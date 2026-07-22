PRODWAYS: Q2 2026 revenue: +5% growth on a comparable basis

July 22, 2026 at 6 p.m.

Prodways Group recorded revenue of €10.5 million in Q2 2026, up 5% compared to Q2 2025 on a comparable basis. The main change in scope compared to last year concerns the sale of the Software business, whose historical contribution is classified as discontinued activities[1]. For the 1st half of 2026 as a whole, revenue was €21 million, down 3%.

The notable event of the 1st half of the year was the implementation of Prodways Group's policy of redistributing value to shareholders. The first disposal, carried out in May 2026, allows for the payment of €20 million in the form of share buybacks. More details on the terms of this takeover bid are available on the company's website (link to the documents).

After a year 2025 marked by a decline in the level of activity, Prodways Group returned to revenue growth in both divisions this quarter. The group is maintaining its efforts in each of its activities in order to continue this trend and support the improvement of profitability.

Q2 2026 revenue

(in millions of euros) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 restated1 Var.

(M€) Var.(%) H1 2026 H1 2025 restated1 Var.

(M€) Var.(%) Systems 3,5 3,2 0,3 +9% 6,9 7,4 -0,5 -7% Products 7,0 6,9 0,2 +3% 14,2 14,3 -0,1 -0% Consolidated revenue 10,5 10,0 0,5 +5% 21,1 21,7 -0,6 -3%

Systems Division: €3.5 million in Q2 2026

The Systems division recorded revenue of €3.5 million, up €0.3 million compared to Q2 2025, or +9% on a comparable basis. Following the sale of the Software business, a large part of this division's revenues are made up of materials sales, whose turnover is relatively stable.

On the other hand, the contribution of sales of ceramic printers was up sharply compared to last year thanks to deliveries in June in the United States. Other orders will also be delivered in July in the same region.

Products Division: €7 million in Q2 2026

The Products division generated sales of €7.0 million, up slightly by €0.2 million compared to the same period last year.

Digital Manufacturing was up slightly this quarter, with encouraging momentum in France, partially offset by lower sales in Germany. In France, commercial efforts are starting to have an effect: Prodways Group has recorded an increase in order intake for several quarters, which is reflected in revenue growth of nearly 10% in the 2nd quarter. In a context where many competitors are in difficulty, Prodways, with its financial discipline for many years, can begin to benefit from market share gains.

Audiology-related revenues were relatively stable compared to Q2 2025. The company is starting to benefit from its commercial efforts with a broadening of its customer base, but remains penalized by internal execution issues. Some of them should be resolved during the summer thanks to the grouping of sites in more suitable premises.

Perspectives

The group's outlook remains unchanged since the last communication in Q1 2026. The Company continues to execute on its strategy to divest the assets of the Systems division and to turn around the activities of the Products division. In terms of operating performance, Prodways Group confirms its objective of maintaining stable or slightly higher revenue over the year, and an improvement in the current EBITDA margin rate.

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed across the entire 3D printing value chain (printers, materials, parts & services) with an industrial solution with high technological added value. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite materials (SYSTEMS division). The Group also manufactures and markets 3D printed parts, prototypes and small series in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division).

Prodways Group is listed on Euronext GROWTH in Paris (FR0012613610 - ALPWG).

More information about https://www.prodways-group.com

Follow us and live the latest news from Prodways Group on Twitter and LinkedIn!

@Prodways

Prodways Group

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Hugo Soussan

Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86 / h.soussan@prodways.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Shareholder relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr

PRESS CONTACTS

Manon Clairet

Financial press relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr

[1] In accordance with IFRS 5, the company's revenue has been restated for the Software business, including historical

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nG1uYMebaWqVm2ufapqammRjaWplkpaaaZfIyGOaYsiXm59mnZxqapTHZnJqmWlr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99445-cp_prodways_ca-q2-2026_en.pdf