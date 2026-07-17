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WKN: A2QCWL | ISIN: SE0013719077 | Ticker-Symbol: 2AI
Frankfurt
17.07.26 | 08:07
1,740 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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QLIRO AB Chart 1 Jahr
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QLIRO AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2026 07:30 Uhr
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Qliro AB: Qliro AB publishes Interim Report for Q2 2026: Profitability for second quarter running with continued accelerating income growth

Qliro AB (publ) ("Qliro") today publishes its Interim Report for the second quarter of 2026. The report is available as of today at qliro.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports. In connection with the publication, CEO Christoffer Rutgersson will host a presentation at 10:00 CEST, where there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Second quarter 2026 (second quarter 2025)

  • Total payment volume increased by 28% to SEK 5,302 (4,138) million
  • Net revenue increased by 24% to SEK 119.7 (96.5) million
  • Operating expenses amounted to SEK -95.2 (-98.3) million
  • Credit losses as a percentage of total payment volume were 0.45% (0.67%)
  • Net credit losses amounted to SEK -23.7 (-27.7) million
  • Operating profit/loss amounted to SEK 0.7 (-29.5) million
  • Profit/loss for the period was SEK 0.7 (-23.9) million
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.04 (-1.22)1

First half 2026 (first half 2025)

  • Total payment volume increased by 32% to SEK 9,835 (7,427) million
  • Net revenue increased by 21% to SEK 240.2 (197.9) million
  • Operating expenses amounted to SEK -190.8 (-188.4) million
  • Credit losses as a percentage of total payment volume were 0.49% (0.73%)
  • Net credit losses amounted to SEK -48.5 (-54.3) million
  • Operating profit/loss amounted to SEK 0.9 (-44.7) million
  • Profit/loss for the period was SEK 0.9 (-36.1) million
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.11 (-1.90)1

Excerpt from comments by CEO Christoffer Rutgersson:
"Qliro delivers profitability for the second quarter running, with income growth continuing to increase at the same time. Operating income grew by 24% to SEK 119.7 (96.5) million and operating profit/loss improved to SEK 0.7 (-29.5) million. Income growth has risen from 14% in Q4 2025 to 19% in Q1 2026 and now 24%."

Presentation of the Interim Report
Today, 17 July 2026, at 10:00 CEST, CEO Christoffer Rutgersson will present the interim report for the second quarter of 2026. The presentation will be held in English.

Join via webcast
Register via the link below. Written questions can be submitted through the webcast.
Link: https://qliro.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026/register

Join via teleconference
Register via the link below. You will then receive a dial-in number and conference ID. Verbal questions can be asked via the teleconference.
Link: https://events.inderes.com/qliro/q2-report-2026/dial-in

The report, presentation and webcast will be available at qliro.com/en/investor-relations after publication.

1. Earnings per share is calculated on the result attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders; see the consolidated income statement on page 12.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rutgersson
E-mail: ir@qliro.com

About Qliro AB

Qliro is a fintech company and the strategic growth partner for modern commerce, helping merchants turn every payment experience into a driver of sales, loyalty, and long-term profitability. Qliro is a credit market company under supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and has its registered address in Stockholm. Qliro's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker "Qliro".

For more information, please visit https://www.qliro.com/en-se/investor-relations

Interested in news and financial information from Qliro? Subscribe here.

This information is information that Qliro AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 07:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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