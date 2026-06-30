Qliro AB: Qliro signs strategic agreement to become PPRO's Nordic BNPL partner

Qliro AB (publ) ("Qliro") today announced that it has partnered with PPRO, the leading local payments platform. Through this exclusive partnership, Qliro becomes the only BNPL provider available to PPRO's network of payment service providers (PSPs) and merchants across Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark.

PPRO connects merchants and payment service providers (PSPs) to local payment methods worldwide through a single integration. By offering Qliro BNPL through its platform, PPRO will enable global merchants to easily access a payment method that appeals directly to Nordic consumers.

BNPL has become an essential component of the modern payment mix: consumers increasingly expect flexibility and control at checkout, and merchants that offer it see higher conversion rates and larger order values. What sets Qliro apart is what happens after the purchase: rather than redirecting consumers to a competing platform, Qliro returns them to the same merchant, strengthening that relationship at every step.

For PPRO, the dedicated Nordic BNPL provider is an important addition to its Buy Now Pay Local solution, which provides access to a portfolio of locally preferred BNPL providers across Europe. With BNPL adoption in the Nordics among the highest in the world, strong regional coverage is key.

For Qliro, the collaboration creates a new growth engine connecting it to global merchants that sell to Nordic consumers, extending the strategy Qliro has set out for investors. Qliro has served consumers across Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark for over a decade, with a BNPL and consumer app experience trusted by shoppers across the Nordics. Each step widens the base of merchants Qliro serves while deepening its established relationship with the Nordic consumer.

"This agreement gives Qliro a unique position as PPRO's exclusive Nordic BNPL partner. It means we can reach global merchants selling to Nordic consumers and let those consumers pay the way they prefer, using Qliro's BNPL. It is a strategic milestone and a new growth engine that strengthens our role in the European payments landscape," says Christoffer Rutgersson, CEO of Qliro.

"Letting consumers pay the local way is at the heart of what we do, and a strong Nordic BNPL option is an important part of that. Qliro brings deep expertise in the Nordic market and a payment experience that consumers trust. Adding Qliro to our Buy Now Pay Local portfolio allows us to offer merchants and PSPs a locally relevant solution that supports conversion and growth," says Motie Bring, CEO of PPRO.

Reaching global merchants through PPRO adds a new source of volume built on Qliro's established consumer presence across the Nordics, supporting its ambition to become the market leader in the region within three to five years.



About PPRO

PPRO offers a leading local payments platform that helps payment service providers (PSPs) and merchants grow their businesses by letting their customers pay local. With a single connection, PPRO activates, accepts, and manages local payments, giving businesses access to consumers in some of the world's largest ecommerce markets.

Trusted for its expertise, technology, and support by world-leading brands such as Citi, PayPal, and Stripe, PPRO allows businesses to build once and connect to a global network of local payment options. PPRO helps businesses navigate the complexities of international ecommerce, enhance their customer experience, and streamline access to local payments.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rutgersson

E-mail: ir@qliro.com

About Qliro AB

Qliro is a fintech company and the strategic growth partner for modern commerce, helping merchants turn every payment experience into a driver of sales, loyalty, and long-term profitability. Qliro is a credit market company under supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and has its registered address in Stockholm. Qliro's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker "Qliro".

For more information, please visit https://www.qliro.com/en-se/investor-relations



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