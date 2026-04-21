PRODWAYS: Q1 2026 revenue: EUR 11 million on a comparable basis

April 21, 2026 at 6 p.m.

Prodways Group recorded revenues of €10.6 million in Q1 2026, down 9% compared to Q1 2025 on a comparable basis. The main change compared to last year concerns the planned sale of the Software business, which is now classified as a discontinued operation[1].

At the beginning of 2026, Prodways Group has made significant progress in its strategy to sell the Systems division's activities with a sale agreement for the Software business. The sale could be completed in the coming weeks, subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

In addition, operating performance, although down in the first quarter, does not call into question the objectives that the Group has set for the 2026 financial year. In an uncertain economic and industrial context, particularly in France and Germany, Prodways Group is maintaining good cost control and strict financial discipline.

Q1 2026 revenue

(in millions of euros) Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Restated1 Variation (M€) Variation (%) Systems 3,4 4,3 -0,8 -20% Products 7,2 7,4 -0,2 -3% Consolidated revenue 10,6 11,7 -1,1 -9%

Systems Division: €3.4 million in Q1 2026

The Systems division recorded revenue of €3.4 million, down €0.8 million compared to Q1 2025. This change is mainly due to the decline in material sales, linked to the structural decrease in consumption of one of the Group's main customers in Germany. Despite this contraction in volumes, good cost control allows Prodways Group to maintain a high level of margin in this activity.

In addition, sales of 3D printers were generally stable compared to last year, with a change in the product mix in favor of Moving Light ceramic printers, which now account for the bulk of the division's printer sales.

Products Division: €7.2 million in Q1 2026

The Products division generated sales of €7.2 million, down slightly by €0.2 million compared to the same period last year.

The Digital Manufacturing activity starts 2026 in line with the trends observed in 2025. It remains penalized by the decline in sales on the German market (-€0.1 million). In France, revenues remain stable overall, but the company is seeing the first signs of improvement. Order intake is up 12% compared to the same period last year.

Audiology-related revenues also show a slight decrease compared to the 1st quarter of 2025. Several commercial renegotiations were carried out with customers and distributors at the beginning of the year, with effects expected over the rest of the year, with the aim of returning to a growth trajectory for this activity.

Status of the Software business sale process

As announced on March 6, 2026, Prodways Group has signed an agreement for the sale of its Software business, led by its subsidiary AvenAo, for a sale price of €35 million. The main conditions precedent have been lifted, in particular the obtaining of the agreement of the strategic partner. This transaction remains subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting convened on April 24, 2026.

In addition, assuming the approval of this sale, the Board of Directors has decided to propose the redistribution of a significant part of the proceeds of the sale, up to €20 million, in the form of a public share buyback offer (OPRA), the principle and terms of which will be the subject of subsequent communications. With this in mind, the Board of Directors has appointed an independent expert and an advisory bank.

Perspectives

The group's outlook remains unchanged since the last communication during the 2025 annual results. The Company continues to execute on its strategy to divest the assets of the Systems division and to turn around the activities of the Products division. In terms of operating performance, at the end of the 1st quarter of 2026, Prodways Group confirms its objective of maintaining stable or slightly higher revenue over the year, and an improvement in the current EBITDA margin rate.

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed across the entire 3D printing value chain (printers, materials, parts & services) with an industrial solution with high technological added value. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite materials (SYSTEMS division). The Group also manufactures and markets 3D printed parts, prototypes and small series in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division).

Prodways Group is listed on Euronext GROWTH in Paris (FR0012613610 - ALPWG).

More information about https://www.prodways-group.com

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Prodways Group

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Hugo Soussan

Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86 / h.soussan@prodways.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Shareholder relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr

PRESS CONTACTS

Manon Clairet

Financial press relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr

[1] In accordance with IFRS 5, the company's revenue has been restated for the Software business, including historical

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