50 578 42050 597 68850 597 688

Cash flow statement

(in thousands of euros)H1 2026H1 2025
restated		H1 2025
published
NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS(1 260)(2 154)(373)
NET INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS16 3341 781
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME15 074(373)(373)
Calculated expenses and income1 1961 3741 925
Elim. of divestiture results and dilution gains and losses9181178
Elim. of the result of the equity accounts---
Elim. of disposal results and dilutive gains and losses and calculated income and expenses from discontinued operations(16 567)548-
Cash flow from operations (before neutralization of the cost of net financial debt and taxes)(289)1 7301 730
Of which continuing operations(56)(599)-
Elim. of charge related to the cost of net financial debt188226244
Elim. of the tax charge (product)91(182)456
Elimination of the expense of taxes and financial interest paid related to discontinued operations278656-
Cash flow from operations (after neutralizing the cost of net financial debt and taxes)2682 4302 430
Of which continuing operations224(555)-
Taxes paid(77)113(547)
Change in working capital requirement(476)(499)(191)
Taxes and financial interest paid and change in working capital related to discontinued operations(40)(354)-
Net cash flow from operating activities (a)(325)1 6901 692
Of which continuing operations(327)(939)-
Investing activities
Acquisition of intangible assets(386)(420)(497)
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment(603)(311)(339)
Sale of intangible and tangible assets-4950
Acquisition of financial assets-(38)(39)
Disposal of financial assets22-19
Net cash acquisition/disposal of subsidiaries31 518--
Investing activities of discontinued operations(111)(85)-
Net cash flow from investing activities (B)30 440(805)(806)
Of which continuing operations30 551(719)-
Financing activities
Capital increase---
Dividends paid to group shareholders---
Dividends paid to minority shareholders-(51)(52)
Other capital transactions1466
Proceeds from borrowings890--
Repayment of borrowings and lease liabilities(2 590)(2 618)(2 954)
Net financial interest paid(185)(178)(197)
Financing activities of discontinued operations(280)(355)-
Net cash flow from financing operations (C)(2 151)(3 196)(3 197)
Of which continuing operations(1 870)(2 841)-
Cash flow from continuing operations
(D= A+B+C)		28 354( 4 499 )( 2 311 )
Cash flow from discontinued operations( 390 )2 188-
Change in cash and cash equivalents27 964(2 311)(2 311)
Impact of exchange rate changes-(3)(3)
Opening cash position8 89411 95711 957
Of which cash and cash equivalents net from continuing operations2 6354 110
Of which cash and cash equivalents net of discontinued operations6 2597 847
Closing cash position36 8589 6439 643
Of which cash and cash equivalents net from continuing operations34 3822 752
Of which cash and cash equivalents net from discontinued operations2 4766 891

Consolidated balance sheet - assets

(in thousands of euros)30/06/202631/12/2025
Non-current assets35 73741 917
Goodwill19 63124 494
Other intangible assets2 5392 950
Property, plant and equipment6 4326 811
Right-of-use assets5 9186 252
Investments in associates--
Other financial assets183356
Deferred tax assets1 0321 054
Current assets47 90520 355
Net inventories2 8694 393
Net trade receivables5 5155 258
Contract assets-541
Other current assets4 5484 428
Current tax assets583425
Cash and cash equivalents34 3905 310
Assets held for sale12 03135 124
total ASSETS95 67397 396

Consolidated balance sheet - liabilities

(in thousands of euros)30/06/202631/12/2025
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY, GROUP SHARE68 39453 338
Share capital25 87525 875
Share premiums86 36986 369
Consolidated reserves and earnings(43 851)(58 906)
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS-214
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES11 92712 420
Long-term provisions491474
Long-term financial debts - share of more than one year6 3506 565
Lease liabilities- share with more than one year5 0855 291
Deferred tax liabilities-90
CURRENT LIABILITIES13 57014 486
Short-term provisions377639
Long-term financial liabilities - less than one year share2 9583 879
Lease liabilities- share with less than one year1 1621 322
Trade payables3 5173 212
Contract liabilities-393
Other current liabilities5 5525 038
Current tax liabilities33
LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE1 78116 938
Total equity and liabilities95 67397 396

[1] Income statement restated following the classification of the Materials and Software activities as discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5.

[2] See the Glossary in the appendix for the definition of alternative performance indicators

[3] The sum of the aggregates of the two divisions must be adjusted for intra-group eliminations and corporate costs, representing an expense of €0.7 million in H1 2026 income from ordinary activities, to reconcile with the consolidated result presented above.

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