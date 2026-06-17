Qliro AB: Qliro appoints Evelin Kaup as Deputy CEO

Qliro AB (publ) ("Qliro" or the "Company") has appointed Evelin Kaup as Deputy CEO, effective today, 17 June 2026. Evelin Kaup joined Qliro in August 2022 as a product development consultant and in January 2024 became a permanent employee as Chief Product Officer. Between September 2025 and May 2026, she also held the role of Chief Product & Technology Officer, with expanded responsibility for the Company's product and technology development. In her role as Deputy CEO, she takes on broader responsibility for the overall governance of the Company, with a focus on operations and on ensuring fast and efficient delivery in line with Qliro's strategy.

As part of the change, the management work is divided into two groups: an Executive Committee (ExCo) responsible for the Company's strategic governance, and an Executive Management Team (EMT) responsible for day-to-day operations. Evelin Kaup leads the EMT. The division creates a flatter organisational structure with a clearer division of responsibilities between strategic and operational management.

"Evelin has played a central role in the development of Qliro's product offering and in the turn to profitability we achieved in the first quarter of 2026. The appointment reflects the responsibility she already holds and strengthens our internal management structure, enabling me to spend more time externally with customers and investors," says Christoffer Rutgersson, CEO of Qliro.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rutgersson

E-mail: ir@qliro.com

About Qliro AB

Qliro is a fintech company and the strategic growth partner for modern commerce, helping merchants turn every payment experience into a driver of sales, loyalty, and long-term profitability. Qliro is a credit market company under supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and has its registered address in Stockholm. Qliro's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker "Qliro".

For more information, please visit https://www.qliro.com/en-se/investor-relations



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