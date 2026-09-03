

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday agreed to acquire data and AI services firm Lovelytics LLC for approximately $525 million.



The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.



The company said the transaction is not expected to have a material impact on its 2026 financial results.



The acquisition will expand its Data & Analytics Practice and strengthen its capabilities in cloud, data and AI services.



Lovelytics will help the company's customers modernize data systems, improve decision-making and accelerate AI adoption.



Lovelytics was founded in 2017 and has more than 600 employees across the U.S., Canada, Argentina and Colombia.



The company specializes in data modernization, analytics, governance and AI, with expertise in Databricks and industry-specific solutions.



The acquisition is part of the company's growth strategy to expand its Services & Solutions portfolio and meet rising demand for data and AI capabilities.



On Tuesday, CDW Corp. closed trading 0.55% higher at $149.49 on the Nasdaq.



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