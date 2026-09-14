Avanza Bank AB: Christian Sillesen appointed Country Manager for Avanza in Denmark

Christian Sillesen has been appointed Country Manager for Avanza in Denmark. He joins Avanza from the Danish neobank Lunar, where he served as Head of Commercial for Retail & Business Banking. Christian will assume his position on October 12 and will lead efforts to build Avanza's presence and offering in the Danish market.

In April, Avanza announced its intention to establish operations in Denmark. The expansion will be organic, with launch scheduled for H2 2027.

Christian Sillesen has over 10 years of experience in building and scaling customer offerings within digital banking and fintech. Most recently, he served as Head of Commercial at Lunar, where he was a key figure in driving the bank's growth. Prior to that, he spent several years at Saxo Bank, where he held central roles in commercial strategy and global pricing across some 20 markets. Christian holds a Master's degree in Finance and Accounting from Copenhagen Business School (CBS).

"It is with great anticipation that we welcome Christian to Avanza and the role of Country Manager in Denmark. We have been looking for a business-driven leader with a deep understanding of the consumer market and a proven ability to build a business from the ground up. Christian has all of this, and in combination with his entrepreneurial personality, it makes him the right person to lead our expansion and challenge the Danish savings market," says Gustaf Unger, CEO of Avanza.

"There is already a genuine interest in savings and investments in the Danish market, but there is still no real challenger that truly puts savers first. Avanza's entry is exactly what we need in Denmark, and I am really looking forward to leading the effort to make saving and investing cheaper, better, and simpler for Danish consumers," says Christian Sillesen, incoming Country Manager for Avanza in Denmark.

Christian will report directly to CEO Gustaf Unger and will assume his role on October 12.

For further information please contact:

Gustaf Unger, CEO of Avanza

+46 (0) 72 142 96 53

gustaf.unger@avanza.se

Elias Nilsson, Head of Communications

+46 (0) 70 154 00 53

elias.nilsson@avanza.se



Karolina Johansson, Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0) 8 409 422 08

IR@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.3 million customers with more than SEK 1,200 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 8.7 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is the largest Swedish player in terms of number of transactions and turnover on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, including First North. During the last 16 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir

Image Attachments

Gustaf Unger CEO of Avanza

Christian Sillesen