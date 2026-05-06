PRODWAYS: Completion of the sale of the Software business

Prodways Group announces the final completion of the sale of its Software business, led by its subsidiary AvenAo. As announced in its press release of March 6, 2026, Prodways Group had signed an agreement for the sale of this business, which specializes in the distribution and integration of 3D design software solutions. This transaction is part of the Group's refocusing strategy announced in 2025.

The sale price of the shares in the Software business amounts to €35 million, making it possible to materialize the value of this business for the Group's shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 24, 2026 approved this transaction. All conditions precedent having been lifted, the sale was definitively completed on May 5, 2026.

As a follow-up to this transaction, the Board of Directors announced its intention to propose a redistribution of a significant portion of the proceeds of the sale of €20 million, in the form of a public share buyback offer ("OPRA").

In this context, an independent expert was appointed to assess the conditions of the operation, and the financial advisor and the presenting institution were retained to support its implementation.

Prodways Group will communicate at a later date on the timing and terms of this share buyback offer. It will be submitted to the shareholders for approval at the next Annual General Meeting called to approve the annual financial statements, as well as the declaration of compliance of the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as a European player. The Group is present across the entire 3D printing value chain (printers, materials, parts & services) with an industrial solution with high technological added value. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite materials (SYSTEMS division). The Group also manufactures and markets 3D printed parts, prototypes and small series in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division).

Prodways Group is listed on Euronext GROWTH in Paris (FR0012613610 - ALPWG).

More information about https://www.prodways-group.com

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Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Hugo Soussan

Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86 / h.soussan@prodways.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Shareholder relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr

PRESS CONTACTS

Manon Clairet

Financial press relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98122-cp_prodways_closing-avenao_en.pdf