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WKN: A2PG8N | ISIN: SE0012454072 | Ticker-Symbol: 1JJA
Frankfurt
03.09.26 | 08:03
34,540 Euro
-2,51 % -0,890
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,04035,07009:50
35,04035,07009:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.09.2026 08:30 Uhr
93 Leser
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Avanza Bank AB: August: Monthly statistics

The number of customers at Avanza has during 2026 increased by 129,200, amounting to 19,200 net new customers in August. This resulted in 2,371,900 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in August was SEK 7,350 m, amounting to SEK 51,300 m during 2026.

In mid-August, the Swedish Savings Barometer was published with statistics for the second quarter 2026. Avanza's share of the savings market increased to 8.7 per cent from 8.4 per cent in the first quarter 2026 and increased from 7.9 per cent a year earlier. The share of the net inflow was 9.0 per cent. Rolling 12M the share of the net inflow amounted to 11.9 per cent.

Avanza's share of premium inflow to the entire Swedish life insurance market (including endowment insurance) was 12.5 per cent during July 2025 - June 2026, an increase from 10.9 per cent a year earlier. Avanza's market share of premiums paid for non-collective agreement occupational pension insurance was 10.7 per cent during July 2025 - June 2026, according to statistics from Insurance Sweden. During the corresponding period in the previous year the share was 11.0 per cent.***

Aug-26Jul-26Change
month %		Aug-25Change
year %
No. Customers2,371,9002,352,60012,188,9008
Net inflow, SEK m7,3508,600-154,27072
Savings capital, SEK m1,263,5001,216,30041,039,10022
of which deposits114,400114,2000120,100-5
of which Savings account65,00065,000040,80059
of which external deposits00-34,200-100
Internally financed lending, SEK m33,90032,900325,70032
of which margin lending13,70013,400211,30021
of which mortgages20,20019,500414,40040
External mortgages, SEK m21,00021,100021,700-3
No. of brokerage-generating notes per trading day**165,900162,3002173,900-5
Turnover in brokerage-generating securities per trading day, SEK m**5,4105,34014,57018
of which foreign trades, SEK m1,7401,66051,41023

* Figures for the current month are preliminary.
** Excluding commission notes and turnover for mutual funds, discretionary management within Avanza Sigma, and non-brokerage generating trades such as Avanza Markets and brokerage class Start.
*** Defined contribution traditional insurance is excluded from previously reported figures, in accordance with Avanza's strategic priority.

For further information please contact:
Elias Nilsson, Head of Communications
+46 (0) 70 154 00 53
elias.nilsson@avanza.se

Karolina Johansson, Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0) 8 409 422 08
IR@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.3 million customers with more than SEK 1,200 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 8.7 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is the largest Swedish player in terms of number of transactions and turnover on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, including First North. During the last 16 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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