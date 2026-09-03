Qliro AB: Qliro appoints Hannes Wadell as CFO

Qliro AB (publ) today announces that Hannes Wadell has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. He takes up the position on 3 November 2026, succeeding Christofer Zetterquist, who has served as interim CFO since October 2025.

Hannes Wadell has more than 25 years of experience in senior finance and treasury roles. Most recently, he served as Senior Treasury Advisor and Funding Manager at Polestar (2023-2024). Prior to that, he was CFO of Nordnet Bank (2017-2019) and Deputy CFO and Treasurer at Klarna (2012-2016). He also served as Group Treasurer at Autoliv (1999-2012). In addition, Wadell serves as strategic advisor to Anyfin and is a Board Member of Enklakassan.



"Hannes brings a unique combination of leadership experience and deep expertise in payments. We very much look forward to welcoming him to Qliro. At the same time, we would like to extend our sincere thanks to Christofer Zetterquist for his strong contribution during the transition period," says Christoffer Rutgersson, CEO, Qliro.



"It is with great please and excitement that I take on the CFO role at Qliro. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued growth and improved profitability," says Hannes Wadell, incoming CFO, Qliro.



Effective 3 November 2026, Hannes Wadell will succeed Christofer Zetterquist as a member of the Executive Committee (ExCo).

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rutgersson

E-mail: ir@qliro.com

About Qliro AB

Qliro is a fintech company and the strategic growth partner for modern commerce, helping merchants turn every payment experience into a driver of sales, loyalty, and long-term profitability. Qliro is a credit market company under supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and has its registered address in Stockholm. Qliro's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker "Qliro".

For more information, please visit https://www.qliro.com/en-se/investor-relations



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