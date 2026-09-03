

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia (NOK, NOKIA_SEK.ST, NOKIA.PA, NOKIA.HE) announced a commercial agreement with BeeHealthy, a digital healthcare platform, to integrate Nokia's Network as Code technology into the consumer-facing applications BeeHealthy provides to care providers and insurers. The collaboration enables network-based verification that replaces SMS one-time passcodes with a simpler, more secure way for patients to access digital healthcare services on mobile devices.



The agreement makes BeeHealthy the first healthcare-sector commercial customer for Nokia's Network as Code platform. Using Network as Code, BeeHealthy will replace SMS one-time passcodes with a seamless number verification system at log-in and booking.



At previous close on Helsinki Exchange, Nokia shares were trading at 8.51 euros, down 0.84%.



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