Avanza Bank AB: August: Monthly statistics

The number of customers at Avanza has during 2026 increased by 129,200, amounting to 19,200 net new customers in August. This resulted in 2,371,900 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in August was SEK 7,350 m, amounting to SEK 51,300 m during 2026.



In mid-August, the Swedish Savings Barometer was published with statistics for the second quarter 2026. Avanza's share of the savings market increased to 8.7 per cent from 8.4 per cent in the first quarter 2026 and increased from 7.9 per cent a year earlier. The share of the net inflow was 9.0 per cent. Rolling 12M the share of the net inflow amounted to 11.9 per cent.

Avanza's share of premium inflow to the entire Swedish life insurance market (including endowment insurance) was 12.5 per cent during July 2025 - June 2026, an increase from 10.9 per cent a year earlier. Avanza's market share of premiums paid for non-collective agreement occupational pension insurance was 10.7 per cent during July 2025 - June 2026, according to statistics from Insurance Sweden. During the corresponding period in the previous year the share was 11.0 per cent.***

Aug-26 Jul-26 Change

month % Aug-25 Change

year % No. Customers 2,371,900 2,352,600 1 2,188,900 8 Net inflow, SEK m 7,350 8,600 -15 4,270 72 Savings capital, SEK m 1,263,500 1,216,300 4 1,039,100 22 of which deposits 114,400 114,200 0 120,100 -5 of which Savings account 65,000 65,000 0 40,800 59 of which external deposits 0 0 - 34,200 -100 Internally financed lending, SEK m 33,900 32,900 3 25,700 32 of which margin lending 13,700 13,400 2 11,300 21 of which mortgages 20,200 19,500 4 14,400 40 External mortgages, SEK m 21,000 21,100 0 21,700 -3 No. of brokerage-generating notes per trading day** 165,900 162,300 2 173,900 -5 Turnover in brokerage-generating securities per trading day, SEK m** 5,410 5,340 1 4,570 18 of which foreign trades, SEK m 1,740 1,660 5 1,410 23

* Figures for the current month are preliminary.

** Excluding commission notes and turnover for mutual funds, discretionary management within Avanza Sigma, and non-brokerage generating trades such as Avanza Markets and brokerage class Start.

*** Defined contribution traditional insurance is excluded from previously reported figures, in accordance with Avanza's strategic priority.

For further information please contact:

Elias Nilsson, Head of Communications

+46 (0) 70 154 00 53

elias.nilsson@avanza.se



Karolina Johansson, Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0) 8 409 422 08

IR@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.3 million customers with more than SEK 1,200 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 8.7 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is the largest Swedish player in terms of number of transactions and turnover on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, including First North. During the last 16 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir