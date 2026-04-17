PRODWAYS GROUP announces the appointment of an independent expert in connection with the proposed public share buyback offer ("OPRA")

April 17, 2026

Subject to approval by the Shareholders' Meeting of 24 April 2026 of the proposed disposal of its Software business and to the completion of this disposal (see press release dated 20 March 2026), the Board of Directors announced on 20 March 2026 a proposed public share buyback offer for an amount of €20 million, financed by a significant portion of the proceeds from the disposal.

In connection with this proposed public share buyback offer, the Board of Directors met today to designate an independent expert.

Having reviewed the recommendations of the offer committee composed of three independent members, the Board of Directors decided to appoint the firm KLING & GINÉ, represented by Mr. Teddy GUÉRINEAU, as independent expert.

The offer committee will also be responsible for monitoring the work of the independent expert and for preparing a draft reasoned opinion of the Board of Directors.

The independent expert's assignment will be to issue a report on the terms and conditions of the public share buyback offer, the conclusions of which will be presented in the form of a fairness opinion.

Indosuez Corporate Advisory will act as the Company's financial advisor. Banque Degroof Petercam will act as presenting institution and guarantor in connection with the proposed public share buyback offer.

The principle and terms of the proposed public share buyback offer will be specified at a later stage and will be subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting, as well as to the issuance of a compliance statement by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). Prodways Group will communicate in due course on the timetable and next steps of this transaction.

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed across the entire 3D printing value chain (software, printers, materials, parts & services) with an industrial solution with high technological added value. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite materials (SYSTEMS division). The Group also manufactures and markets 3D printed parts, prototypes and small series in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division).

Listed on Euronext GROWTH in Paris (FR0012613610 - ALPWG), the Group generated revenue of €54 million in 2025.

More information about https://www.prodways-group.com

Follow us and live the latest news from Prodways Group on Twitter and LinkedIn!

@Prodways

Prodways Group

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Hugo Soussan

Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86 / h.soussan@prodways.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Shareholder relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr

PRESS CONTACTS

Manon Clairet

Financial press relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lZyclpuZZZzGlmyflMqXZ5dnaWaUk5acZ2OblWRplsqbmJ5lmZtpbJrIZnJom2tq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97664-cp_prodways_prodways-expert-opra_en.pdf