Sigenergy Ranks #1 Globally in S&P Global Energy H1 2026 Residential Energy Storage Market Tracker

SHANGHAI, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigenergy has just secured the No. 1 global ranking by MWh shipments in S&P Global Energy's Residential Energy Storage Market Tracker (H1 2026), capturing a leading 14% market share. This top-tier global recognition validates the company's rapid worldwide expansion and user-led innovation across the residential energy storage sector.





Multi-Regional Growth and Global Market Footprint

Sigenergy's global leadership is propelled by balanced growth across key international territories rather than a single region. Backed by strong traction in Europe, resilient momentum in Oceania, and rebounding markets in Africa, the company secured top market positions across multiple countries.



To date, Sigenergy supports its worldwide customer base through a robust global network comprising over 170 distributors and 25,000+ registered installers spanning more than 120 countries.

Amid an accelerating global energy transition, Sigenergy capitalized on surging demand for distributed energy by executing its visionary "AI in All" strategy. During the first half of 2026, this strategy propelled the introduction of four major product breakthroughs: the next-generation SigenStor Neo all-in-one ESS, SigenFlux heat pumps, Sigen EVAC 2 smart EV chargers, and SigenMate micro energy storage systems.



Together, these innovations form a unified powerhouse capable of seamlessly generating, storing, optimizing, and protecting household energy.



AI Empowers Energy: Advancing the "AI in All" Global Strategy

In the first half, Sigenergy launched SigenAgent, the industry's first full-domain AI agent designed to redefine AI-powered energy management. Its AI agent squad-Energy Manager, System Doctor, Power Trader and Business Assistant-supports key applications across home energy, power station O&M, power trading and enterprise energy management, making complex energy tasks simpler and more efficient.



Furthermore, the company globally rolled out mySigen App 4.0 powered with SigenAgent, enhancing intelligent energy management capabilities through AI algorithms and energy data analytics.



Continuous investment in R&D and technological accumulation further strengthens Sigenergy's competitive foundation and supports sustainable long-term growth.

Smart Manufacturing Strengthens Global Delivery Capability

Following its Main Board listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in April 2026, Sigenergy significantly strengthened its supply chain infrastructure:



The Nantong Smart Energy Hub, officially commissioned in March 2026, represents a major milestone in Sigenergy's global intelligent manufacturing strategy. The facility supports annual production capacity exceeding 300,000 units of inverters and energy storage PACKs, integrating R&D, manufacturing and digital management capabilities.



In June 2026, construction kicked off for Phase?II of the Nantong Smart Energy Hub as well as a joint-venture project for energy storage system structural components. Upon completion, these projects will further boost the company's manufacturing strength, industrial chain synergy and global delivery capability.

Driven by its visionary "AI in All" blueprint and flexible modular product architecture, Sigenergy is leveraging its market-leading momentum to scale its global footprint across the entire energy spectrum-seamlessly expanding its advanced, AI-driven portfolio from household solutions to commercial and industrial (C&I) enterprises and utility-scale infrastructure.



About Sigenergy

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy (6656.HK) is a technology-driven company focused on innovation in the new energy sector. Leveraging advanced digital intelligence and a highly skilled talent base, the company has expanded across photovoltaic(PV)generation, smart energy storage and high-efficiency electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions.



Guided by its "AI in All" strategy, Sigenergy integrates artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem to deliver safer, smarter and more efficient energy solutions for households and businesses worldwide.



For more information, visit: www.sigenergy.com



Media Contact

Tracy Li Email: tracy.li@sigenergy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2837cdb1-aa8d-4dfc-9034-8034d853ca2b.