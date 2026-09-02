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WKN: A1JS1K | ISIN: IE00B4Q5ZN47 | Ticker-Symbol: J7Z
Tradegate
02.09.26 | 20:59
212,00 Euro
+0,76 % +1,60
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
211,60212,2022:56
211,30212,4022:00
PR Newswire
02.09.2026 22:36 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc: Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that company management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

  • Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. ET
  • Citi 2026 Biopharma Back to School Summit on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 10:40 a.m. ET
  • Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 12:20 p.m. ET
  • Deutsche Bank Healthcare Summit on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Audio webcasts of the fireside chats will be available via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at https://investor.jazzpharma.com/investors/events-presentations. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharma company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with rare disease - often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of medicines, including leading therapies addressing epilepsies, cancers and sleep disorders. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

Contacts

Investors:
InvestorInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 634 7800
U.S. +1 650 496 2717

Media:
CorporateAffairsMediaInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 637 2141
U.S. +1 215 867 4948

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jazz-pharmaceuticals-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-302868169.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.