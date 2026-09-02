Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc: Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that company management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. ET

Citi 2026 Biopharma Back to School Summit on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 10:40 a.m. ET

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 12:20 p.m. ET

Deutsche Bank Healthcare Summit on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Audio webcasts of the fireside chats will be available via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at https://investor.jazzpharma.com/investors/events-presentations. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharma company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with rare disease - often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of medicines, including leading therapies addressing epilepsies, cancers and sleep disorders. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

Contacts

Investors:

InvestorInfo@jazzpharma.com

Ireland +353 1 634 7800

U.S. +1 650 496 2717

Media:

CorporateAffairsMediaInfo@jazzpharma.com

Ireland +353 1 637 2141

U.S. +1 215 867 4948

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