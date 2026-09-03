

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sofina SA (SOF.BR), a private equity and venture capital firm, reported a profit in the first half of 2026, compared to a loss last year, benefited mainly by significantly higher investment gains and narrower investment losses.



Net result for the period was 857.50 million euros or 23.53 euros per share, compared to the loss of 393.95 million euros or 11.58 euros per share a year ago.



Net result of the investment portfolio was 847.30 million euros, compared to loss of 410.35 million last year.



Investment gains surged to 1.02 billion euros from 114.32 million euros last year, and investment losses narrowed to 171.90 million euros from 525.89 million euros in the previous year.



Dividend income fell to 25.02 million euros from prior year's 27.23 million euros, while interest Income went up to 10.07 million euros from 9.93 million euros in the prior year.



NAV for the period went up to 11.53 million euros from 10.84 million euros on December 31, 2025. NAV per share was 326.48 euros, compared to 305.77 euros in the prior year end.



On the Brussels Stock Exchange, the shares closed Wednesday's trading 0.91 percent lower at 240.40 euros.



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